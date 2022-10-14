Read full article on original website
‘His calls for help fell on deaf ears’: Family of slain inmate speaks out
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - A family is outraged after an inmate died inside the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County. The Alabama Department of Corrections reported that Denarieya Smith was serving a life sentence for attempted murder out of Covington County when he was beaten and stabbed by another inmate on Oct. 1.
‘Men are being murdered’ – Families protest Alabama prison conditions
People with relatives and loved ones in Alabama prisons rallied outside the state Capitol Friday to decry what they described as inhumane conditions behind bars and a parole process that sees few inmates released. “Men are being murdered. Men are overdosing. Men are taking their own lives,” said Eric Buchanon,...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS MAN CONVICTED ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES
Joseph Flecher Lee, Jr., 47, of DeFuniak Springs, was sentenced on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, to serve a mandatory minimum term of fifteen years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the charges of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
With Cassie Carli’s cause of death unknown, charges against Marcus Spanevelo dropped
Charges against the ex-boyfriend of a Florida woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in Alabama have been dropped. Marcus Spanevelo was charged with tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence in Santa Rosa County, but he had not been charged in Florida or Alabama with the death of Cassie Carli.
Former police officer sentenced to 5 months of probation
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former law enforcement officer will serve 5-months probation after cutting a plea deal on child sex charges. Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators arrested 50-year-old Thomas Stubbs in October of 2020, charging him with sexual battery on a child 12 or under. According to court records he was accused of repeatedly […]
Families protest prison conditions at Alabama Capitol rally
MONTGOMERY (AP) — People with relatives and loved ones in Alabama prisons rallied outside the state Capitol Friday to decry what they described as inhumane conditions behind bars and a parole process that sees few inmates released. “Men are being murdered. Men are overdosing. Men are taking their own...
Organization to head to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons
This organization is headed back to Montgomery to join the protests against the conditions of Alabama prisons.
Charges dropped against Birmingham murder suspect in Oklahoma
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Oklahoma court has decided to drop charges against a man accused of murder in Alabama so that prosecution here can proceed. Youit Jones faces kidnapping and capital murder charges in the death of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
Lawsuit: Walton County employee fired after rejecting commissioner's romantic advances
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A former Walton County employee is suing the County Board of Commissioners over wrongful termination and sexual harassment allegations. Heather Maxwell, the former Assistant County Attorney, filed the lawsuit last Thursday against the Walton County Board of Commissioners -- including commissioners Michael Barker and Danny Glidewell individually.
‘The race of the state’: A rare competitive battle for an Alabama senate seat
Few Alabama legislative districts are viewed as competitive on November 8. There are even fewer opportunities for Republicans to flip a Democratic district given the GOP’s supermajority status in the Legislature. Read more on Election 2022 in Alabama:. Alabama election 2022: What’s the earliest you can vote?. But...
‘Bonnie & Clyde’: Couple goes on crime-spree that ends in deadly shooting in Milton
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s what media outlets deemed the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde” — a Missouri couple committing crimes across multiple states. When they were found in Florida, gunfire was exchanged, leading to a deadly ending for one of the pair. This is the story of Blake Fitzgerald and Brittany Harper. WKRG News 5 […]
Former Opp Fire Department captain remembered at Alabama Firefighters Memorial
Captain Jonathan Wayne Burgess of the Opp Fire Department and South Alabama Regional Airport Fire was remembered Saturday, Oct. 1, as his name was placed at the Alabama Firefighters Memorial in Tuscaloosa. The firefighter memorial ceremony at the Alabama Fire College campus, where Burgess was remembered, was held for the...
ALEA: Colorado man killed in Monroe County wreck
UPDATE: A two-vehicle crash in Monroe County claimed the life of a 28-year-old Colorado man early Friday afternoon. Ethan L. Roberts, 28, of Aurora, Colo., was fatally injured when the 1999 Honda motorcycle he was operating hit a 2021 Dodge Ram driven by 51-year-old Frisco City man. Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Fentanyl, heroin seized during traffic stops: WCSO
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A pair of unrelated traffic stops has led to drug charges against two men, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), on September 21, its deputies and VICE/Narcotics investigators conducted a traffic stop on a white sedan near the intersection of Persimmon Street and Cedar Avenue in Choctaw Beach. During the traffic stop, the reported driver of the vehicle, Jonathon Scott Hataway, 28, was allegedly found to be in possession of 27 grams of marijuana and 57 grams of fentanyl, the WCSO said.
16-year-old student with razor blade arrested, planned to start fight: Okaloosa Co. deputies report
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 16-year-old boy Friday for planning to start a fight with a 15-year-old girl after school. The teen was armed with a silver razor blade on the Crestview High School campus, according to OCSO. OCSO reports the two teens were in a verbal […]
Gov. Kay Ivey signs proclamation declaring October Alabama HBCU Month
ALABAMA, USA — On October 3, 2022, Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation declaring October as HBCU Month in the State of Alabama. Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) around the nation have an invaluable impact on a number of communities by serving as economic hubs in their respective regions.
ALEA: U.S. 31 in Escambia County reopened after crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:37 a.m. Friday has caused a road closure. Both lanes of U.S. 31 near the 39 mile marker, in Escambia County are completely blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
Governor Ivey awards nearly $19.3 million to improve Alabama communities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday she has awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 towns, cities and counties across the state. Governor Ivey's office said the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight...
Mississippi man arrested for taking funds from Tennessee program even though he wasn’t eligible
A Mississippi man is charged with taking thousands of dollars in Tennessee Medicaid funds after he was no longer eligible, investigators said. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of 49-year-old Perles Wesson. He’s charge with TennCare fraud and theft of property after he continued to use TennCare when he was no longer eligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $13,809 in fees and claims on his behalf.
Alabama officials demand better teacher certification exam pass rates
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama state officials on Thursday demanded better certification pass rates from the state’s future teachers and those who prepare them. Wayne Reynolds, a former superintendent, said he was alarmed about a...
