Covington County, AL

waltonso.org

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS MAN CONVICTED ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES

Joseph Flecher Lee, Jr., 47, of DeFuniak Springs, was sentenced on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, to serve a mandatory minimum term of fifteen years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the charges of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
AL.com

With Cassie Carli’s cause of death unknown, charges against Marcus Spanevelo dropped

Charges against the ex-boyfriend of a Florida woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in Alabama have been dropped. Marcus Spanevelo was charged with tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence in Santa Rosa County, but he had not been charged in Florida or Alabama with the death of Cassie Carli.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Former police officer sentenced to 5 months of probation

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former law enforcement officer will serve 5-months probation after cutting a plea deal on child sex charges. Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators arrested 50-year-old Thomas Stubbs in October of 2020, charging him with sexual battery on a child 12 or under. According to court records he was accused of repeatedly […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
wbrc.com

Charges dropped against Birmingham murder suspect in Oklahoma

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Oklahoma court has decided to drop charges against a man accused of murder in Alabama so that prosecution here can proceed. Youit Jones faces kidnapping and capital murder charges in the death of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Andalusia Star News

Former Opp Fire Department captain remembered at Alabama Firefighters Memorial

Captain Jonathan Wayne Burgess of the Opp Fire Department and South Alabama Regional Airport Fire was remembered Saturday, Oct. 1, as his name was placed at the Alabama Firefighters Memorial in Tuscaloosa. The firefighter memorial ceremony at the Alabama Fire College campus, where Burgess was remembered, was held for the...
OPP, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

ALEA: Colorado man killed in Monroe County wreck

UPDATE: A two-vehicle crash in Monroe County claimed the life of a 28-year-old Colorado man early Friday afternoon. Ethan L. Roberts, 28, of Aurora, Colo., was fatally injured when the 1999 Honda motorcycle he was operating hit a 2021 Dodge Ram driven by 51-year-old Frisco City man. Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
MONROE COUNTY, AL
niceville.com

Fentanyl, heroin seized during traffic stops: WCSO

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A pair of unrelated traffic stops has led to drug charges against two men, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), on September 21, its deputies and VICE/Narcotics investigators conducted a traffic stop on a white sedan near the intersection of Persimmon Street and Cedar Avenue in Choctaw Beach. During the traffic stop, the reported driver of the vehicle, Jonathon Scott Hataway, 28, was allegedly found to be in possession of 27 grams of marijuana and 57 grams of fentanyl, the WCSO said.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
rocketcitynow.com

Gov. Kay Ivey signs proclamation declaring October Alabama HBCU Month

ALABAMA, USA — On October 3, 2022, Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation declaring October as HBCU Month in the State of Alabama. Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) around the nation have an invaluable impact on a number of communities by serving as economic hubs in their respective regions.
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

ALEA: U.S. 31 in Escambia County reopened after crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:37 a.m. Friday has caused a road closure. Both lanes of U.S. 31 near the 39 mile marker, in Escambia County are completely blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Governor Ivey awards nearly $19.3 million to improve Alabama communities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday she has awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 towns, cities and counties across the state. Governor Ivey's office said the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight...
ALABAMA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for taking funds from Tennessee program even though he wasn’t eligible

A Mississippi man is charged with taking thousands of dollars in Tennessee Medicaid funds after he was no longer eligible, investigators said. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of 49-year-old Perles Wesson. He’s charge with TennCare fraud and theft of property after he continued to use TennCare when he was no longer eligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $13,809 in fees and claims on his behalf.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

