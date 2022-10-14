ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Dan White
4d ago

great. the weekend of Seahawks, Kraken home opener, mariners playoffs, and huskies homecoming. solid weekend for this lol

Chronicle

Rain Finally on the Way to Western Washington, Cascade Mountains

After a weekend of heavy wildfire smoke, Seattle and the Cascade mountains can expect some relief this week — in the form of rain. From Friday through Sunday, Seattle is likely to see more rain than it's gotten over the last three and a half months combined, according to Dana Felton, meteorologist for the National Weather Service of Seattle. The region is expected to receive substantial rain on Friday, followed by light showers Saturday and more heavy rain on Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA

A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtimes.com

Unhealthy Air Quality Alert in effect for Puget Sound

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., October 15, 2022—Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued an AIR QUALITY ALERT for Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce, San Juan, Snohomish, and Thurston counties to end October 18. Much of the area is in MODERATE or UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) conditions, with some UNHEALTHY along US 2 and SR 530.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

New maps detail routes to tsunami safety for Coastal Washington

New maps have been created for the Twin Harbors coast that shows routes to tsunami safety in case of an emergency. The maps were created as part of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) efforts to provide tsunami safety information to communities along Washington’s coast. Geologists modeled...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Unhealthy air quality through Sunday with a shot at more record heat.

Seattle - The big weather story this weekend is the unhealthy air quality across the state. Saturday's skies were very hazy and smoky from fires burning around the region. Unfortunately, this will be the case through early Monday. While widespread haze polluted our air quality many of us saw record...
SEATTLE, WA
matadornetwork.com

This Luxurious Seattle Hotel Brings High Design and Unmatched Views To Downtown

After multiple delays and hours of listening to my seatmate complain about being stuck in the airport for 36 hours, I finally made it to Seattle, stepped outside, and embraced the immediate temperature difference from my home state of hot and humid Florida. I took in the city’s atmosphere on the drive to my hotel until I came to a halt. At first, I was confused as to why we had pulled up to a church.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY

It will feel like fall by the end of the week – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Enjoy these last few days of “Summer-tober.” Real fall weather is on the way. Severe wildfire conditions are ongoing on Sunday in Western Washington. As winds begin to stagnate this week we will likely see air quality impacts again on the eastern edge of the Cascades.
SPOKANE, WA
kptv.com

1,000 homes now under evacuation from Nakia Creek Fire

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Nakia Creek Fire is spreading rapidly with dry, windy conditions and fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations on Sunday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the fire broke containment lines and is moving towards the west and southwest. A larger level 3, “go now” evacuation order is in effect as seen in the photo below. The level 1, “get ready” evacuation now extends to the city of Camas and the Columbia River.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Comcast Boosts Speeds for Xfinity Internet Customers

Beginning this week, more than 1.3 million Washington households with Xfinity will have faster Internet. A total of nearly 115,000 households in Bellevue, Redmond, Kirkland, Sammamish, Issaquah, and Woodinville will receive internet speed increases. In addition, more than 65,000 households in Tacoma will have faster Internet this week, a release said.
WOODINVILLE, WA
