Hwayda Kater Debuts Magnas Academy to Help New Businesses Create Brand Credibility with Ease
Kater offers strategic communication design and training services that bring the power of startup pitch decks to new businesses and service providers. Hwayda Kater, the founder of Magnas Media Inc., a communication design agency in Vancouver, Canada, has announced the debut of Magnas Academy. Magnas Academy features workshops, online learning, and coaching programs that help new businesses and service providers create instant brand credibility with ease.
Publicis Groupe : Third Quarter 2022 Revenue
3rd consecutive quarter of double-digit organic growth. A third quarter of double-digit organic growth with +10.3% in Q3:. Publicis Sapient at 8.1% and Epsilon at 3.9%, both significantly accretive. Continued strength across regions with notably both the U.S. and Europe at +11.1%. Acceleration of organic growth compared to pre-pandemic levels:6%...
2022 IT Skills & Certifications Pay Index: Market Values and Pay Adjustments for 1,245 Individual Tech and Related Business Skills and Certifications - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "2022 IT Skills & Certifications Pay Index" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The 2022 IT Skills and Certifications Pay Index (ITSCPI) reports market values and pay adjustments for 1,245 individual tech and related business skills and certifications earned by 88,920 tech workers at more than 4,000 U.S. and Canadian employers. Data updated and published every three months since 1999.
‘Strategic Planning in an Uncertain World’ Mbanq Hosts Seminar with Simon Taylor at Money 2020
FinTech luminary, Simon Taylor, and Mbanq’s Vlad Lounegov will discuss macroeconomic change in FinTech, at Money 2020, Las Vegas. Mbanq will hold an exclusive round table to discuss large-scale strategic implications of macroeconomic change in FinTech and finance at Money 2020, Las Vegas. The keynote speech will be presented...
Fendi Backs Furmark Fur Certification, SAC Gets a Talent Boost: Short Takes
Fur Moment: The International Fur Federation’s fur traceability standard Furmark, is taking its retail conquests to new heights. On Tuesday, more than 50,000 Furmark labels hit the shops of fur retailers across the globe. This helps Furmark inch closer to its goal of certifying more than 1 million fur products in the next two years.
Makersite, the AI & data platform that powers sustainable product and supply chain decisions at scale, secures 18M USD Series A
Makersite, a leader in delivering supply chain digital twins for product sustainability, risk, and cost optimization for the world’s leading brands, announces the completion of an 18M USD funding round. The German startup uses AI, data, and apps to power sustainable product and supply chain decisions at scale, helping manufacturing enterprises solve complex challenges across the entire value chain. Hitachi Ventures, the global venture capital arm of Hitachi, Ltd., and Translink Capital, a Silicon Valley-based VC fund, are leading the investment with participation from KOMPAS, an EU-based venture capital fund, and seed-investor Planet A. The investment follows strong, profitable revenue and customer growth in the last 12 months. The funding will be used for the continuous support of its solutions to its expanding book of clients, which include Microsoft, Vestas and Cummins.
World Yacht Charter Agency & Development Framework Report 2022: Positioning Framework, Business Models, Profiles, Distribution - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Yacht Charter Agency Types & Development Framework 2022 - Extended Market Report and Expert Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This yacht charter market report is quite unique and goes far beyond the usual market reports in this industry. First of all, it has been prepared by actual industry experts for yacht charters, meaning that deep insider know-how has been in-built.
Comcast Business Mobile Expands to 20 Lines; New Shared Data Options Available for Small Businesses
Comcast Business Mobile customers gain even greater flexibility and opportunity for savings. Comcast Business today announced that Comcast Business Mobile customers are now able to mix and match both unlimited and an expanded range of shared data options for up to twenty total lines per account. Comcast Business Mobile is designed to help small businesses be ready for today and whatever comes next with flexible data options, nationwide 5G coverage, millions of secure WiFi hotspots, and increased savings.
Zift Solutions Introduces ZiftONE for Ecosystems to Power the Next Generation of Channel Programs
CARY, N.C. - October 17, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Zift Solutions, a leading provider of Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) software, today announced ZiftONE for Ecosystems, a new package to power channel partner program ecosystems. ZiftONE for Ecosystems includes all of the existing features of ZiftONE, including...
Vision Marine (NASDAQ: VMAR): An Innovative, Revenue-Producing Company Riding the Electric Boating Growth Trend
The electrification and decarbonization trend is still in the early innings, but society has finally reached a point where seemingly a majority of people collectively agree that steps need to be taken to reduce the global carbon output to help slow the speed of climate change. Governments and corporations around the world are increasingly investing in renewable energy sources that can help expand clean energy access and reduce carbon dependence.
Karen Ann Ulmer, P.C. – Estate Planning Lawyer Helps Developing Comprehensive, Personalized Estate Plans, And Strategies
Karen Ann Ulmer, P.C. is pleased to announce that their estate planning attorneys have extensive experience in developing comprehensive, personalized estate plans. The firm’s attorneys work closely with each client to tailor a plan that meets the client’s specific business, family, and long-term goals. Karen Ann Ulmer, P.C....
SwaggerHub Now Supports Event-Driven AsyncAPI Specification for Teams Using Multiple API Standards
SwaggerHub AsyncAPI Support recognized with 2022 API Award for Best in Microservices by API World Advisory Board. SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has released AsyncAPI Specification support in SwaggerHub, the company’s integrated API development platform and choice of API designers, developers, and architects who are building, testing, and deploying high quality APIs. In addition to the OpenAPI Specification for REST APIs, development teams working across event-driven architectures (EDAs) can now collaborate in SwaggerHub to develop, document, and standardize their APIs. AsyncAPI is the leading specification to document and describe event-driven API architectures, including Apache Kafka.
Juniper Research: Travel & Expense Management Software Revenue to Surpass $16 Billion Globally by 2027, as Businesses Seek to Prevent Growing Expense Fraud
A new study from Juniper Research has found the total revenue generated by T&E (Travel & Expense) management software will reach $16 billion globally by 2027; up from $8.7 billion in 2022. It predicts the risk of expense fraud will increase as hybrid working grows, with remote working offering the ideal environment for employees to submit fraudulent reports.
