Read full article on original website
Related
Marilyn Monroe's Final Words Are Beyond Heartbreaking
The story of Marilyn Monroe's life usually starts with her death. Most people haven't seen a movie she's been in, but they know the way she sang "Happy Birthday" to former president John F. Kennedy – and they know how she died. The obituary in the Los Angeles Times from August 6, 1962 lays out the general facts ubiquitous with Monroe's image: "a troubled beauty who failed to find happiness as Hollywood's brightest star, was discovered dead in her Brentwood home of an apartment overdose of sleeping pills Sunday."
Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died
On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
SheKnows
All the Men Marilyn Monroe Reportedly Had Relationships With Throughout Her Short Life
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that Marilyn Monroe had many loves throughout her life, most notably with her second and third husbands Joe DiMaggio and Arthur Miller. But between (and sometimes even during) her marriages, there were many scandalous affairs.
An X-Ray of Marilyn Monroe's Skull Tells the Story of Her Medical History
There are few stories less tragic than that of Marilyn Monroe. Born in the city of Los Angeles, the actress was a product of an affair between her mother, Gladys Pearl Baker, and her co-worker Charles Stanley Gifford. Early in Marilyn’s childhood, her mother was committed to a mental hospital.
The Person Living in Marilyn Monroe's House Is Closer to the Late Actress Than You Think
With all the documentaries and biopics that have come out recently surrounding her, including Blonde starring Ana De Armas, all eyes are once again on the late, great Marilyn Monroe. As one of the most recognizable bombshell actresses in Hollywood history, Marilyn is well-remembered for her rise to fame in films in the late 1940s and 1950s. She also became known for her public struggles with drug addiction, eventually leading to her death by overdose in August of 1962.
Mikhail Baryshnikov, 74, & Wife Lisa Rinehart, 71, Make Rare Appearance At Gala Honoring SJP
Sex and the City‘s Aleksandr Petrovsky is back! Mikhail Baryshnikov, 74, who plays the beloved character on the hit HBO series, was spotted at the New York City Ballet’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala alongside his wife Lisa Rinehart, 71. The cute couple attended the event on Sept. 28, in honor of his former costar, Sarah Jessica Parker, 57. Mikhail looked elegant in a red carpet classic look featuring a black suit and tie, paired with black dress shoes. He also completed the timeless ensemble with a pair of light brown glasses, as he held his wife on his arm. Lisa stunned with a chic white transparent button-up blouse with puffed-up sleeves. The 71-year-old opted for a pair of black velvet trousers, and metallic open-toe sandals.
AI Artist Imagines What Elvis Presley, John Lennon, Freddie Mercury, and Other Musical Icons Would Look Like Today
If you have ever wondered what some members of the “27 Club” or artists who died too soon would look like if they were still alive today, one artist has brought Elvis Presley, John Lennon, and more music legends “back to life” using AI technology. Through...
Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life
With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
James Arness Said No Other Male Actors Wanted to Work With Him Before ‘Gunsmoke’ Because of His Height
James Arness had difficulty getting roles before 'Gunsmoke' because male lead actors didn't want to work with someone so tall.
Jennifer Aniston looks radiant with her honey blonde hair worn down as she films scenes with Jon Hamm for The Morning Show on NY's Coney Island
Jennifer Aniston, 53, was spotted in Coney Island, New York with her new co-star, Mad Men actor, Jon Hamm, 51. They were filming the third season of her Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show. The Friends veteran flaunted her flawless figure in faded denim jeans and a grey pullover sweater...
Elvis Presley Reportedly Slept With Frank Sinatra’s Girlfriend
Frank Sinatra wasn’t really a fan of Elvis Presley or his music. However, he became so popular that Frank invited Elvis to be on his show in 1960. Elvis was a special guest to celebrate his return to the United States after being in the military for two years in Germany.
TVOvermind
Priscilla Presley Still Mourns the Death of Her Beloved Grandson
Being raised in the spotlight is rarely easy. Many believe being raised in a famous family is a fun and exciting thing, and it may be for some. It may be fun in many situations, to be honest. However, having the constant pressure of the world watch your every move, everything you do and say being dissected by every living human, and always being in the spotlight can take a toll. For Priscilla Presley’s grandchildren, being the grandchildren of the late, great Elvis Presley is often a burden. Being compared to the great legend himself is not always easy, and constantly being in the public eye can be difficult. Priscilla Presley’s grandchildren handle their secondhand fame in their own ways, but it is the shocking death of her grandson that has her still in mourning.
Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Film Critic Who Claimed She Wore a Fat Suit in ‘Till’: “That Was Not a Fat Suit, That Was Me”
Whoopi Goldberg addressed a film critic who claimed that she wore a fat suit in the Emmett Till biopic, Till. During Monday’s episode of The View, Goldberg, who portrays Alma Carthan in the film, reacted to the comment and explained that she was not wearing a fat suit for the role. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhoopi Goldberg Says Events in 'Till' Movie Are "the Culmination of What Systematic Racism Looks Like"'Till' Review: Danielle Deadwyler Is Shattering as a Mother Whose Grief Helped Galvanize the Civil Rights MovementNew York Times Uncovers Text of Whoopi Goldberg's Much-Maligned George W. Bush Joke “There was...
Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant
Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
Kristen Wiig pushes Carol Burnett's wheelchair on a boat as they film Mrs. American Pie in LA with Leslie Bibb
SNL alum Kristen Wiig and the legendary Carol Burnett did their best early seventies glam as they filmed a boat scene for Apple TV+ comedy Mrs. American Pie on Thursday. The 49-year-old Oscar-nominated screenwriter is executive producing and starring as Maxine Simmons, a woman trying to join Palm Beach high society.
Did Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore Ever Date in Real Life?
In the '60s, Mary Tyler Moore and Dick Van Dyke played a happily married couple in his eponymous sitcom. But did they ever get together in real life?
Inside Sandra Bullock’s Renovated California Farm House She’s Selling For $6 Million
Sandra Bullock enjoys revamping old homes and making them unique. She did just that with a California avocado farm she's put on the market.
Kathy Najimy Breaks Silence on Being ‘Separate Friends’ With Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall
“You know, we all can have separate friends,” Kathy Najimy told PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of her new movie, Hocus Pocus 2. The comment came in regard to her friendship with Hocus Pocus costar Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah’s former Sex In The City costar Kim Cattrall. With the ongoing rift between Sarah, 57, and Kim, 66, Kathy said that she’s been able to negotiate her relationship with the individual women. “You can love two people the same that are on, you know, different parts of the universe,” said Najimy, 65. “Being friends with one person doesn’t mean you’re not friends with the other person.”
Jamie Lee Curtis says she wants Lindsay Lohan to be a 'hot grandma' in a 'Freaky Friday' sequel
Jamie Lee Curtis shared her vision for a potential "Freaky Friday" sequel on "The View." Curtis said that she wants her costar Lindsay Lohan to play a "hot grandma." She added that she would like to be a "helicopter parent" to Lohan's children in the movie.
George Clooney hits red carpet with glam wife Amal as couple turn out to honor Julia Roberts during the Academy Museum Gala in LA
Julia Roberts, the Pretty Woman long known as one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, received the Academy Museum Gala Icon Award at the second annual Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. George Clooney, who has starred alongside Roberts six times during their illustrious careers, and...
Comments / 0