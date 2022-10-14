ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Lafayette Parish inmate gets caught in barbed wire trying to escape

By Dawson Damico, Seth Linscombe
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – A man awaiting extradition to Mississippi has new charges after a failed escape attempt from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office , deputies with the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center captured Devonte Tolliver, 26 after he tried to escape from the facility. Captain John Mowell with the Sheriff’s Office says during the escape attempt, Tolliver got caught in the barbed wire fencing and became stuck. Officers had to remove him from the barbed wire. Tolliver is in custody and being treated for injuries from the escape attempt.

Tolliver was being held on charges of simple burglary and drug charges, while also awaiting extradition to the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He is now adding one count of simple escape to his list of charges.

No other injuries were reported in this incident.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

