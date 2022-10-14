Read full article on original website
vanishinggeorgia.com
Georgia Railroad Depot, 1898, Camak
Camak’s rare two-story depot dates to circa 1898. It’s still used by CSX. The town itself was named for James A. Camak (1822-1893), who served as the first president of the Georgia Railroad, and was incorporated the year the depot was built. The Warren County website details the...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (October 9-15)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Bibb County teacher writes book to help grieving moms after losing two children of her own. During the day, she's a writing lab teacher helping students how to improve their writing skills and share their stories. Outside the classroom, Tiffany Madison is a mom who has experienced the loss of two babies.
News4Jax.com
Georgians begin in-person voting on Monday
Voting for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and other statewide offices, congressional seats, members of the state legislature and local offices begins Monday across Georgia. At least one early voting site in each county will be open weekdays from Monday through the last Friday before Election Day, plus two...
State Representative Wayne Howard is fondly remembered by Augusta leaders
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Beloved local leader and Georgia State Representative Wayne Howard passed away last night. “A leader who inspired”. “A man for the people”. “A friend.” These are just a few of the many amazing ways that State Representative Wayne Howard will be remembered. “One of the key things is that he cared about […]
State Representative Henry ‘Wayne’ Howard passes away at 67
State Representative Henry 'Wayne' Howard has died, his family confirmed with WJBF NewsChannel 6 late Thursday evening.
WRDW-TV
One dead in motorcycle accident Friday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead after a motorcycle accident on Friday. The Richmond County Coroner office identified that victim as Issa Gladston Malik-Kahn, 27, from Augusta, Ga. According to the Coroner’s Office, the accident happened around 9:37 p.m. on Peach Orchard Road and Tobacco Road, when Malik-Kahn...
The Post and Courier
Dr. Sean Alford named chairman for CSRA Heart Challenge
AUGUSTA — The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on ensuring longer, healthier lives for all, has named Dr. Sean Alford, executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, as the chairman of the 2023 CSRA Heart Challenge campaign. In this role, Alford is charged with raising critical funds to support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association.
Georgia's Muslim community seeking more political engagement in midterm election
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The last few weeks have been busy for Shafina Khabani, the staff and the volunteers at the Georgia Muslim Voter Project. Saturday was no different as people unfolded tablecloths and displayed merchandise in preparation for a candidate forum at the Masjid Al-Furquan West Cobb Islamic Center.
WRDW-TV
State Rep. Henry ‘Wayne’ Howard mourned as a pillar in community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard has died, his family confirmed Thursday night. Born Sept. 1, 1955, he was 67 years old. “We have lost a husband, father, grandfather, brother and all around family man who valued and loved us unconditionally, just as we did him,” his family said in a statement.
Richmond County investigators look into two separate homicides in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate homicides. Deputies responded to B Street in Olmstead Homes for shooting at 9:20 p.m. Upon arrival, the deputies learned that a man had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle where he died. Then around 10:30 p.m., […]
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office reported a pursuit that resulted in a motor vehicle crash. The Thursday night crash claimed a life. According to the deputies, the chase ended near Warren Baptist Church on the 3200 block of Washington Road. The driver hit a tree and was thrown out of the vehicle.
wfxg.com
22nd annual Miracle Mile Walk held in Downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The 22nd Annual Miracle Walk was held Saturday in Downtown Augusta. The event raises awareness about breast cancer. Breast cancer can happen to anyone. Saturday, survivors and supporters showed up and showed out in variations of pink clothing. This event started at the Augusta Common with...
WRDW-TV
Local student and teacher selected for council and grant
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local student and teacher are selected for two high awarding nominations. A junior at A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School has been selected to serve on the 22-23 State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council. Jordan Howard will meet with the State Superintendent, along with...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love to go out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by local people for their tasty food and amazing atmosphere.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County coroner gives perspective on surge in slayings
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have a closer look at how violent crime impacts different parts of our county government. We sat down with Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, who says he’s dealing with a backlog over the last few months. We’ve reported on several deadly shootings and crimes...
wfxg.com
Victims identified in two Saturday night Augusta homicides
UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate homicides that happened Saturday night. According to authorities, the first one happened at about 9:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of B Street in Olmstead Homes. When deputies arrived, they found 22-year-old Kyan Bowie with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Accident In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
According to the Georgia Police, a motorcycle accident was reported in Augusta on Monday. Authorities reported that the motorcyclist died due to [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WRDW-TV
Free Augusta health clinic reaches out to the Spanish-speaking community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As National Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, we’re hearing from students at the Medical College of Georgia running a free health clinic for our local Spanish-speaking community. The clinic’s purpose is to reach those who may not have easy access to health care...
wgac.com
Man Becomes Unresponsive and Dies After Tasing in Richmond County
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a man died a short time after he was tased by a deputy as authorities tried to take him into custody early this morning. Authorities were called to a report of a disturbance at 12:35 a.m. in the...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: One dead after chase on Washington Road in Augusta
(AUGUSTA, GA) - One person is dead following a vehicle chase by law enforcement in Augusta. According to Coroner Mark Bowen, 32-year-old Kenneth Thomas Paige of Augusta, lost control at a high rate of speed and struck a tree. Paige was then ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
