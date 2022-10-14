ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

vanishinggeorgia.com

Georgia Railroad Depot, 1898, Camak

Camak’s rare two-story depot dates to circa 1898. It’s still used by CSX. The town itself was named for James A. Camak (1822-1893), who served as the first president of the Georgia Railroad, and was incorporated the year the depot was built. The Warren County website details the...
WARREN COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

Georgians begin in-person voting on Monday

Voting for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and other statewide offices, congressional seats, members of the state legislature and local offices begins Monday across Georgia. At least one early voting site in each county will be open weekdays from Monday through the last Friday before Election Day, plus two...
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

State Representative Wayne Howard is fondly remembered by Augusta leaders

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Beloved local leader and Georgia State Representative Wayne Howard passed away last night.  “A leader who inspired”. “A man for the people”. “A friend.” These are just a few of the many amazing ways that State Representative Wayne Howard will be remembered. “One of the key things is that he cared about […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

One dead in motorcycle accident Friday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is dead after a motorcycle accident on Friday. The Richmond County Coroner office identified that victim as Issa Gladston Malik-Kahn, 27, from Augusta, Ga. According to the Coroner’s Office, the accident happened around 9:37 p.m. on Peach Orchard Road and Tobacco Road, when Malik-Kahn...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Dr. Sean Alford named chairman for CSRA Heart Challenge

AUGUSTA — The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on ensuring longer, healthier lives for all, has named Dr. Sean Alford, executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, as the chairman of the 2023 CSRA Heart Challenge campaign. In this role, Alford is charged with raising critical funds to support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

State Rep. Henry ‘Wayne’ Howard mourned as a pillar in community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard has died, his family confirmed Thursday night. Born Sept. 1, 1955, he was 67 years old. “We have lost a husband, father, grandfather, brother and all around family man who valued and loved us unconditionally, just as we did him,” his family said in a statement.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Richmond County investigators look into two separate homicides in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate homicides. Deputies responded to B Street in Olmstead Homes for shooting at 9:20 p.m. Upon arrival, the deputies learned that a man had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle where he died. Then around 10:30 p.m., […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

22nd annual Miracle Mile Walk held in Downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The 22nd Annual Miracle Walk was held Saturday in Downtown Augusta. The event raises awareness about breast cancer. Breast cancer can happen to anyone. Saturday, survivors and supporters showed up and showed out in variations of pink clothing. This event started at the Augusta Common with...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Local student and teacher selected for council and grant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local student and teacher are selected for two high awarding nominations. A junior at A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School has been selected to serve on the 22-23 State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council. Jordan Howard will meet with the State Superintendent, along with...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love to go out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by local people for their tasty food and amazing atmosphere.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Richmond County coroner gives perspective on surge in slayings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have a closer look at how violent crime impacts different parts of our county government. We sat down with Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, who says he’s dealing with a backlog over the last few months. We’ve reported on several deadly shootings and crimes...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Victims identified in two Saturday night Augusta homicides

UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate homicides that happened Saturday night. According to authorities, the first one happened at about 9:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of B Street in Olmstead Homes. When deputies arrived, they found 22-year-old Kyan Bowie with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: One dead after chase on Washington Road in Augusta

(AUGUSTA, GA) - One person is dead following a vehicle chase by law enforcement in Augusta. According to Coroner Mark Bowen, 32-year-old Kenneth Thomas Paige of Augusta, lost control at a high rate of speed and struck a tree. Paige was then ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
AUGUSTA, GA

