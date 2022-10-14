Latin Ballet of Virginia performing Alma Latina comes to the First Flight High School Stage on Oct. 16

Read full article on original website
KDH photographer Eve Turek connects art and soul
Eve Turek expresses gratitude through her work as a photographer, writer and teacher. The Kill Devil Hills resident recently had an essay published in a volume of Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Gratitude List. It summarizes her journey to discover beauty through the ups and downs of life. “Sometimes...
Kitty Hawk appears to nix Wright Museum
A little over six months since the town of Kitty Hawk passed a resolution supporting a Wright Brothers Tribute Museum, the town has informed the developer, Bill Cress, that it will not be moving forward with him on the project. The museum was slated to be located on 10 acres of state-owned land adjacent to the old Sentara property that was recently purchased by the town.
At the OBX Seafood Festival, commercial fishing takes center stage
With bright sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s, it would be hard to imagine better conditions for the 10th Annual Outer Banks Seafood Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15. Held at the Nags Head Event Site, the festival seemed to bring out much of what is best about the Outer Banks.
CC: Give a Shuck Oyster Roast
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 6th annual Give a Shuck Oyster Roast is taking place Sunday in Virginia Beach. Get the details in this community connection. 6th annual Give a Shuck Oyster Roast to benefit CHKD is Sunday, October 23, from 4-8 p.m. At The Cove: 1871 North Great...
James Vernon Farrow of Manteo, October 16
James Vernon “Jamie” Farrow born December 20, 1961 in Manteo, NC to the late Joseph “Vernie” Farrow and Bessie Mae Austin Farrow, departed this life October 16, 2022 in Nags Head, NC. James was also predeceased by his grandparents, Clarence and Lillian Austin and his sister, Tanaya “Tay” Farrow with who he shared a special bond.
Adora Benita Collins
On November 1, 1988, her Earthly Father held her in his hands. On October 6, 2022, her Heavenly Father held her in his arms. Adora Benita Collins was born in Chesapeake, Virginia and raised in Manteo, North Carolina where she attended elementary, middle and high school. After graduating from Manteo High School she moved to Silver Spring, Maryland where she attended Montgomery County Community College for a short period before returning to Manteo and then relocating to Elizabeth City, North Carolina. At the time of time of her death she was living in Buﬀalo, New York, where she had moved a few years ago.
Karen Kay Haupt of Kill Devil Hills, October 12
Karen Kay Haupt, 53, of Kill Devil Hills passed away on October 12, 2022 in Virginia Beach after a valiant fight with cancer. Karen was born in Reading, PA on November 28, 1968 to the late Warren and Hannah Berger. Karen graduated from Fleetwood High School in Pennsylvania and then...
Best VA Beach Seafood Restaurants
Virginia Beach, VA, is well-known for its seafood. Numerous excellent restaurants serve delicious seafood. Sashimi, salmon, and tuna meal at a seafood restaurant.Image by Jason Goh from Pixabay.
Bobbie G. Branch of Kill Devil Hills, October 16
Bobbie G. Branch, 90, of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was born in Davy, Texas and spent most of her adult life living in Newport News, VA raising her three children. Bobbie is survived by daughters, Betsy B. Arntz (Steve) and Barbara...
John Palmer Newbold of Nags Head, October 16
John Palmer Newbold, 90, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was the eldest of two sons of the late Ruth Fulcher and James Little Newbold of Bozman, Maryland. John was preceded in death by his brother James William Newbold of Westmoreland, Tennessee. Born in 1931...
Duck approves beach access plan despite opposition; building inspector recognized for service
After earlier calls for a public beach access, the Paul F. Keller Meeting Hall was filled to near capacity for the October 5 Duck Town Council meeting with property owners opposed to plans for developing one. On the eve of Duck’s 2022 beach nourishment project, town officials are running out...
The Outer Banks Hospital’s chief nursing officer recognized as 2022 Great 100 Nurse
Since 1989, The North Carolina Great 100, Inc. has recognized and honored nurses around the state for their commitment to excellence. Out of thousands of nominations submitted annually, 100 recipients are selected based on their outstanding professional abilities and contributions made to improving healthcare services to their communities. This year,...
Dare County to replace Avon-Buxton water line
The Dare County Water Department has announced that construction to replace the water line that is located between the villages of Avon and Buxton on Hatteras Island is currently scheduled to begin on November 1. Approximately 1.5 miles of the existing water line will be replaced with brand-new, stronger C900 PVC piping. The expected completion date of the project is April 1, 2023.
Two area applicants compete for MRI scanner
Two applicants have filed certificate of need applications with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to acquire one fixed MRI scanner in response to a need determination in the 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan in the multi-county service area that includes Currituck and Pasquotank counties. The two...
Brauer versus Russell for District 3 Ed Board seat
Unaffiliated candidate Marie Russell and Republican candidate Matt Brauer are vying for the District 3 seat on the Dare County Board of Education in the Nov. 8 election. The seat is being vacated by longtime Board Member Margaret Lawler, the lone Democrat on the seven-member board. The District 3 slot...
Virginia Beach mass shooting commission seeks insight about killer
Two members of the state commission investigating the 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach are asking residents with any insight about the killer or shooting to speak with them.
Middle school student dies after medical emergency in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A North Carolina middle school student has died after suffering some kind of medical emergency at school. Administrators with Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS) said the student attended Elizabeth City Middle School. Staff there called paramedics, who took the child to the hospital, but the...
New details in Virginia Beach traffic shootout
Investigators say one of those shots injured an innocent bystander. The brothers now say they fired in self-defense.
Nags Head considers tapping brakes on C-2 development, including workforce housing project
Nags Head commissioners are considering putting the brakes on development in the C-2, or General Commercial, district following community input on the location of the essential and workforce housing at the October 5 meeting. Commissioner Kevin Brinkley made a motion to put a moratorium up to 150-days for development in...
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Elizabeth City
28-year-old Timothy Lavon Laster Jr. was arrested on October 15 for murder, police say.
