Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
A Roseburg man was jailed for alleged disorderly conduct by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said the 32-year old’s disruptive and violent behavior generated several calls for service throughout the day. He was contacted just after 12:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street. The suspect was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal mischief. Bail was set at $3,750.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Roseburg Police jailed a man following alleged criminal mischief early Sunday. An RPD report said at 5:00 a.m. officers contacted the 27-year old near the sally port outside the Douglas County Jail after he told jail staff that he had damaged multiple vehicles in the parking lot. The suspect said he threw the rocks at the vehicles because he wanted to be taken to jail.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED HIT AND RUN
Roseburg Police cited a man following an alleged hit and run accident on Monday night. An RPD report said just after 9:20 p.m. the 29-year old allegedly drove his pickup into the back of the victim’s sedan while in the drive through of a business in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The suspect drove away without providing insurance information.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY VIOLATING RESTRAINING ORDER
A transient was jailed after allegedly violating a restraining order, in an arrest by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. The DCSO report said a caller indicated the 51-year old was parked in their driveway in the 300 block of Moonhill Road in Tenmile. The caller said the suspect is restrained from being within 150 feet of that property. The transient had a warrant for her arrest as well.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR CRIMINAL TRESPASS
A man was jailed for second-degree criminal trespass by Roseburg Police on Friday. An RPD report said at 4:30 p.m. the 40-year old was contacted near the intersection of Southeast Rose Avenue and Southeast Oak Street. The officer knew the man was trespassed from the downtown area following an exclusion order that went into effect in August.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE MAN FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Saturday. An RPD report said just after 10:15 p.m. an employee of a business in the 3100 block of Northwest Aviation Drive, watched on video as a 43-year old man, recently evicted from a guest’s room, caused a disturbance outside by kicking a bucket, punching the air and his own vehicle, then getting a firearm from the trunk and pointing it a the building. A tenant reported hearing pellets hit the wall outside her window.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
A Roseburg man was cited for an alleged criminal trespass incident by Roseburg Police Friday night. An RPD report said at about 11:30 p.m. the 55-year old was asked by staff members of a business in the 900 block of Southeast Stephens Street to leave multiple times. The suspect refused but was eventually pushed out the back door. The suspect claimed he left when asked. He was cited for second-degree criminal trespass and then was released.
kezi.com
Man who police say fired shots on bike path arrested
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man reported to have fired a gun near bystanders on Fern Ridge Path is in custody after attempting to run from the police, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, police responded to a call of shots fired at the Fern Ridge Path near Oak Patch Road at about 1:28 p.m. on October 15. Police said a man was reported to have fired off a gun on the bike path, yelled at bystanders, and jumped into some bushes. Police said that when officers arrived, one of them spotted a man matching the description of the suspect running behind homes along west 14th Avenue.
eugenedailynews.com
Man in custody, search warrant served
On October 13, Eugene Police arrested a Eugene man, who EPD’s Property/Financial Crimes was investigating as a suspect in four local, armed robberies. A search warrant was also served that same day. Shortly before 7 a.m. on October 13, Dustin William Lindsay, age 49, was taken into custody at...
kezi.com
Suspect in multiple armed robberies arrested
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who is a suspect in four robberies, including at least two where police say a shot was fired, was arrested Thursday, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, their property and financial crimes unit had identified Dustin William Lindsay, 49, as a suspect in four armed robberies that occurred in September and August. Police said they asked for and received a search warrant for Lindsay's home in north Eugene on October 11, and carried out that warrant at 7 a.m. on October 13. Police said Lindsay was arrested without incident during the search warrant.
kezi.com
Man arrested after DUII crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A 22-year-old man is in custody after Springfield Police said he crashed into another car while driving under the influence. Police have identified the man as Rodney McElhone. Crews responded to the crash at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Pioneer Parkway and Q Street....
kqennewsradio.com
ONE JAILED, ONE CITED, IN ALLEGED DUII CRASH
One person was jailed and one was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Saturday night. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 7:50 p.m. units responded to the 2000 block of Bilger Creek Road in the Myrtle Creek area after a caller said there had been an injury crash.
kqennewsradio.com
SHERIFF’S OFFICE SEEKING DRIVER FOLLOWING PURSUIT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the driver of a vehicle following a pursuit Monday night. A DCSO report said shortly before 10:00 p.m. a deputy was parked near the intersection of Willis Creek Road and Rice Creek near Winston, when a pickup passed him traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. The deputy caught up to the vehicle near the intersection of Willis Creek Road and Brockway Road, where he saw it drive through the intersection without stopping.
kqennewsradio.com
SHERIFF’S OFFICE JAILS MAN AFTER TRAFFIC STOP ESCAPE
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man, following his escape from a traffic stop on Saturday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a sedan in the 1000 block of Roberts Creek Road near the Green District. During the stop the deputy encountered 27-year old Derick Langley who was allegedly acting strangely. A records check showed that the transient had a no contact order barring him from contact with the individual in the vehicle.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE INVESTIGATE ARSON INCIDENT
Roseburg Police are investigating a Saturday arson incident. An RPD report said just before 1:15 a.m. officers spotted smoke and flames in the wildlife area of the duck pond near the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. A camp belonging to a 43-year old transient was burning. The Roseburg Fire Department responded to assist officers in knocking down the fire with extinguishers.
kezi.com
Armed suspect in local bar robbery now in custody
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.- An armed suspect in a local bar robbery is now in custody, police say. At around 3:01 p.m. on September 21, 2022, Dustin William Lindsay, age 50 of Junction City, walked into 'Cherries' bar located at 1710 Ivy Street. Police said he pointed a pistol at both bartenders, and demanded they give him the money from the cash register.
kqennewsradio.com
WASHINGTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING POLICE
A Washington state man was arrested after he fled police following a motorcycle crash on Friday night. An Oregon State Police report said just after 8:30 p.m. a trooper responded to Interstate Five northbound, two miles south of Glendale. Upon arrive the motorcyclist was allegedly uncooperative, provided a false name and then left the area without his helmet. The trooper found the man a short time later, just inside the Douglas County boundary. The rider reportedly conducted a u turn in an attempt to avoid the trooper. The suspect was intercepted and taken into custody. The man refused to provide his true identify.
nbc16.com
Investigation by EPD leads to arrest for drug delivery
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit conducted a narcotics investigation which led to the arrest of 29-year-old Vaea John Leata. According to EPD, Leata had been the subject of interest for EPD SCU earlier in the year and was previously arrested in March 2022 by EPD SCU for Unlawful Possession Controlled Substance Methamphetamine (Felony), Assault on a Public Safety Officer, and Resisting Arrest. He had outstanding warrants for this case.
kezi.com
Suspected meth distributors busted after investigation, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two people suspected to be distributing methamphetamine were arrested in late September after a narcotics investigation led law enforcement officers to their residence, the Eugene Police Department said. According to the EPD, their Street Crimes Unit had been conducting an investigation that led them to Vaea John...
KCBY
Man, woman arrested for drug delivery, possession in search of home with 5 children inside
A man and a woman were arrested for outstanding warrants in the execution of a narcotics investigation search warrant by Eugene Police Department's Street Crimes Unit (EPD SCU). Five children were inside the home at 477 Lone Oak Avenue when the search warrant was executed. In the search of the...
Comments / 1