West Palm Beach, FL

NBC Miami

Twice Convicted Double-Murderer Gets Death Sentence Again in Broward

A Broward jury has again recommended the death penalty for a man whose first double-murder conviction and death sentence were overturned on appeal. Peter Avsenew was originally found guilty in 2017 for the 2010 murders of Kevin Powell, 52, and Stephen Adams, 47, in Wilton Manors. The 12 jurors recommended,...
WILTON MANORS, FL
blackchronicle.com

Trial delayed in Florida killer-clown case

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The trial of a Florida lady accused of dressing up as clown in 1990 and fatally shooting the wife of a man she later married has been postponed following the disclosure of a regulation enforcement file containing information about different clown-sighting leads on the time.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Mom's Birthday Gift Lands Son in Broward County Jail: Police

He said he was just getting his mother some jewelry for her birthday, but instead of money he had a gun and now he’s spending her birthday in jail, police said. Everton Francis, 18, entered the Lauderhill Jewelry Exchange about 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 and was shown a gold necklace and pendant worth $4,700. He told the employee he was going to shop around, according to an arrest report.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

A late-night fight on a Lake Worth street led to gunfire. Now a man's headed to prison for 50 years.

WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Broward County man to 50 years in prison in the December 2020 shooting death of a man in Lake Worth Beach. A jury found Kenny Valle-Parra guilty in June of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle in the death of 51-year-old Rigaberto Diaz-Mazariegos.
LAKE WORTH, FL
NBC Miami

Legal Experts Weigh in On Life Sentence v. Death Penalty in Parkland Massacre Case

The stunning jury decision to spare the Parkland mass murderer’s life is still reverberating among the victims and throughout the legal community, especially after everyone saw the visceral outrage from the families Thursday. “It’s just unbelievable, we’re shocked, and we’re devastated,” said Max Schachter, who lost his son, Alex,...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘A crime may have been committed’ in Parkland trial jury room, prosecutors say

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The deliberation room where 12 jurors decided the fate of confessed mass shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been a crime scene itself — a juror told prosecutors she was threatened by a fellow juror during deliberations. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer gave prosecutors permission Friday ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cbs12.com

Homicide in West Palm Beach, detectives investigating

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed in West Palm Beach. On Saturday, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Lake Victoria Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County deputies investigating deadly shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Monday's forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. A man is dead after a shooting in West Palm Beach Friday. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive. Around the country: National coverage from WPBF 25 News.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Deerfield News

SHERIFF COMMENTS ON BROWARD JURY VERDICT NOT GIVING CRUZ DEATH PENALTY

The BSO Public Information Office is currently working a developing incident regarding a Sheriff Gregory Tony statement on MSD verdict located at: n/a. Public Information Officer Veda Coleman-Wright is currently gathering the details. Here’s what we know so far:. The statement below is from Sheriff Gregory Tony in response...
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Burglars who frequent Broward Business arrested

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) on Thursday busted two suspects believed to be part of a group responsible for multiple business burglaries throughout the northern region of Broward County over the past two weeks. According to the police reports around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 13,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

