NBC Miami
Twice Convicted Double-Murderer Gets Death Sentence Again in Broward
A Broward jury has again recommended the death penalty for a man whose first double-murder conviction and death sentence were overturned on appeal. Peter Avsenew was originally found guilty in 2017 for the 2010 murders of Kevin Powell, 52, and Stephen Adams, 47, in Wilton Manors. The 12 jurors recommended,...
blackchronicle.com
Trial delayed in Florida killer-clown case
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The trial of a Florida lady accused of dressing up as clown in 1990 and fatally shooting the wife of a man she later married has been postponed following the disclosure of a regulation enforcement file containing information about different clown-sighting leads on the time.
Fired Riviera Beach cop wants job back
A fired Riviera Beach police captain is now headed to court to try to get his job back. Edgar Foster is suing for back pay, attorney’s fees, and to return to work with Riviera Beach police.
NBC Miami
Mom's Birthday Gift Lands Son in Broward County Jail: Police
He said he was just getting his mother some jewelry for her birthday, but instead of money he had a gun and now he’s spending her birthday in jail, police said. Everton Francis, 18, entered the Lauderhill Jewelry Exchange about 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 and was shown a gold necklace and pendant worth $4,700. He told the employee he was going to shop around, according to an arrest report.
WPBF News 25
What's next for Nikolas Cruz, Parkland school shooter? Legal experts break down
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, jurors recommended Nikolas Cruz, convicted Parkland school shooter should spend the rest of his life in prison, without the possibility of parole. A sentencing hearing will take place on Nov. 1. In this hearing, the judge will officially announce the 17 life sentences...
A late-night fight on a Lake Worth street led to gunfire. Now a man's headed to prison for 50 years.
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Broward County man to 50 years in prison in the December 2020 shooting death of a man in Lake Worth Beach. A jury found Kenny Valle-Parra guilty in June of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle in the death of 51-year-old Rigaberto Diaz-Mazariegos.
cw34.com
Family members face 12 criminal charges but not for the shooting that led to their arrests
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This one started when Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office agents found a car used in a shooting. It was the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 30. The shooting happened two days earlier. Authorities followed it until the car stopped in a driveway north of...
Was driver 'huffing' when 4 died in Delray crash? Or did truck malfunction? Jury to decide
WEST PALM BEACH — On the opening day of Paul Streater's DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide trial, attorneys asked jurors to consider two questions. Was Streater driving under the influence of a chemical on the night of an April 2018 crash that killed four family members? Or was the wreck a result of a vehicle malfunction?
NBC Miami
Legal Experts Weigh in On Life Sentence v. Death Penalty in Parkland Massacre Case
The stunning jury decision to spare the Parkland mass murderer’s life is still reverberating among the victims and throughout the legal community, especially after everyone saw the visceral outrage from the families Thursday. “It’s just unbelievable, we’re shocked, and we’re devastated,” said Max Schachter, who lost his son, Alex,...
‘A crime may have been committed’ in Parkland trial jury room, prosecutors say
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The deliberation room where 12 jurors decided the fate of confessed mass shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been a crime scene itself — a juror told prosecutors she was threatened by a fellow juror during deliberations. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer gave prosecutors permission Friday ...
Jail Guard makes traffic stop at gunpoint in South Florida, is arrested
A South Florida jail guard has been arrested for attempting to pull over a motorist at gunpoint who cut him off in traffic.
PBSO warns county residents of telephone scam
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wants to warn residents of a continuing common telephone scam.
cbs12.com
Homicide in West Palm Beach, detectives investigating
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed in West Palm Beach. On Saturday, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Lake Victoria Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County deputies investigating deadly shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Monday's forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. A man is dead after a shooting in West Palm Beach Friday. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive. Around the country: National coverage from WPBF 25 News.
Deerfield News
SHERIFF COMMENTS ON BROWARD JURY VERDICT NOT GIVING CRUZ DEATH PENALTY
The BSO Public Information Office is currently working a developing incident regarding a Sheriff Gregory Tony statement on MSD verdict located at: n/a. Public Information Officer Veda Coleman-Wright is currently gathering the details. Here’s what we know so far:. The statement below is from Sheriff Gregory Tony in response...
Traffic stop in Port St. Lucie leads to arrest, recovery of stolen gun
A traffic stop in Port St. Lucie led to the arrest of a suspect who police say was carrying a stolen concealed firearm and marijuana.
Parkland gunman juror reveals negotiations got ‘very tense’ after they admitted they wanted to vote for life sentence
A JUROR in the Parkland massacre trial has revealed that negotiations got “very tense” as they debated whether the shooter should be put to death. Nikolas Cruz, 24, will spend the rest of his life in prison after he murdered 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Burglars who frequent Broward Business arrested
The Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) on Thursday busted two suspects believed to be part of a group responsible for multiple business burglaries throughout the northern region of Broward County over the past two weeks. According to the police reports around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 13,...
WPBF News 25
South Florida lawyer Beatrice Bijoux found not guilty by way of insanity after hitting 4 people with her car in February
STUART, Fla. — Based on a report by a medical doctor, the state agreed this afternoon that Beatrice Bijoux was not guilty by way of insanity when she plowed her vehicle into a group of people outside a Stuart grocery store back in February. Bijoux appeared before a judge...
