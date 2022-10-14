Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Man injured in Orange County shooting, sheriff’s office says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was injured after being shot by someone in a vehicle Monday afternoon in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the shooting occurred around 2:48 p.m. in the area of Old Winter Garden Road and Ferguson Drive. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls...
Osceola County deputies ID man murdered in St. Cloud neighborhood
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A man found murdered in a St. Cloud neighborhood last week has been identified by deputies. Investigators were called out to a home on Henry J Avenue last Wednesday for an unknown problem. There, they found Alexis Vargas-Algarin dead. Investigators later determined he was murdered.
17-year-old found fatally shot in Lakeland apartment, police say
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Saturday in Lakeland, police said.
WESH
Officials identify man found dead in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Officials have identified a man found dead in St. Cloud last week. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in a residence on Henry J. Avenue on Oct. 12. His death was declared a homicide by medical examiners. Anyone with...
fox35orlando.com
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Deltona home, deputies say; 3 children unharmed inside
DELTONA, Fla. - A man and woman are dead after being stabbed inside a home in Deltona, the result of an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Three children who were home at the time were not hurt, officials said. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded...
WESH
Video shows Orange County deputy arrested for DUI slumped over at wheel
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Officials have released bodycam video showing the moment St. Cloud police arrested an Orange County deputy fordriving under the influence. Police say the video shows deputy John Guzman slumped in his car, passed out on Saturday night. Guzman is currently being assigned administrative duties as...
WESH
Teen shot, injured in Mims dies days later, deputies say
MIMS, Fla. — A teenager who was in critical condition after being shot in Mims last Monday passed away Friday, according to the Brevard County sheriff's office. Two arrests have been made in connection to the deadly shooting. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Robert Loyd last Friday, and on Monday, they arrested 19-year-old Exzavier David. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said they are facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted murder.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies search for suspect in shooting in Orange County off Old Winter Garden Road
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that has left a man in his 20s injured. A suspect is still at large, deputies said. Just before 3 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to the area of Old Winter Garden Road and Ferguson Drive where they found the victim had been shot by someone in a passing vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials: Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Florida, 3 children found in house
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man and a woman were found dead Monday evening in an apparent murder-suicide in Volusia County, Florida, officials say. Three children were also found inside the house. According to a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a call just before...
Polk County Sheriff Releases Video Of Moment When Deputy Was Shot By Orlando Man
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The man who shot a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy last Wednesday night, October 12, 2022, has been arrested and is facing four felonies and a misdemeanor. On Monday, Polk County Sheriff releases a video of the moments leading up to
WESH
Police: Man found dead near vehicle in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Bartow Police Department, a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police said they arrived to Crown Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in response to a domestic violence call. At the scene, a man pronounced dead was located next to a vehicle. He...
Orange County deputy shares coming out story to encourage others
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Lt. Brandon Ragan hid who he was from his colleagues for years. He said he was afraid he would face judgment for being gay. Then, in 2009, Ragan became a victim of domestic violence when his then-boyfriend stabbed him. “I can honestly say it was...
WESH
Pedestrian killed in Orlando crash
ORLANDO, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed Monday night in Orlando. According to Orlando police, officers were called to South Kirkman Road and Conroy Road around 11 p.m. Monday night for a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox13news.com
Man found dead in Bartow homicide, police say
BARTOW, Fla. - The Bartow Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police responding to a domestic violence call at 360 Crown Avenue in Bartow around 11:30 a.m. discovered Samuel Caswell dead lying next to a motor vehicle. Police have not...
click orlando
Future of displaced residents of Good Samaritan Village in Osceola County uncertain
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Sabina Holtzer is devastated after losing it all to Hurricane Ian almost three weeks ago. “It was absolutely the most horrible thing you can imagine,” Holtzer said. “It’s not the value of the things – they can be replaced. It’s the memories, the pictures, all the things that make your life. It’s like little bits of your life that are floating there, and it it breaks your heart.”
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Suspects In Lakeland CVS Theft
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a second retail theft that occurred at CVS located at 6105 Hwy 98 N in Lakeland. The man and woman in this video entered the store around 5:00 a.m. on October 4, 2022. After
fox35orlando.com
Crash involving semi causes traffic delays in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A crash involving a semi and an SUV is causing traffic delays in Kissimmee Monday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said all eastbound lanes are blocked at W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway at Griffen Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The cause of the crash and the...
WESH
5 hospitalized after fire extinguishing system goes off in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — A fire extinguishing system went off Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. at the BJ's Whole Sale Club along State Road 46 in Sanford. Firefighters say they heard reports of the explosion, but that turned out to be incorrect. “We were all pumping gas and then we heard...
click orlando
Defective water heater sparks fire at subdivision in Osceola County, officials say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A fire Saturday night at a subdivision in Osceola County prompted multiple agencies to dispatch help and resulted in no injuries, according to Osceola Fire Rescue. Around 9:45 p.m., a defective water heater started the fire in the bathroom area of a first-floor unit at...
Bartow Police Investigating Homicide After Domestic Violence Call
BARTOW, Fla. – The Bartow Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday morning. According to police, on Saturday, at approximately 11:30 AM, Bartow Police officers responded to a domestic violence call at 360 Crown Avenue in Bartow. Upon arrival, officers
Comments / 0