Osceola County, FL

click orlando

Man injured in Orange County shooting, sheriff’s office says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was injured after being shot by someone in a vehicle Monday afternoon in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the shooting occurred around 2:48 p.m. in the area of Old Winter Garden Road and Ferguson Drive. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Officials identify man found dead in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Officials have identified a man found dead in St. Cloud last week. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in a residence on Henry J. Avenue on Oct. 12. His death was declared a homicide by medical examiners. Anyone with...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
WESH

Teen shot, injured in Mims dies days later, deputies say

MIMS, Fla. — A teenager who was in critical condition after being shot in Mims last Monday passed away Friday, according to the Brevard County sheriff's office. Two arrests have been made in connection to the deadly shooting. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Robert Loyd last Friday, and on Monday, they arrested 19-year-old Exzavier David. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said they are facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted murder.
MIMS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies search for suspect in shooting in Orange County off Old Winter Garden Road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that has left a man in his 20s injured. A suspect is still at large, deputies said. Just before 3 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to the area of Old Winter Garden Road and Ferguson Drive where they found the victim had been shot by someone in a passing vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: Man found dead near vehicle in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Bartow Police Department, a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police said they arrived to Crown Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in response to a domestic violence call. At the scene, a man pronounced dead was located next to a vehicle. He...
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

Pedestrian killed in Orlando crash

ORLANDO, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed Monday night in Orlando. According to Orlando police, officers were called to South Kirkman Road and Conroy Road around 11 p.m. Monday night for a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
ORLANDO, FL
fox13news.com

Man found dead in Bartow homicide, police say

BARTOW, Fla. - The Bartow Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police responding to a domestic violence call at 360 Crown Avenue in Bartow around 11:30 a.m. discovered Samuel Caswell dead lying next to a motor vehicle. Police have not...
BARTOW, FL
click orlando

Future of displaced residents of Good Samaritan Village in Osceola County uncertain

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Sabina Holtzer is devastated after losing it all to Hurricane Ian almost three weeks ago. “It was absolutely the most horrible thing you can imagine,” Holtzer said. “It’s not the value of the things – they can be replaced. It’s the memories, the pictures, all the things that make your life. It’s like little bits of your life that are floating there, and it it breaks your heart.”
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Crash involving semi causes traffic delays in Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A crash involving a semi and an SUV is causing traffic delays in Kissimmee Monday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said all eastbound lanes are blocked at W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway at Griffen Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The cause of the crash and the...
KISSIMMEE, FL

