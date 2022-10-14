Read full article on original website
Natchitoches will close streets for hanging Christmas lights
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The City of Natchitoches said its utility department will be hanging Christmas lights on the streets listed below from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20. There will be no thru traffic for the safety of the workers and motorists. These road closures will take place from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. each night.
Blood on the Leaves: The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Historians and victims’ rights advocates are working to shed a light on the dark, often unspoken history of Rapides Parish. The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project was founded by Michael Wynne, Stephanie Belgard and Amy Pillarisetti, who aim to memorialize the victims of lynchings that took place throughout Rapides Parish.
Pineville Police investigating shots fired near LCU campus
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian University (LCU) was briefly on lockdown Tuesday morning after a report of gunshots fired near the campus. Pineville Police confirmed that they received a report of shots fired in the Byron Street area of Pineville. Officers arrived on scene but they were unable to locate any suspects at this time. PPD is still investigating the incident.
VPSO Arrests 10/13/2022-10/17/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Larry Lynn Brown, age 43, was arrested and charged with one count of Disturbing the Peace. Bond was set at $ 881.00. Brown posted bond and was released. October 14, 2022. Joseph Albert Phillips (photo),...
Vernon Parish summer camp raising money to replace stolen pelican statue
ANACOCO, La. (KPLC) - A nonprofit summer camp in Vernon Parish is raising money to replace their pelican statue after it was stolen, again. Back in 2018, Pedee the Pelican was stolen from Louisiana Lions Camp, a free camp for children with respiratory disorders, special needs, juvenile diabetes and childhood cancer. That statue was never returned, but a local art gallery replaced him with a new Pedee, “Re-Pete.”
Fire breaks out at apartment complex next to Grand Theater
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire broke out at an apartment complex on Southwood Terrance in Alexandria, which is right next to the Grand Theater. The Alexandria Fire Department received the call at 3:44 p.m. and the first unit arrived five minutes later. The fire was officially controlled at 4:08 p.m.
Officials give first walk-through of juvenile facility at Angola
ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - The Office of Juvenile Justice provided an exclusive look inside the building a small group of troubled teens will soon call home. The Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola will house a select number of young offenders in the coming weeks. The first set could arrive at Angola within one or two weeks, according to OJJ Facilities Director Linda London.
Darrell Basco named Interim Police Chief of Pineville Police Department
RPSO says rumors of a shooting at the fair are untrue
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying the rumors of a shooting taking place on Saturday night at the Rapides Parish Fair are untrue. According to RPSO, deputies responded to reports of an individual having a gun, and found the suspected person...
Arrest Made in Metal Theft in Tioga
Rapides Parish, La -On October 6th, 2022, Patrol Deputies from the Tioga substation responded to a report of theft off of Hickory Hill Road in Tioga. According to the initial report, the complainant had noticed that a metal roll up garage door had been taken off the property. Deputies took the initial report and Sheriff’s Detectives from the Tioga Substation conducted a follow up investigation.
Vernon Parish Police Jury Questioned About Alcohol Sales on Sunday
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Police Jury held their monthly meeting today at 10:00 AM. Each month they meet and discuss parish business, and handle parish affairs. Today, John Moreland, owner of the Dog House Bar & Grill located on Highway 117 just outside the city limits, addressed the Jury about the sale of alcohol on Sundays. He wanted to know if the Jury would consider opening a discussion for alcohol sales on Sunday, as he is able to open every other day of the week.
Pineville man accused of stealing garage door in Tioga
TIOGA, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville has been accused of stealing a garage door on Hickory Hill Road in Tioga on Oct. 6. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Michael Allen Shulark has been charged with one count of theft with a value between $1,000 to $5,000.
APD looking for suspect in fatal hit and run
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened Saturday morning and they’re looking for a suspect involved in the incident. APD said they received a report of a person lying in the road near the intersection of Lee and Lafargue...
Evangeline Sheriff's deputies investigating homecoming shooting
The shooting was one of two that disrupted homecoming events at Acadiana schools this past weekend; the other was in Vermilion Parish.
Early morning fire on Hope and Kelly Streets
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at the corner of Hope and Kelly Streets. AFD was dispatched around 1:34 a.m. to a fully involved two-story structure fire. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office: Assistance needed to locate missing 15-year-old
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old.
Ville Platte Police: One in custody after shooting at gas station
A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Ville Platte.
First 10 violent juveniles moved from Bridge City to Angola
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Office of Juvenile Justice on Tuesday (Oct. 18) transported the first group of juvenile inmates from the troubled Bridge City Center for Youth to the old death row facility at Angola, the state penitentiary. Ten of the state’s most violent juveniles were taken to Angola...
VPSO Searching for Hat Owner
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
Pineville man arrested for narcotics at Alexandria apartment complex
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man was arrested during a SWAT team search of an apartment complex on Loblolly Lane in Alexandria on Oct. 11. Aaron James Green, 35, has been charged with the possession of marijuana, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. He was also booked on a warrant for a probation violation through the Louisiana Department of Corrections, Division of Probation and Parole as well as a Parish Probation warrant.
