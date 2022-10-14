Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Police Jury held their monthly meeting today at 10:00 AM. Each month they meet and discuss parish business, and handle parish affairs. Today, John Moreland, owner of the Dog House Bar & Grill located on Highway 117 just outside the city limits, addressed the Jury about the sale of alcohol on Sundays. He wanted to know if the Jury would consider opening a discussion for alcohol sales on Sunday, as he is able to open every other day of the week.

