Car driver injured in crash with Moxee school bus; no students involved

Yakima man charged with drive-by shooting after deputy witnessed shots
Prosecutors charged a Yakima man with drive-by shooting after a sheriff's deputy said he saw the man fire a gun from a vehicle he was riding in. Efrain Iniguez Jr., 27, was also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, based on his prior convictions for second-degree robbery and residential burglary, according to court documents filed last week in Yakima County Superior Court.
Man accused of shooting, kidnapping, hit-and-run and assault in White Swan area
An 18-year-old man is accused of kidnapping a 16-year boy, shooting from the window of a stolen car while driving and causing a crash with a police car in the White Swan area. He made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court, where he faces possible charges that include kidnapping, robbery, drive-by shooting, eluding, hit-and-run attended, theft of a motor vehicle and theft of a firearm.
Yakima residents ask for more information about missing boy
Five Yakima residents gathered outside the Yakima Police Department on Monday morning to ask for more information and transparency about a 5-year-old who went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10. They put up and carried signs that read “Did you forget,” “We need answers” and “Justicia para Lucian.”...
Q&A: Donnie Foster of Reno’s on the Runway talks about converting historic building into restaurant
Donnie Foster and his wife, Staci Sainsbury, knew they would be converting the original Yakima airport passenger terminal into a restaurant. They didn’t realize that only months after opening their restaurant, Reno’s on the Runway, it would become a glorified drive-thru window. “Six months after we opened, we...
Nerve toxin detected in Columbia River in Tri-Cities. Warning issued for people and pets
People and dogs should stay out of the Columbia River in much of Richland after toxic algae was detected in the water at Leslie Groves Park, the Benton Franklin Health District said Friday afternoon. Warning signs have been posted from the Leslie Groves Park boat launch at Snyder Street to...
Letter: $100,000 for fencing? What's going on there?
To the editor — I read in the Yakima Herald-Republic we may need to spend $100,000 or so on fencing along South Naches Avenue to protect it from the vagrants. A couple of years ago we had 0.5% added to the sales tax to refurbish the state fairgrounds jail to house just such people.
‘Karen’ display removed at Prosser City Hall. Was it Halloween fun or ‘grotesque effigy’?
What’s spookier than ghosts? For one small Washington town, it’s “Karens” demanding to speak to the manager. Prosser city officials have removed a Halloween contest display from City Hall that some residents found offensive, with some residents claiming it was targeting a specific community leader. City officials say that it was not aimed at anyone.
Kittitas County Jail receives $500,000 DOJ mental health grant
Correctional systems throughout the United States often deal with the concept of recidivism, or when a criminal continues to reoffend, creating a vicious cycle of the same individuals leaving and reentering the corrections system in the communities in which they live. The Kittitas County Jail recently received a large grant to help address part of the root cause of recidivism in the hopes that at least part of that cycle can be broken.
U.S. Air Force Band will perform free show in Yakima
The U.S. Air Force Band will play in Yakima as part of its fall 2022 tour in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The performance will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at East Valley High School, 1900 Beaudry Road, in the main gym. Although the show is free and...
Letter: Family's honesty in returning wallet is refreshing
To the editor — Last week, en route to a hike in Mount Rainier National Park, my wife and I stopped briefly at the Pacific Crest Trailhead just east of Chinook Pass. Later, when we reached the entrance station for the park, I realized my wallet was missing. I was sure I had placed it in my back pocket at home.
Yakima City Council looks at grant for historic district along Naches Avenue
The city of Yakima was awarded a $14,000 grant from the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation to look into creating a historic overlay district along Naches Avenue. The overlay district is a planning tool used to preserve or revitalize areas in the community with historic significance. The...
Yakima County Commissioner candidates have different views on solar, water utility
Solar farms and water have become pointed issues recently for Yakima County Commissioners as they head into the November election. Current commissioners have enacted a moratorium on moderate to large-scale solar farms in unincorporated areas of the county until a county code siting them can be devised. They’re also exploring...
Letter: Girard offers common sense, intelligence to county
To the editor — I am writing to express my support for Angie Girard, who is running for the position of county commissioner for District 1. I have known Angie for a number of years and respect her for her intelligence, compassion, common sense, and her deep commitment to our community.
Farmworker group rallies in Yakima against bill that would reform agricultural labor
A crowd of about 30 people gathered at Millennium Plaza in downtown Yakima on Friday evening to protest federal legislation that would revamp agricultural labor. Yakima was the last stop on a statewide tour organized by Familias Unidas por la Justicia (FUJ), an independent farmworkers union in Washington. The group objects to the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.
