Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of hand-crafted custom flexible orthotics serving multi-disciplinary professionals and clinicians, advises decision makers during open enrollment 2023 as they design benefits packages. With the increased prevalence, cost burdens and workplace issues associated with back pain, U.S. employers face grim projections that the average costs they pay for their employees' healthcare will increase 6.5% to more than $13,800 per employee next year. Many companies are exploring treatment options for back pain that incentivize the use of cost-effective, non-invasive approaches – including custom, flexible orthotics – as first-line treatments to reduce risky, expensive surgeries or dangerous opioids.

6 HOURS AGO