Caledonia man charged with election fraud charges in Kent Co. pleads not guilty
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Caledonia election worker from the August primaries has pleaded not guilty to two felony charges concerning election fraud in Kent County. James Holkeboer worked as an elections inspector during the August 2 primary at precinct 8 at Ada Bible Church in Gaines Township. He was arraigned at the 63rd district courthouse in Kent County. He pleaded not guilty to two felony charges: falsifying return/records and using a computer to commit a crime.
18-year-old charged with attempted murder in Jackson arson
JACKSON, MI -- A Jackson man faces charges of arson and attempted murder related to a house fire that injured two of his relatives and killed their dog Monday morning, officials said. Trenton Ganton, 18, was arraigned Oct. 17 on two counts of assault with intent to murder and a...
New details revealed in 'road rage' arrest, firing of Kent County deputy
The termination letter reveals Aranda repeatedly punched a man who is a paraplegic during what's described as a “road rage incident.”
Kzoo County man sentenced to 12 years for illegal gun sales
A Kalamazoo County man has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars for reportedly assembling and selling weapons without a license.
Two people arrested following drug bust in Aetna Township
Two people are behind bars on drug charges following their arrest last week in Mecosta County's Aetna Township. The Sheriff's Office says on October 13th, detectives conducted background information and surveillance which ultimately led to the arrest of two subjects for the selling of methamphetamine. Drugs and money were recovered...
Kalamazoo police watching for drivers illegally passing school busses
KALAMAZOO, MI – Kalamazoo police are on the lookout for people illegally passing school buses. School Bus Safety Week started Monday, Oct. 17, and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is participating in Operation Safe Stop, the agency said in a Facebook post. All week there is zero tolerance...
Security staffing issues cause appointment-only visits to Gull Road Justice Complex
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – The Gull Road Justice Complex is open only by appointments because of inadequate staffing. There are inadequate levels of staff provided by Kalamazoo County’s private security contractor at the Gull Road Justice Complex, 1536 Gull Road, according to an administrative order from Kalamazoo County Circuit Chief Judge Gary Giguere Jr.
KCSO: Man who put phone under Goodwill changing room door identified
LOWELL TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Kent County Sheriff's deputies say they have internally identified a man accused of placing a phone under a changing room door at Goodwill in Lowell Township. It happened Friday afternoon at the store on East Fulton Street. The man has yet to be publicly identified. Sheriff's...
Man wanted for possibly recording women in Kent County changing room
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Police in Kent County are investigating a man suspected of possibly recording women in a changing room. At about 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, deputies from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Goodwill thrift store in the 11000 block of East Fulton Street in Lowell Township, east of Grand Rapids, after receiving a report of a man placing a phone under the door of a changing room.
2 arrested for sawing off, stealing catalytic converters in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Two Jackson residents were arrested for cutting off and stealing catalytic converters on Sunday morning, police said. Deputies responded around 6:07 a.m., Oct. 16 to a report from a person who heard a saw cutting metal near motor vehicles near the 5700 block of South Meridian Road in Summit Township, southwest of Jackson, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Women in deadly purse snatching in Grand Rapids area seek early release from prison
KENT COUNTY, MI – They were young – Eboni Spight was 18, Monika McCain, 21 – when they targeted 81-year-old Margaret Herrema in a Meijer parking lot. They had already stolen four or five purses in previous days. Spight parked next to Herrema, who was loading groceries....
BOND REVOKED | Allged driver in deadly Ionia crash sent back to jail after new charges
IONIA, Mich — Bond has been revoked for the alleged driver facing eight new charges in connection to a deadly crash involving bicyclists taking part in a Make-A-Wish event. Mandy Benn appeared in Ionia District Court Friday to be arraigned on the new charges, which include two counts of second degree murder, operating under the influence causing death and three counts of having a controlled substance.
Police identify mother and son found dead in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The mother and son who were found dead in Battle Creek over the weekend have been identified. The city of Battle Creek says 51-year-old Teresa Osborne and 14-year-old Kaiden Osborne were found unresponsive at a residence near South Minges Road Saturday afternoon. First responders tried...
GRPD: Bicyclist dragged several blocks in hit-and-run
Grand Rapids Police Monday said a man riding a bicycle is now fighting for his life after a vehicle struck him and dragged him for several blocks. The hit-and-run incident happened on the city’s southeast side Sunday night around 10:30 PM. The GRPD says once the man got untangled...
Jackson police investigating Friday car shooting
Police found the guns in a home where the car was parked.
Police investigating 2 deaths in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, MI -- The Battle Creek Police Department is investigating the death of a woman and a boy, the city of Battle Creek said in a news release. The Battle Creek Police Department, Battle Creek Fire Department, and EMS responded to a call Saturday, Oct. 15, at 2:35 p.m., at a residence in the area of South Minges Road. The call was in response to an adult woman and a boy who were found unresponsive, police said.
Trio arrested following pursuit with stolen vehicle
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m., officer Steven Spadafora spotted a vehicle with no license plate traveling east on Western Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Spadafora then started his pursuit after the vehicle disregarded a stop sign and began speeding. The vehicle's occupants, Tisean...
Man not guilty by insanity in 2021 double killing
A Galesburg man who admitted he shot and killed two of his neighbors in the summer of 2021 was found not guilty by reason of insanity.
Snyder says he did more for Flint than others have done for Benton Harbor
FLINT, MI -- Former Gov. Rick Snyder says his administration did more for Flint than others have done for Benton Harbor and other communities faced with water contamination issues since he left office. Appearing on Fox 2 Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 15, Snyder promoted his work with SensCy, a cybersecurity...
Man sentenced to 86 years in prison for killing Elkhart native Amanda Blackburn
Larry Jo Taylor Jr., the man convicted of murdering Elkhart native Amanda Blackburn, will be in prison for the next 86 years. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office sentenced Taylor on Friday, Oct. 14. Taylor was convicted last month of multiple crimes, including murder, multiple counts of burglary, criminal confinement, and more.
