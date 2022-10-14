ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Caledonia man charged with election fraud charges in Kent Co. pleads not guilty

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Caledonia election worker from the August primaries has pleaded not guilty to two felony charges concerning election fraud in Kent County. James Holkeboer worked as an elections inspector during the August 2 primary at precinct 8 at Ada Bible Church in Gaines Township. He was arraigned at the 63rd district courthouse in Kent County. He pleaded not guilty to two felony charges: falsifying return/records and using a computer to commit a crime.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wbrn.com

Two people arrested following drug bust in Aetna Township

Two people are behind bars on drug charges following their arrest last week in Mecosta County's Aetna Township. The Sheriff's Office says on October 13th, detectives conducted background information and surveillance which ultimately led to the arrest of two subjects for the selling of methamphetamine. Drugs and money were recovered...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Security staffing issues cause appointment-only visits to Gull Road Justice Complex

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – The Gull Road Justice Complex is open only by appointments because of inadequate staffing. There are inadequate levels of staff provided by Kalamazoo County’s private security contractor at the Gull Road Justice Complex, 1536 Gull Road, according to an administrative order from Kalamazoo County Circuit Chief Judge Gary Giguere Jr.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
iheart.com

KCSO: Man who put phone under Goodwill changing room door identified

LOWELL TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Kent County Sheriff's deputies say they have internally identified a man accused of placing a phone under a changing room door at Goodwill in Lowell Township. It happened Friday afternoon at the store on East Fulton Street. The man has yet to be publicly identified. Sheriff's...
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Man wanted for possibly recording women in Kent County changing room

KENT COUNTY, MI -- Police in Kent County are investigating a man suspected of possibly recording women in a changing room. At about 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, deputies from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Goodwill thrift store in the 11000 block of East Fulton Street in Lowell Township, east of Grand Rapids, after receiving a report of a man placing a phone under the door of a changing room.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

2 arrested for sawing off, stealing catalytic converters in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Two Jackson residents were arrested for cutting off and stealing catalytic converters on Sunday morning, police said. Deputies responded around 6:07 a.m., Oct. 16 to a report from a person who heard a saw cutting metal near motor vehicles near the 5700 block of South Meridian Road in Summit Township, southwest of Jackson, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WZZM 13

BOND REVOKED | Allged driver in deadly Ionia crash sent back to jail after new charges

IONIA, Mich — Bond has been revoked for the alleged driver facing eight new charges in connection to a deadly crash involving bicyclists taking part in a Make-A-Wish event. Mandy Benn appeared in Ionia District Court Friday to be arraigned on the new charges, which include two counts of second degree murder, operating under the influence causing death and three counts of having a controlled substance.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Police identify mother and son found dead in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The mother and son who were found dead in Battle Creek over the weekend have been identified. The city of Battle Creek says 51-year-old Teresa Osborne and 14-year-old Kaiden Osborne were found unresponsive at a residence near South Minges Road Saturday afternoon. First responders tried...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wgvunews.org

GRPD: Bicyclist dragged several blocks in hit-and-run

Grand Rapids Police Monday said a man riding a bicycle is now fighting for his life after a vehicle struck him and dragged him for several blocks. The hit-and-run incident happened on the city’s southeast side Sunday night around 10:30 PM. The GRPD says once the man got untangled...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Police investigating 2 deaths in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, MI -- The Battle Creek Police Department is investigating the death of a woman and a boy, the city of Battle Creek said in a news release. The Battle Creek Police Department, Battle Creek Fire Department, and EMS responded to a call Saturday, Oct. 15, at 2:35 p.m., at a residence in the area of South Minges Road. The call was in response to an adult woman and a boy who were found unresponsive, police said.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
abc57.com

Trio arrested following pursuit with stolen vehicle

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m., officer Steven Spadafora spotted a vehicle with no license plate traveling east on Western Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Spadafora then started his pursuit after the vehicle disregarded a stop sign and began speeding. The vehicle's occupants, Tisean...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Man sentenced to 86 years in prison for killing Elkhart native Amanda Blackburn

Larry Jo Taylor Jr., the man convicted of murdering Elkhart native Amanda Blackburn, will be in prison for the next 86 years. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office sentenced Taylor on Friday, Oct. 14. Taylor was convicted last month of multiple crimes, including murder, multiple counts of burglary, criminal confinement, and more.
ELKHART, IN
MLive

MLive

