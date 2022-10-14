Read full article on original website
Hwayda Kater Debuts Magnas Academy to Help New Businesses Create Brand Credibility with Ease
Kater offers strategic communication design and training services that bring the power of startup pitch decks to new businesses and service providers. Hwayda Kater, the founder of Magnas Media Inc., a communication design agency in Vancouver, Canada, has announced the debut of Magnas Academy. Magnas Academy features workshops, online learning, and coaching programs that help new businesses and service providers create instant brand credibility with ease.
Gartner Identifies the Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2023
Analysts Explore Industry Trends at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2022, October 17-22 Gartner, Inc. today announced its list of 10 top strategic technology trends that organizations need to explore in 2023. Analysts presented their findings during Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™, which is taking place here through Thursday. “To enhance their organization’s...
Zift Solutions Introduces ZiftONE for Ecosystems to Power the Next Generation of Channel Programs
CARY, N.C. - October 17, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Zift Solutions, a leading provider of Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) software, today announced ZiftONE for Ecosystems, a new package to power channel partner program ecosystems. ZiftONE for Ecosystems includes all of the existing features of ZiftONE, including...
Marketing Executives Leverage Newswire's Media Advantage Platform to Drive Online Visibility Through High-Tech, High-Touch Approach
SARASOTA, Fla. - October 18, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution and media technology, is helping small and medium-sized businesses increase online visibility at a lower price point by providing its Media Advantage Platform that includes experts, a customized plan, platform setup, production and performance through a cadence of automated press release campaigns designed to increase brand awareness online visibility, marketing inquiries and sales.
Support For CIDB-Related New Or Renewal Applications Published
Ally Management Services 002233215-T brings fifteen-plus years of experience to support contractors, entrepreneurs, and companies in terms of having new or renewal applications which are CIDB related. Ally Management Services 002233215-T are pleased to announce that the experienced agency has the knowledge and experience to help companies, entrepreneurs and contractors...
World Yacht Charter Agency & Development Framework Report 2022: Positioning Framework, Business Models, Profiles, Distribution - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Yacht Charter Agency Types & Development Framework 2022 - Extended Market Report and Expert Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This yacht charter market report is quite unique and goes far beyond the usual market reports in this industry. First of all, it has been prepared by actual industry experts for yacht charters, meaning that deep insider know-how has been in-built.
Juniper Research: Travel & Expense Management Software Revenue to Surpass $16 Billion Globally by 2027, as Businesses Seek to Prevent Growing Expense Fraud
A new study from Juniper Research has found the total revenue generated by T&E (Travel & Expense) management software will reach $16 billion globally by 2027; up from $8.7 billion in 2022. It predicts the risk of expense fraud will increase as hybrid working grows, with remote working offering the ideal environment for employees to submit fraudulent reports.
‘Strategic Planning in an Uncertain World’ Mbanq Hosts Seminar with Simon Taylor at Money 2020
FinTech luminary, Simon Taylor, and Mbanq’s Vlad Lounegov will discuss macroeconomic change in FinTech, at Money 2020, Las Vegas. Mbanq will hold an exclusive round table to discuss large-scale strategic implications of macroeconomic change in FinTech and finance at Money 2020, Las Vegas. The keynote speech will be presented...
LSI Industries Revolutionizes Refueling & Convenience Store Canopy Lighting with REDiMount
LSI Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: LYTS), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of commercial lighting and display solutions, today announced the official launch of REDiMount (pronounced ready mount), a new lighting solution with a revolutionary mounting and installation system for refueling station canopies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release...
2022 IT Skills & Certifications Pay Index: Market Values and Pay Adjustments for 1,245 Individual Tech and Related Business Skills and Certifications - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "2022 IT Skills & Certifications Pay Index" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The 2022 IT Skills and Certifications Pay Index (ITSCPI) reports market values and pay adjustments for 1,245 individual tech and related business skills and certifications earned by 88,920 tech workers at more than 4,000 U.S. and Canadian employers. Data updated and published every three months since 1999.
Nortech Systems to Report Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results and Hold a Conference Call on November 10, 2022
Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical, aerospace & defense and industrial markets, will hold a live conference call and webcast at 4:00 p.m. central time on Thursday, November 10, 2022, to discuss the company's third quarter financial results. The call will be hosted by Jay Miller, Chief Executive Officer and Chris Jones, Chief Financial Officer. To access the live audio conference call, US participants may call 888-506-0062 and international participants may call 973-528-0011. Participant Access Code: 776272. Participants may also access the call via webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2814/46617.
Cadence Expands Collaboration with Samsung Foundry to Advance 3D-IC Design
Reference flow featuring the Cadence Integrity 3D-IC Platform is enabled for die-on-die 3D-IC stacking. Ongoing collaboration focuses on providing customers with optimal TSV placement in stacked die designs. Users can devise an optimal 3D structure placement on a die, reducing area and wirelength penalties, while optimizing PPA for each die.
SwaggerHub Now Supports Event-Driven AsyncAPI Specification for Teams Using Multiple API Standards
SwaggerHub AsyncAPI Support recognized with 2022 API Award for Best in Microservices by API World Advisory Board. SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has released AsyncAPI Specification support in SwaggerHub, the company’s integrated API development platform and choice of API designers, developers, and architects who are building, testing, and deploying high quality APIs. In addition to the OpenAPI Specification for REST APIs, development teams working across event-driven architectures (EDAs) can now collaborate in SwaggerHub to develop, document, and standardize their APIs. AsyncAPI is the leading specification to document and describe event-driven API architectures, including Apache Kafka.
Comcast Business Mobile Expands to 20 Lines; New Shared Data Options Available for Small Businesses
Comcast Business Mobile customers gain even greater flexibility and opportunity for savings. Comcast Business today announced that Comcast Business Mobile customers are now able to mix and match both unlimited and an expanded range of shared data options for up to twenty total lines per account. Comcast Business Mobile is designed to help small businesses be ready for today and whatever comes next with flexible data options, nationwide 5G coverage, millions of secure WiFi hotspots, and increased savings.
China Autonomous Driving Data Closed Loop Research Report 2022 Featuring 6 Typical Data Acquisition and Annotation Companies, 9 Data Closed Loop Solution Providers and Layout of 18 Tier1/2 Suppliers - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "China Autonomous Driving Data Closed Loop Research Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The development of autonomous driving is gradually driven by data rather than technology. Today, autonomous driving sensor solutions and computing platforms have become increasingly homogeneous, and the technology gap between suppliers is narrowing....
CinRx Pharma Announces Gavin Samuels, M.D., M.B.A. as Chief Business Officer
Appointment enhances leadership team with a focus on strategic planning and business development expertise. CinRx Pharma, a mosaic of biotechnology companies accelerating transformational new medicines to patients, announced today that Gavin Samuels, M.D., M.B.A has assumed the role of Chief Business Officer. In his new role, Gavin will be responsible for leading corporate, strategic and business development and transactions for the CinRx portfolio.
PR Distribution AP News Plan Is the Best Way to Reach a Wide Audience
Over the past several years, press releases have become an indispensable tool for businesses and organizations of all shapes and sizes. These written announcements can help to convey important news and information to audiences both near and far, reaching media outlets as well as potential customers and partners. Whether you are launching a new product or service, announcing a partnership with another company, or simply providing updates on your organization’s progress, a well-written press release is often key to promoting your business in today’s digital age.
athenahealth Names Brittany Podolak Chief People Officer
Podolak joins athenahealth’s leadership team to help enhance and strengthen the company’s award-winning culture. athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today announced that Brittany Podolak joined the company as its new chief people officer. In this role, Podolak will oversee athenahealth’s Human Resources function, leading the company’s efforts on culture; talent retention and acquisition; and diversity, equity, and inclusion.
CMP Scientific Signs a Co-Marketing Agreement with Agilent to Advance Capillary Electrophoresis–Mass Spectrometry Solutions
CMP Scientific Corp., a leader in Capillary Electrophoresis-Mass Spectrometry (CE-MS) technologies, today announced that it has signed a global co-marketing agreement with Agilent Technologies to provide an integrated CE-MS solution to life science and pharmaceutical industry. CMP Scientific develops, manufactures, and sells products and analytical instruments in life sciences, diagnostics,...
Sonder Holdings Inc. Announces President and CFO Sanjay Banker Will Join Board of Directors
Banker to transition to new role at the end of the year. Sonder Holdings Inc. (“Sonder”; NASDAQ: SOND), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, announced today that Sanjay Banker will transition from his role as President and Chief Financial Officer to join Sonder’s Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2023, and become a Senior Advisor to the company for a one-year period.
