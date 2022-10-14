Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Support For CIDB-Related New Or Renewal Applications Published
Ally Management Services 002233215-T brings fifteen-plus years of experience to support contractors, entrepreneurs, and companies in terms of having new or renewal applications which are CIDB related. Ally Management Services 002233215-T are pleased to announce that the experienced agency has the knowledge and experience to help companies, entrepreneurs and contractors...
Woonsocket Call
Comcast Business Mobile Expands to 20 Lines; New Shared Data Options Available for Small Businesses
Comcast Business Mobile customers gain even greater flexibility and opportunity for savings. Comcast Business today announced that Comcast Business Mobile customers are now able to mix and match both unlimited and an expanded range of shared data options for up to twenty total lines per account. Comcast Business Mobile is designed to help small businesses be ready for today and whatever comes next with flexible data options, nationwide 5G coverage, millions of secure WiFi hotspots, and increased savings.
Woonsocket Call
World Yacht Charter Agency & Development Framework Report 2022: Positioning Framework, Business Models, Profiles, Distribution - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Yacht Charter Agency Types & Development Framework 2022 - Extended Market Report and Expert Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This yacht charter market report is quite unique and goes far beyond the usual market reports in this industry. First of all, it has been prepared by actual industry experts for yacht charters, meaning that deep insider know-how has been in-built.
Woonsocket Call
Lubrizol®, a Leader in Data Center Thermal Management, To Announce Transformational Immersion Cooling Development at 2022 OCP Global Summit
Unveiling CompuZol™ ICS, the industry's first, fully warrantied, immersion-ready cooling solution. Spotlighting Lubrizol’s patented CompuZol family of immersion cooling fluids. Live, interactive full-immersion demonstration in the CompuZol booth. Lubrizol will host an Expo Hall Talk on Oct. 19 discussing performance of CompuZol fluids. Updates and results available on...
Woonsocket Call
Healthcare Testing, Inspection, and Certification Outsourcing Global Market Report 2022: Featuring SGS, Intertek, Eurofins Scientific, TUV & More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Healthcare Testing, Inspection, and Certification Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Services (Testing, Inspection, Certification), by Type, by Region (APAC, North America) and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global healthcare testing, inspection, and certification outsourcing market is expected to reach...
Woonsocket Call
Juniper Research: Travel & Expense Management Software Revenue to Surpass $16 Billion Globally by 2027, as Businesses Seek to Prevent Growing Expense Fraud
A new study from Juniper Research has found the total revenue generated by T&E (Travel & Expense) management software will reach $16 billion globally by 2027; up from $8.7 billion in 2022. It predicts the risk of expense fraud will increase as hybrid working grows, with remote working offering the ideal environment for employees to submit fraudulent reports.
Woonsocket Call
Makersite, the AI & data platform that powers sustainable product and supply chain decisions at scale, secures 18M USD Series A
Makersite, a leader in delivering supply chain digital twins for product sustainability, risk, and cost optimization for the world’s leading brands, announces the completion of an 18M USD funding round. The German startup uses AI, data, and apps to power sustainable product and supply chain decisions at scale, helping manufacturing enterprises solve complex challenges across the entire value chain. Hitachi Ventures, the global venture capital arm of Hitachi, Ltd., and Translink Capital, a Silicon Valley-based VC fund, are leading the investment with participation from KOMPAS, an EU-based venture capital fund, and seed-investor Planet A. The investment follows strong, profitable revenue and customer growth in the last 12 months. The funding will be used for the continuous support of its solutions to its expanding book of clients, which include Microsoft, Vestas and Cummins.
Woonsocket Call
Lenovo Global CTO Study Reinforces a Vision for “New IT” to Shape a Smarter Future
A new Lenovo global research study of 500 chief technology officers (CTOs) across different industries and countries released today at the company’s global “Tech World” innovation event reveals their perceptions on the future of technology. The study uncovers interesting findings about global CTOs’ viewpoints about how the...
Woonsocket Call
RenaissanceRe’s 16th Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum Focuses on the Role of Credit and Risk Transfer in Leading the Transition to a Green Economy
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) held its 16th Annual Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum, Leading the Transition to a Green Economy: Role of Credit & Risk Transfer. The forum was hosted by RenaissanceRe’s Credit Team, led by Fiona Walden, SVP, Global Head of Credit, in partnership with ClimateWise, an insurance industry collaboration convened by the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership.
Woonsocket Call
Global Epigenetics Market Report 2022: Rising Prevalence of AIDS and Cancer Worldwide Pushing Sector Forward - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Epigenetics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global epigenetics market size reached US$ 1.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.17% during 2021-2027.
Woonsocket Call
SwaggerHub Now Supports Event-Driven AsyncAPI Specification for Teams Using Multiple API Standards
SwaggerHub AsyncAPI Support recognized with 2022 API Award for Best in Microservices by API World Advisory Board. SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has released AsyncAPI Specification support in SwaggerHub, the company’s integrated API development platform and choice of API designers, developers, and architects who are building, testing, and deploying high quality APIs. In addition to the OpenAPI Specification for REST APIs, development teams working across event-driven architectures (EDAs) can now collaborate in SwaggerHub to develop, document, and standardize their APIs. AsyncAPI is the leading specification to document and describe event-driven API architectures, including Apache Kafka.
Woonsocket Call
China Autonomous Driving Data Closed Loop Research Report 2022 Featuring 6 Typical Data Acquisition and Annotation Companies, 9 Data Closed Loop Solution Providers and Layout of 18 Tier1/2 Suppliers - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "China Autonomous Driving Data Closed Loop Research Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The development of autonomous driving is gradually driven by data rather than technology. Today, autonomous driving sensor solutions and computing platforms have become increasingly homogeneous, and the technology gap between suppliers is narrowing....
Woonsocket Call
India & Middle East Ceramic Membrane Market Report 2022: Benefits of Chemical & Mechanical Resistance, and High Purity Driving Adoption - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "India & Middle East Ceramic Membrane Market, by Material Type, by Technology, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Technology for ceramic membrane includes ultrafiltration, microfiltration, Nano filtration, and others. Multiple applications of ceramic...
Woonsocket Call
Nortech Systems to Report Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results and Hold a Conference Call on November 10, 2022
Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical, aerospace & defense and industrial markets, will hold a live conference call and webcast at 4:00 p.m. central time on Thursday, November 10, 2022, to discuss the company's third quarter financial results. The call will be hosted by Jay Miller, Chief Executive Officer and Chris Jones, Chief Financial Officer. To access the live audio conference call, US participants may call 888-506-0062 and international participants may call 973-528-0011. Participant Access Code: 776272. Participants may also access the call via webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2814/46617.
Woonsocket Call
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with SQI Diagnostics, Silver Bullet Mines, G Mining Ventures and Nextech AR Solutions Discussing Their Latest News
SQI Diagnostics (TSXV:SQD) receives Health Canada approval of RALI-Dx Severity Triage Test. SQI Diagnostics (SQD) has received Health Canada Interim Order authorization for its Rapid Acute Lung Injury Diagnostic (RALI-Dx) IL-6 Severity Triage Test. RALI-Dx is the first interleukin-6 (IL-6) diagnostic test approved in Canada. SQI CEO Andrew Morris sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.
Woonsocket Call
Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET) Featured in Virtual Coverage of Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference
Safe-T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The company operates in three distinct segments, tailoring solutions according to specific needs. The segments include, enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.SafeTGroup.com.
Woonsocket Call
2022 IT Skills & Certifications Pay Index: Market Values and Pay Adjustments for 1,245 Individual Tech and Related Business Skills and Certifications - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "2022 IT Skills & Certifications Pay Index" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The 2022 IT Skills and Certifications Pay Index (ITSCPI) reports market values and pay adjustments for 1,245 individual tech and related business skills and certifications earned by 88,920 tech workers at more than 4,000 U.S. and Canadian employers. Data updated and published every three months since 1999.
Woonsocket Call
Marketing Executives Leverage Newswire's Media Advantage Platform to Drive Online Visibility Through High-Tech, High-Touch Approach
SARASOTA, Fla. - October 18, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution and media technology, is helping small and medium-sized businesses increase online visibility at a lower price point by providing its Media Advantage Platform that includes experts, a customized plan, platform setup, production and performance through a cadence of automated press release campaigns designed to increase brand awareness online visibility, marketing inquiries and sales.
Woonsocket Call
United Kingdom Plant Growth Regulators Market Analysis Report 2022-2027 Featuring BASF, Bayer, Syngenta, Nufarm, & Sumitomo Chemical - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "United Kingdom Plant Growth Regulators Market By Type, By Crop Type, By Function, By Formulation, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. United Kingdom plant growth regulators (PGRs) market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Sonder Holdings Inc. Announces President and CFO Sanjay Banker Will Join Board of Directors
Banker to transition to new role at the end of the year. Sonder Holdings Inc. (“Sonder”; NASDAQ: SOND), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, announced today that Sanjay Banker will transition from his role as President and Chief Financial Officer to join Sonder’s Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2023, and become a Senior Advisor to the company for a one-year period.
Comments / 0