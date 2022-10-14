San Francisco man convicted of kidnapping, raping girl

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man was convicted by a jury this week after he lured a 13-year-old girl to his Mission District apartment and raped her, prosecutors said.

Benjamin Caal was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of lewd act with a minor by force, and kidnapping for the May 2016 rape.

The victim lived in the same apartment complex as 33-year-old Caal, prosecutors said.

“This verdict delivers justice to the victim and her family and holds Benjamin Caal accountable for his despicable crimes,” District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said. “There is no place for horrific acts of violence like the ones perpetrated by Caal against children or anyone in our community. We will always stand for victims of sexual assault and violence and seek justice.”

The San Francisco Police Department’s Special Victims Unit led the investigation and worked closely with the prosecutors over many years to develop the case against Caal.

“I want to thank the members of the jury for their time and the attention paid to the evidence presented throughout this trial,” Assistant District Attorney Brad Allred said. “While this verdict cannot change what happened, I hope that it will bring some level of peace and comfort to our brave survivor and her family.” Caal has been in custody since his 2016 arrest in lieu of $1 million bail.

He will be sentenced on November 4.

