The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with SQI Diagnostics, Silver Bullet Mines, G Mining Ventures and Nextech AR Solutions Discussing Their Latest News
SQI Diagnostics (TSXV:SQD) receives Health Canada approval of RALI-Dx Severity Triage Test. SQI Diagnostics (SQD) has received Health Canada Interim Order authorization for its Rapid Acute Lung Injury Diagnostic (RALI-Dx) IL-6 Severity Triage Test. RALI-Dx is the first interleukin-6 (IL-6) diagnostic test approved in Canada. SQI CEO Andrew Morris sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.
Vision Marine (NASDAQ: VMAR): An Innovative, Revenue-Producing Company Riding the Electric Boating Growth Trend
The electrification and decarbonization trend is still in the early innings, but society has finally reached a point where seemingly a majority of people collectively agree that steps need to be taken to reduce the global carbon output to help slow the speed of climate change. Governments and corporations around the world are increasingly investing in renewable energy sources that can help expand clean energy access and reduce carbon dependence.
Gungnir Drills 9.0 metres of 2.35% Nickel Including 5.66 metres of 3.02% Nickel at Lappvattnet
SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / - Gungnir Resources Inc. (GUG:TSX-V)(ASWRF:OTCPK) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce one of the top drill intersections at the Company's Lappvattnet nickel deposit in northern Sweden. Results reported today are partial results for hole LAP22-19 which was drilled in the central part of the Lappvattnet nickel resource. Please click link for accompanying figures including drill core photo with assay labels (view figures).
Skeena Establishes 21A West Zone Continuity at Eskay Creek with 2.27 g/t AuEq over 50.00 metres
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(NYSE:SKE) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drilling results from the 2022 regional and near mine exploration programs at the Eskay Creek gold-silver Project ("Eskay Creek" or the "Project") in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. Analytical results and reference images from the recently completed drill holes are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website. Additional results will be reported once available.
Makersite, the AI & data platform that powers sustainable product and supply chain decisions at scale, secures 18M USD Series A
Makersite, a leader in delivering supply chain digital twins for product sustainability, risk, and cost optimization for the world’s leading brands, announces the completion of an 18M USD funding round. The German startup uses AI, data, and apps to power sustainable product and supply chain decisions at scale, helping manufacturing enterprises solve complex challenges across the entire value chain. Hitachi Ventures, the global venture capital arm of Hitachi, Ltd., and Translink Capital, a Silicon Valley-based VC fund, are leading the investment with participation from KOMPAS, an EU-based venture capital fund, and seed-investor Planet A. The investment follows strong, profitable revenue and customer growth in the last 12 months. The funding will be used for the continuous support of its solutions to its expanding book of clients, which include Microsoft, Vestas and Cummins.
LSI Industries Revolutionizes Refueling & Convenience Store Canopy Lighting with REDiMount
LSI Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: LYTS), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of commercial lighting and display solutions, today announced the official launch of REDiMount (pronounced ready mount), a new lighting solution with a revolutionary mounting and installation system for refueling station canopies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release...
Kosmos Energy to Host Third Quarter 2022 Results and Webcast on November 7, 2022
Kosmos Energy (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced today the following schedule for its third quarter 2022 results:. Earnings Release: Monday, November 7, 2022, pre-UK market open via Business Wire, Regulatory News Service, and the Company’s website at www.kosmosenergy.com. Conference Call: Monday, November 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EST. The call will...
Airgain® Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity technologies and systems used to enable high performance networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced that it has granted inducement awards to Michael Elbaz, the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer, whose appointment was announced today.
High Education Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Cisco Systems, McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson, Adobe Systems
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global High Education Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The High Education Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
PR Distribution AP News Plan Is the Best Way to Reach a Wide Audience
Over the past several years, press releases have become an indispensable tool for businesses and organizations of all shapes and sizes. These written announcements can help to convey important news and information to audiences both near and far, reaching media outlets as well as potential customers and partners. Whether you are launching a new product or service, announcing a partnership with another company, or simply providing updates on your organization’s progress, a well-written press release is often key to promoting your business in today’s digital age.
Skechers Sues Hermès for Patent Infringement of Its Proprietary MASSAGE FIT® Technology
Skechers USA, Inc., The Comfort Technology CompanyTM, announced today that it has sued Hermès International and Hermès of Paris for patent infringement of its proprietary MASSAGE FIT® sole technology. The lawsuit was filed today in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan.
Trinseo Provides Third Quarter 2022 Expected Results and Potential Profitability Improvement Initiatives; Announces Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call
Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, today released preliminary result estimates for third quarter of 2022. Net income from continuing operations is estimated to be between negative $123 million and negative $118 million and Adjusted EBITDA* is estimated to be between negative $42 million and negative $37 million. In addition, cash from operations is estimated to be between $95 million and $100 million with Free Cash Flow* estimated to be between $56 million and $61 million.
Lubrizol®, a Leader in Data Center Thermal Management, To Announce Transformational Immersion Cooling Development at 2022 OCP Global Summit
Unveiling CompuZol™ ICS, the industry's first, fully warrantied, immersion-ready cooling solution. Spotlighting Lubrizol’s patented CompuZol family of immersion cooling fluids. Live, interactive full-immersion demonstration in the CompuZol booth. Lubrizol will host an Expo Hall Talk on Oct. 19 discussing performance of CompuZol fluids. Updates and results available on...
Coal projects outside China becoming ‘uninsurable’, says climate group
New coal power projects are becoming “effectively uninsurable” outside China because so many insurance companies have ruled out support for them, a report has found. Recent commitments to stop underwriting coal by prominent US insurers AIG and Travelers have brought the number of coal insurance exit policies to 41, according to the latest industry scorecard by the climate campaign Insure Our Future.
InvestorNewsBreaks – FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Releases Q2 2023 Financial Report
FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR), a mobile services and data company, is reporting on its financial performance for its second quarter 2023, which ended Aug. 31, 2022. Highlights of the report include record quarterly revenue of $4.98 million, which includes numbers from FingerMotion’s SMS & MMS and Telecommunications Products & Services businesses as well as its Big Data division; a 64% quarterly increase in Telecommunications Products & Services business revenue and a 91% quarterly increase in Big Data revenue — those increases are compared to the second-quarter 2022 figures. In addition, the report noted a decline in SMS & MMS business revenue. The company also reported $4.57 million quarterly cost of revenue, which represents a 3% decrease over Q2 2022 numbers and a quarterly loss of $1.54 million, which was up 6% from the year before. The company reports $1,984,562 cash in hand along with a working capital surplus of $6,728,711 and positive shareholders’ equity of $2,168,824. According to the announcement, the company grew during the quarter, seeing sequential topline revenue reach $4.98 million, a 2.5% increase over the preceding quarter, and anticipates that operations are returning to pre-lockdown levels with expectations of resuming growth. “During the quarter our SMS & MMS business was soft due a number of lockdowns that impacted the demand for SMS messages from our corporate customers who use the service to drive traffic to their retail locations,” said FingerMotion CEO Martin Shen in the press release. “Fortunately, the company was able to redistribute resources normally allotted for SMS business toward the mobile recharge business. Now that we stabilized revenue, our focus is to increase it while at the same time optimizing the product mix to maximize our margins. We would also like to point out that we are starting to see revenue from mobile phone sales and subscriptions. We are very optimistic that we will see notable growth in this area and Big Data in the future.”
Sonder Holdings Inc. Announces President and CFO Sanjay Banker Will Join Board of Directors
Banker to transition to new role at the end of the year. Sonder Holdings Inc. (“Sonder”; NASDAQ: SOND), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, announced today that Sanjay Banker will transition from his role as President and Chief Financial Officer to join Sonder’s Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2023, and become a Senior Advisor to the company for a one-year period.
Hwayda Kater Debuts Magnas Academy to Help New Businesses Create Brand Credibility with Ease
Kater offers strategic communication design and training services that bring the power of startup pitch decks to new businesses and service providers. Hwayda Kater, the founder of Magnas Media Inc., a communication design agency in Vancouver, Canada, has announced the debut of Magnas Academy. Magnas Academy features workshops, online learning, and coaching programs that help new businesses and service providers create instant brand credibility with ease.
Pacific Life Enhances Select Indexed Universal Life Insurance Products by Providing Additional Policyowner Flexibility
Pacific Life has added two new uncapped volatility control indexed accounts to select indexed universal life insurance (IUL) products. These indexed accounts are available on certain new and inforce policies and are tied to the BlackRock Endura® Index,1 which uses volatility controls to determine a daily mix of equities and short-term U.S. Treasuries to help navigate volatile markets.
Bioplastics Global Market Report 2022: A Potential Solution to Major Environmental & Economic Challenges - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Bioplastics Market, Size, Share, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Bioplastics Market is expected to reach US$ 9.9 Billion by 2027. Bioplastics have been regarded as a potential solution to address environmental and economic challenges in...
RenaissanceRe’s 16th Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum Focuses on the Role of Credit and Risk Transfer in Leading the Transition to a Green Economy
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) held its 16th Annual Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum, Leading the Transition to a Green Economy: Role of Credit & Risk Transfer. The forum was hosted by RenaissanceRe’s Credit Team, led by Fiona Walden, SVP, Global Head of Credit, in partnership with ClimateWise, an insurance industry collaboration convened by the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership.
