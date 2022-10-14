Beloved comedian Bill Murray’s carefully constructed image of the mischievous uncle you’d love to have a drink with has really taken a beating lately. Following reports of alleged sexual assault on the set of Aziz Ansari’s film “Being Mortal”—which shut down production on the film, though the matter was legally settled, so there won’t be any other fallout, other than a public one—everyone seems to be coming out of the woodwork with a bad Bill Murray story. Geena Davis recently said Murray humiliated her and harassed her on the set of his film, “Quick Change” in the 1990s. Now Seth Green (“Austin Powers” and “Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is recalling a pretty horrible story from a time when he was just a kid.

2 DAYS AGO