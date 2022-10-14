Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
A ‘Flash 2’ Is Already Written & Matt Reeves Is Expanding ‘The Batman’ With Multiple Villain Movies
While “Black Adam” is on the horizon, “Joker 2” is putting a cast together, and a sequel to “The Batman” is in the early development stages, there is still some mystery about where things will be going next for DC Films. A rather large update has been dropped today, giving us a small idea of what else could be coming, such as a mystery film from James Gunn (“The Suicide Squad,” “Peacemaker”) and a sequel to “Man of Steel,” with Henry Cavill reprising the Superman role.
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
theplaylist.net
James Gunn Has A Secret DC Movie In The Works & WB Wants A ‘Man Of Steel 2’
What’s happening in the DC/Warner Bros. world and the DC Universe? Well, for one, Walter Hamada’s tenure as the head of DC Films is coming to an end after this weekend when “Black Adam” is released. With Hamada leaving and WB’s Michael DeLuca and Pam Abdy entirely in charge—though still on the hunt for a DC Films head replacement— the Hollywood Reporter has a very in-depth article about what’s ahead for DC.
theplaylist.net
New HBO/HBO Max Teaser Shows First-Look Footage For Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle,’ Elizabeth Olsen’s ‘Love & Death’ & More
For all the discussion on social media about how Warner Bros. Discovery is canceling films and series and cutting a lot of jobs, in an attempt to bring down costs and reduce debt, a new trailer for the upcoming content coming to HBO and HBO Max proves the studio still has a number of high-profile projects arriving on screens in the next year.
theplaylist.net
‘Star Trek 4’ Writers Detail How Chris Hemsworth’s George Kirk Would Return In Abandoned Sequel
Amazon’s massively expensive fantasy streaming series, “The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power” has wrapped up its first season, headed by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. Before the two landed the high-profile prequel show they were asked to help pen a fourth “Star Trek” film after uncredited contributions to “Star Trek Beyond.” Sadly, the project that had S.J. Clarkson (“Jessica Jones”) attached to direct eventually was nixed after Paramount couldn’t secure deals with talent, which certainly echoes the recent problems the studio is having. Director Matt Shakman (“WandaVision”) exited “Star Trek 4” for Marvel’s “Fantastic Four” reboot not too long after it was reported the cast hadn’t officially signed on, contracts being the main roadblock.
theplaylist.net
‘Captain America 4′: Harrison Ford To Star As Thunderbolt Ross In Marvel Studios’ Upcoming Sequel
For years, William Hurt was one of the familiar faces gracing various MCU projects. And it would appear, his character, General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who debuted in 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk,” was set to continue to be a major player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, back in March, the actor passed away, leaving a hole in the ‘Avengers’ franchise. Well, that’s where Harrison Ford comes in.
theplaylist.net
‘Twisters’: Universal & Amblin Are On The Hunt For A Director For ‘The Revenant’ Writer’s ‘Twister’ Sequel
If you’re someone who grew up in the ‘90s, “Twister” probably holds a special place in your heart. This is the film that really started the modern influx of disaster films and features one of the best ensemble casts in a blockbuster ever (Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and even Todd Field). It’s fairly shocking that we never got a sequel, honestly. Well, it may be more than 25 years later, but it seems as if that sequel is finally coming to fruition with the title of “Twisters.”
theplaylist.net
‘Creed III’ Trailer: Jonathan Majors Is Coming For Everything In Michael B. Jordan’s Directorial Debut
“There’s no enemy like the past,” and the past is certainly catching up with Adonis Creed in “Creed III.” And star Michael B. Jordan is doing triple duty on this film with all of it on his shoulders. He’s the star, a producer, and now a filmmaker. Yes, Jordan makes his directorial debut in “Creed III,” which is impressive because starting out on a big, dynamic boxing franchise is difficult to pull off. But the new trailer for “Creed III” looks excellent.
theplaylist.net
Seth Green Details Nasty Childhood Interaction With Bill Murray At ‘SNL’ That Left Him “Horrified” & In Tears
Beloved comedian Bill Murray’s carefully constructed image of the mischievous uncle you’d love to have a drink with has really taken a beating lately. Following reports of alleged sexual assault on the set of Aziz Ansari’s film “Being Mortal”—which shut down production on the film, though the matter was legally settled, so there won’t be any other fallout, other than a public one—everyone seems to be coming out of the woodwork with a bad Bill Murray story. Geena Davis recently said Murray humiliated her and harassed her on the set of his film, “Quick Change” in the 1990s. Now Seth Green (“Austin Powers” and “Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is recalling a pretty horrible story from a time when he was just a kid.
theplaylist.net
‘Echo 3’ Trailer: ‘The Hurt Locker’ Writer Mark Boal Returns With A New Apple TV+ Action Series
With credits like “The Hurt Locker” and “Zero Dark Thirty,” it’s clear that writer Mark Boal knows how to craft an exciting military thriller. Considering that pedigree, you have every right to be excited about his new TV series, “Echo 3.”. As seen in...
theplaylist.net
‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’: Heartrending Reimagining Is A Classic In The Making [LFF]
“All good things require patience,” Gepetto (David Bradley) lovingly tells his young son, Carlo (Gregory Mann). The exact same words must have been uttered by Guillermo del Toro to himself countless times over the fourteen years he spent working on his dream project, a stop-motion adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s 1886 classic tale, “The Adventures of Pinocchio.” The Mexican auteur, a well-known lover and supporter of animation, first fell in love with the tale of the wooden puppet who wished to be a real boy when he was a boy himself, going to the local cinema with his mother in Guadalajara (“Animation is a medium, not a genre. Animation is film,” he famously said in a quote often employed by the most fervorous supporters of the craft).
theplaylist.net
Park Chan-Wook Thinks It “Would Be Fun” To Direct A James Bond Film As He Talks His Love Of The Franchise
Park Chan-wook is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of the past 20 years. He’s also one of the rare South Korean filmmakers who has broken through the foreign-language barrier to become a recognizable name throughout the world. And apparently, we have James Bond to thank for all of this.
theplaylist.net
‘There There’ Trailer: Jason Schwartzman, Lili Taylor & More Star In Andrew Bujalski’s Experimental Drama
Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen quite a few attempts at a “pandemic” movie. Not necessarily films that feature plagues, but just features produced during lockdown when people weren’t able to come together in large groups. This isolation has had major effects on mental health, but also on art and creativity, leading to some interesting experiments, such as “There There.”
theplaylist.net
‘Mammals’ Teaser: James Corden & Sally Hawkins Star In Prime Video Series About Complicated Marriages
Marriage is a tough thing. Some people believe that once you tie the knot, you just get to coast and not really worry so much about your relationship. However, you could argue that marriage only complicates things more. The new Prime Video series, “Mammals,” attempts to showcase how marriage is filled with trials and tribulations.
theplaylist.net
‘Good Grief’: Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel & More Join Dan Levy’s Directorial Debut At Netflix
The truth is that Dan Levy has cemented his place in pop culture history thanks to his role in “Schitt’s Creek.” But that’s not stopping the actor-writer-producer from adding a new title to his repertoire— director. And he’s going to flex that new muscle for his feature film directorial debut, “Good Grief.”
Comments / 0