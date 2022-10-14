ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Double shooting in Pottstown leaves teenagers dead: Police

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A deadly double shooting in Pottstown. Police responded to the scene before midnight at 4th and Johnson Streets.Two teenagers, 17 and 18 years old, were found shot. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.CBS3 has learned that a parked car, with the engine still running, was found near the victims.A man who lives nearby says he was watching TV when he heard the gunshots."I heard pop, pop, pop, pop. So, about a good nine shots, maybe a little more," James Brinkley, a neighbor, said, "came out, seen the bodies down there."Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovic say they found 10 cartridge casings, one projectile and a 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number.Authorities say autopsies on both bodies will be performed this morning.There's no word on what led to the shooting.Police have not made any arrests in the case.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at (610) 970-6570 or call Montgomery County Detectives at (610) 226-5553.
Police investigate shooting in Lansford

LANSFORD, Pa. - Police in Carbon County are investigating a shooting. It happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of E. Bertsch Street, off of Route 209. Police tape marked off a section of sidewalk in front of a building. Authorities have not yet said what happened or...
At least 1 dead after shooting in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - At least one person is dead in a shooting in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Gunfire rang out around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets. A neighbor says he was watching TV when he heard about nine gunshots. "I heard pop, pop, pop, pop,...
$10K Reward Offered For Info On Suspect In Deadly Reading Shooting

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of a gunman wanted in connection with a deadly Reading shooting. Jayquan Miguel Sanchez, 23, is charged with first and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and other related offenses in the shooting death of 26-year-old Quadell Spradley, Reading police said.
Fight leads to stabbing in Easton, police say

EASTON, Pa. - A man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night in Easton. Emergency responders were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 100 block of E. Wilkes Barre Street, police said in a news release. There they found a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed...
Body cam video shows moment police arrive to unauthorized car rally at Willow Grove Park Mall

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - A fiery car crash in Montgomery County injured three people. Police say it happened after an unsanctioned car rally. It was a chaotic weekend in Abington Township. Police say nearly 200 cars zoomed first through the parking lot of a mall and then into a nearby neighborhood.Body camera footage shows the moment when Abington Township Police officers arrived at Willow Grove Park Mall to break up the unauthorized car rally event Saturday night. From the mall, a driver, that police believe is connected to the rally, took off to the 2900 block of Old...
Bear sighting leads to deadly vehicle crash

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a deadly, two-car crash is connected to a bear sighting. The incident reportedly happened Saturday night on Route 11 in Plymouth Township. State Police say 58-Year-Old Richard Kazmerick of Exeter was driving Northbound when he slowed down for a bear in the road and another […]
Drunk driver crash causes 5-car pileup on Route 22, police say

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A man will face DUI charges after crashing his Camaro and causing a pileup on Route 22 early Monday morning, police say. Pavel Sanchez, 41, crashed his sports car around 5:15 a.m. in the eastbound lanes, just before Route 191, state police said Tuesday. The single-vehicle...
Six-Car Crash With Multiple Victims Jams Route 22

A six-car crash with multiple injuries closed Route 22 eastbound early Monday, Oct. 17, authorities said. Multiple people were reportedly hurt in the crash between Routes 512 and 191 in Bethlehem around 5:15 a.m., according to PA State Police. The roadway had reopened as of 8 a.m. to follow Daily...
Unknown man burglarized home and attempted to steal van in Easton

EASTON, Pa. -- Wilson Borough Police were called to the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue after a man burglarized a home and attempted to steal a vehicle. The incident happened in the early morning on October 15, 2022. Victims told police that an unknown man entered their house and stole...
