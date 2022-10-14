Read full article on original website
2 teens dead after shooting in Pottstown, DA, police chief say
An 18-year-old and 17-year-old died late Monday night after a shooting in Pottstown, the Montgomery County District attorney and borough police chief reported Tuesday morning on Facebook. After numerous 9-1-1 calls just after 11:30 p.m. reporting shots fired, the bodies of the two males were found at Fourth and Johnson...
Double shooting in Pottstown leaves teenagers dead: Police
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A deadly double shooting in Pottstown. Police responded to the scene before midnight at 4th and Johnson Streets.Two teenagers, 17 and 18 years old, were found shot. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.CBS3 has learned that a parked car, with the engine still running, was found near the victims.A man who lives nearby says he was watching TV when he heard the gunshots."I heard pop, pop, pop, pop. So, about a good nine shots, maybe a little more," James Brinkley, a neighbor, said, "came out, seen the bodies down there."Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovic say they found 10 cartridge casings, one projectile and a 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number.Authorities say autopsies on both bodies will be performed this morning.There's no word on what led to the shooting.Police have not made any arrests in the case.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at (610) 970-6570 or call Montgomery County Detectives at (610) 226-5553.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigate shooting in Lansford
LANSFORD, Pa. - Police in Carbon County are investigating a shooting. It happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of E. Bertsch Street, off of Route 209. Police tape marked off a section of sidewalk in front of a building. Authorities have not yet said what happened or...
WFMZ-TV Online
At least 1 dead after shooting in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - At least one person is dead in a shooting in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Gunfire rang out around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets. A neighbor says he was watching TV when he heard about nine gunshots. "I heard pop, pop, pop, pop,...
$10K Reward Offered For Info On Suspect In Deadly Reading Shooting
Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of a gunman wanted in connection with a deadly Reading shooting. Jayquan Miguel Sanchez, 23, is charged with first and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and other related offenses in the shooting death of 26-year-old Quadell Spradley, Reading police said.
Political signs rigged with razor blades found in Bucks County, police say
Investigators in Upper Makefield say the signs were placed there without the homeowner's permission.
Drug sting off of Route 191 nets 57 grams of meth, 2 arrests, cops say
A drug sting arranged near a Route 22 interchange netted 57 grams of methamphetamine and the arrests of two Lehigh Valley people, the Northampton County Drug Task Force said. Barrett Griggs, 40, of Whitehall Township, and Julie Louise Weil, 53, of Allentown, were arrested in the sting Thursday and each face drug charges in the case.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fight leads to stabbing in Easton, police say
EASTON, Pa. - A man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night in Easton. Emergency responders were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 100 block of E. Wilkes Barre Street, police said in a news release. There they found a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed...
Bucks County Man Arrested On Drug Charges After Allegedly Threatening Resident With Gun
A Bucks County man was arrested on drug charges after police were told he allegedly threatened a resident with a gun. Officers were called to the Mill Creek Apartments on East Lincoln Highway on a report of an armed man dressed in all black around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, Penndel Borough police said in a Sunday, Oct. 16 release.
Man Wanted In Connection With Bucks County Walmart Theft: Police
Authorities in Bucks County are searching for a man in connection with a retail theft investigation. Warminster Township Police are asking the public to help identify the man pictured, the department said in a public release. The man is sought in connection to a theft at the Walmart on East...
Body cam video shows moment police arrive to unauthorized car rally at Willow Grove Park Mall
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - A fiery car crash in Montgomery County injured three people. Police say it happened after an unsanctioned car rally. It was a chaotic weekend in Abington Township. Police say nearly 200 cars zoomed first through the parking lot of a mall and then into a nearby neighborhood.Body camera footage shows the moment when Abington Township Police officers arrived at Willow Grove Park Mall to break up the unauthorized car rally event Saturday night. From the mall, a driver, that police believe is connected to the rally, took off to the 2900 block of Old...
Car In Violent Crash Was Leaving Pop-Up Rally At Willow Grove Park Mall: Police
A vehicle that is believed to have left a chaotic, unauthorized car rally at the Willow Grove Park Mall in Montgomery County overnight, authorities said. The striking vehicle hit several parked and unattended vehicles before coming to rest in the middle of the 2900 block of Old Welsh Road in Abington around 12:35 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, police said.
Police seize AR-15-style firearm in Springfield arrest on Sunday morning
A report of shots fired led police to seize an AR-15-style assault weapon and arrest two people — one who’s from Pennsylvania — during a traffic stop on Sunday morning, Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh wrote in a statement. Zules Velez, 24, of Springfield was arrested...
Bear sighting leads to deadly vehicle crash
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a deadly, two-car crash is connected to a bear sighting. The incident reportedly happened Saturday night on Route 11 in Plymouth Township. State Police say 58-Year-Old Richard Kazmerick of Exeter was driving Northbound when he slowed down for a bear in the road and another […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Drunk driver crash causes 5-car pileup on Route 22, police say
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A man will face DUI charges after crashing his Camaro and causing a pileup on Route 22 early Monday morning, police say. Pavel Sanchez, 41, crashed his sports car around 5:15 a.m. in the eastbound lanes, just before Route 191, state police said Tuesday. The single-vehicle...
Six-Car Crash With Multiple Victims Jams Route 22
A six-car crash with multiple injuries closed Route 22 eastbound early Monday, Oct. 17, authorities said. Multiple people were reportedly hurt in the crash between Routes 512 and 191 in Bethlehem around 5:15 a.m., according to PA State Police. The roadway had reopened as of 8 a.m. to follow Daily...
Two accused of drug peddling in Lehman Township
LEHMAN TWP. — A variety of illegal drugs were allegedly seized when Lehman Township police along with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force
WFMZ-TV Online
Unknown man burglarized home and attempted to steal van in Easton
EASTON, Pa. -- Wilson Borough Police were called to the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue after a man burglarized a home and attempted to steal a vehicle. The incident happened in the early morning on October 15, 2022. Victims told police that an unknown man entered their house and stole...
This New Hope Home, Connected to Nationally-Recognized Crime, Has Hit the Market
The house was own by someone attached to one of Bucks County's worst crimes in decades. A Bucks County home, with a connection to one of the area’s worst crimes in decades, has recently gone up for sale. Mike D’Onofrio and Isaac Avilucea wrote about the famous home for Axios Philadelphia.
Teen with loaded handgun arrested at Easton-Liberty game, officials say
A teenager armed with a loaded handgun was arrested at Friday night’s football game between Easton Area High School and Liberty High School at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium, authorities reported on Saturday. Bethlehem police officers working the game observed the teen, who was believed to be a runaway,...
Comments / 1