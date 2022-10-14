Read full article on original website
'Coffins Are Already Coming': The Toll of Russia's Chaotic Draft
A half-dozen Russian soldiers talk about being shipped to an area of intense fighting in eastern Ukraine just 11 days after their mobilization. Asked about his shooting practice, a bearded conscript says, “Once. Three magazines.”. In a town near Yekaterinburg, in central Russia, newly mobilized men march in place...
Biden pledges to codify abortion rights if Democrats win midterms: ‘I’ll sign it in January’ – as it happened
President says his first move will be to codify Roe v Wade ‘once and for all’
Biden midterms - live: President pledges to codify Roe v Wade if Democrats keep Congress
President Joe Biden is rallying Democrat voters with just three weeks to go before election day with a promise that should the party retain control of both houses of Congress he will send lawmakers a bill codifying the right to an abortion.Meanwhile, Democrat Tim Ryan and Trump-endorsed Republican JD Vance squared off in a debate in their battle for Ohio’s open Senate seat on Monday night. Mr Vance dodged on whether Donald Trump should comply with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.The pair faced each other as local Democrats plead for help from the national party in...
Biden vows abortion legislation as top priority next year
President Joe Biden is promising that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that codifies Roe v. Wade — if Democrats control enough seats in Congress for Biden to sign abortion protections into law
Biden looks to increase oil supplies ahead of midterm voting
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden — a president who wants to move past fossil fuels — is rushing to increase oil supplies ahead of next month's midterm elections. Administration officials have teased that additional oil can be released from the U.S. strategic reserve as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by nations in OPEC+. The prospective loss of 2 million barrels a day — 2% of global supply — has had the White House saying that Saudi Arabia sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin and pledging that there will be consequences for supply cuts that could prop up energy prices.
China claims right to protect consulate; UK decries assault
LONDON (AP) — China's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday its diplomatic missions abroad have the right to “take necessary measures” to maintain security after British police opened an investigation into the assault of a Hong Kong protester who alleged he was dragged into the Chinese Consulate in Manchester and beaten up during a demonstration.
Worry grows for Iranian athlete who competed without her hijab
An Iranian competitive climber has left South Korea after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf.
U.N. nuclear watchdog concerned about detention of two Zaporizhzhia staff
VIENNA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog on Tuesday said its chief Rafael Grossi was deeply concerned by the detention of two Ukrainian staff from the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), which Ukraine says was a kidnapping by Russia.
Iranian State Media Is Now Going After Britney Spears
Iran’s state sponsored media, the Islamic Republic News Agency, has turned their focus from state propaganda to U.S. icon Britney Spears. After Spears tweeted her support for the Iranian citizens currently protesting the country’s morality police, the IRNA shot back on Twitter by mentioning Spears’ years-long conservatorship. “American singer Britney Spears was placed under her father’s conservatorship in 2008 due to her mental health problems,” the organization tweeted. “That gave Britney’s father control over her finances and even her personal life aspects such as pregnancy, remarriage and visits to her teenage sons.” The IRNA’s tweet, and media response, is part of an ongoing (and failing) strategy to drown out widespread support for Iran’s nationwide protests.
Russia fines Amazon for first time over banned content
A Russian court said content on Amazon that is banned in that country was not removed by the company.
Key findings from The Post's series on veterans' lucrative foreign jobs
Americans working for the federal government who also receive money - or emoluments - from foreign powers became an issue for the first time in years under President Donald Trump when he and some in his administration were accused of violating the rules. Retired military personnel are subject to the same rules - though these former troops receive little scrutiny. The Washington Post wanted to know: To what extent are they seeking work from foreign governments?
Eurovision 2023 Update: Exec Team Confirmed, Two Countries Withdraw From Competition
Although the U.K. is hosting, the BBC have promised that the show will “celebrate Ukraine’s victory as well as U.K. creativity.” Ukraine were unable to host the contest due to security issues stemming from the ongoing Russian invasion. More from Variety. Martin Green has been appointed managing...
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced a wave of Russian drone attacks and strongly urged the country’s allies to provide it with air defense weapons. “To guarantee the protection of our skies and reduce the possibilities for Russian terrorists to zero, we need much more...
The U.S. Is Losing Yet Another ‘War on Terror’
The security situation in the African Sahel — where U.S. commandos have trained, fought, and died in a “shadow war” for the past 20 years — is a nightmare, according to a Pentagon report quietly released late last month. It’s just the latest evidence of systemic American military failures across the continent, including two decades of deployments, drone strikes, and commando raids in Somalia that have resulted in a wheel-spinning stalemate and an ongoing spate of coups by U.S.-trained officers across West Africa that the chief of U.S. commandos on the continent said was due to U.S. alliances with repressive regimes.
