fox29.com
Threat of violence at Burlington City High School, heavy police presence on campus
BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. - School officials at Burlington City High School say there was a heavy police presence at the school due to a threat that was made on Wednesday. Authorities say there was a threat of an act of violence from inside the school prior to dismissal. Students were...
fox29.com
DA: Teen student arrested for bomb threat that sparked major evacuation, lockdown at Coatesville schools
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - Students, staff and parents have been on edge after a string of threats against schools in Coatesville the past couple weeks. Officials say a 17-year-old student responsible for at least one of those threats is now in custody. Nearly 1,500 students and over 100 staff members...
Suspect recorded woman in Marshalls restroom in Moorestown, NJ: Police
Moorestown police say a suspect snuck into a women's restroom and recorded a woman from underneath the stall door.
N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Wednesday, authorities said. Tyronne Ford, of Mays Landing, was found by police with gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Ford was brought to an area hospital...
Ex N.J. high school teacher had inappropriate relations with students, authorities allege
A former Atlantic County high school teacher was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of having inappropriate relations with multiple students, authorities said. In early 2022, Atlantic County Institute of Technology officials notified police that a student had told them about several instances of inappropriate sexual behavior by Peter Thompson, 51, of Galloway, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The institute is a four-year countywide vocational public high school located in Mays Landing.
Prosecutor: Late Night Shooting Homicide In Atlantic City, NJ
Ttere has been another homicide in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has confirmed that a shooting homicide took place in Atlantic City last night at 1:47 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and Atlantic City Police Department have learned...
fox29.com
Police: Man arrested after fight between neighbors escalates to shooting in Port Richmond
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man is fighting for his life after being shot during a fight with his next door neighbor Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2100 block of East Lippincot Street around 9 p.m. for reports...
Atlantic City shooting suspect allegedly had three guns hidden in diaper bag
An Atlantic City man accused of shooting a teen during a verbal altercation was just released from prison in March. Louis Stokes III, 25, was arrested Friday, after he allegedly fled a shooting in the 400 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue. Police were called to the area at about 11:18...
Driver charged in hit-and-run death of pedestrian in South Jersey
A motorist was arrested and charged in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Bridgeton, police said Wednesday. Steven Clark, 66, of Bridgeton, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident under certain circumstances and causing death or injury as a result of a crash while operating with a revoked driver’s license, according to authorities.
fox29.com
Philadelphia SVU investigates after video allegedly catches woman stun gunning child in car
PHILADELPHIA - Video and an eyewitness report may have captured the moment a woman used a stun gun a child. The disturbing allegations have led to an investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit. A Northern Liberties homeowner, who asked FOX 29 to keep him anonymous, says...
Woman Intentionally Drove Car Into Teens During South Jersey Fight: Police
A woman was arrested after she drove her car into a crowd of teenagers during a fight at a South Jersey apartment complex, authorities said. The incident reportedly began with a fight between the driver, Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove, and others at the Hollybush Apartments at 4:28 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, according to Glassboro police.
fox29.com
Police: Threat prompts evacuation at Coatesville Area Senior High School
COATESVILLE, Pa. - Officials with the Coatesville Area School District say the Senior High School was evacuated after the safety of its students and staff were at risk following a threat that was made on Monday. Just after 8:30 a.m., officials with the district say they received a message indicating...
fox29.com
2 men who kidnapped Philadelphia teen, demanded $500k ransom from parents sentenced to 40 years in prison
LEONIA, N.J. - Two men are set to spend 40 years behind bars for their involvement in the kidnapping of a Philadelphia teen in 2021. United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced the sentence for 39-year-old Eduardo Castelan-Prado of Leonia, New Jersey and 32-year-old Jose Ochoa of Moreno Valley, California.
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New Jersey
While New Jersey consistently ranks as one of the safest states in the country, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous cities and crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
Vineland Police Look to Identify Two Young Men
Police in Vineland are looking to identify two men captured on surveillance camera. Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the two, only that they are looking to identify them. If you can help out police, you're urged to contact Officer Rosario via email at arosario@vinelandcity.org. You can...
Fatal shooting in N.J. town under investigation, police say
Detectives in Union County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night in Union Township. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. on Hendricks Drive., according to police and Township Administrator Donald Travisano. The identity of the victim and additional details were not immediately available on Monday. The Union County...
Police seek tips after N.J. man killed in shooting
A 22-year-old Irvington man was shot and killed Sunday night in Union County, authorities said. Emmanuelle Florestal died at an area hospital after police found him shot around 6:40 p.m., according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Officers rushed to the area for reports of gunfire before they found Florestal.
fox29.com
Police: Nearly 300 cars 'takeover' Neshaminy Mall as concerns grow about car meetups
BENSALEM, Pa. - The Bensalem Township Police Department is drafting a plan to combat car meetups after nearly 300 cars gathered at Neshaminy Mall over the weekend. According to police, the large number of cars gathered at the mall on Saturday around 11:30 p.m., more than three hours after the mall closed for the night.
Deptford, NJ driver dies after colliding with 2 FedEx trucks
DEPTFORD — A 24-year-old township man is dead after the car he was driving collided with two FedEx trucks. According to police, the driver of the late model Honda Accord was driving on Clements Bridge Road, near the Camden County border on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at approximately 8:52 a.m., when he collided with the pair of FedEx trucks.
Police need public’s help to find Bridgeton, NJ fatal hit-and-run suspect
BRIDGETON — A local man is dead after being hit by three cars and police are reaching out to the public to help find one driver who didn't stop. Leonardo Sanchez-Salas, 34, was first struck by a dark-colored Dodge minivan on North Pearl Street on Monday night, witnesses told the Bridgeton police.
