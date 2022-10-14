ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

NJ.com

N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Wednesday, authorities said. Tyronne Ford, of Mays Landing, was found by police with gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Ford was brought to an area hospital...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Ex N.J. high school teacher had inappropriate relations with students, authorities allege

A former Atlantic County high school teacher was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of having inappropriate relations with multiple students, authorities said. In early 2022, Atlantic County Institute of Technology officials notified police that a student had told them about several instances of inappropriate sexual behavior by Peter Thompson, 51, of Galloway, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The institute is a four-year countywide vocational public high school located in Mays Landing.
GALLOWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Driver charged in hit-and-run death of pedestrian in South Jersey

A motorist was arrested and charged in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Bridgeton, police said Wednesday. Steven Clark, 66, of Bridgeton, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident under certain circumstances and causing death or injury as a result of a crash while operating with a revoked driver’s license, according to authorities.
BRIDGETON, NJ
Travel Maven

These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in New Jersey

While New Jersey consistently ranks as one of the safest states in the country, it certainly has its fair share of dangerous cities and crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more.
SoJO 104.9

Vineland Police Look to Identify Two Young Men

Police in Vineland are looking to identify two men captured on surveillance camera. Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the two, only that they are looking to identify them. If you can help out police, you're urged to contact Officer Rosario via email at arosario@vinelandcity.org. You can...
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Fatal shooting in N.J. town under investigation, police say

Detectives in Union County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night in Union Township. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. on Hendricks Drive., according to police and Township Administrator Donald Travisano. The identity of the victim and additional details were not immediately available on Monday. The Union County...
NJ.com

Police seek tips after N.J. man killed in shooting

A 22-year-old Irvington man was shot and killed Sunday night in Union County, authorities said. Emmanuelle Florestal died at an area hospital after police found him shot around 6:40 p.m., according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Officers rushed to the area for reports of gunfire before they found Florestal.
UNION COUNTY, NJ

