Related
Anthony Fauci Says He Should Have Exercised More Caution In Delivering COVID Advice
"I probably should have tried to be much, much more careful in getting the message to repeat the uncertainty of what we’re going through," Fauci said.
What is the 4-7-8 sleep method?
The average adult needs between seven and nine hours of sleep every night to lead a healthy life, the NHS recommends.According to the health service, a long-term lack of sleep can contribute to a multitude of diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, Alzheimer’s and mental health illnesses like anxiety and depression.Experts have endeavored to come up with different routines or methods people can adopt to help them fall asleep.One such technique is called the “4-7-8 method”, an exercise which aims to regulate breathing and help the body relax before bedtime.Here’s everything you need to know.What is...
Limits returning to telemedicine after COVID-19; doctor says practice is ‘so dated’
Telemedicine exploded in popularity after COVID-19 hit, but limits are returning for care delivered across state lines. That complicates follow-up treatments for some cancer patients. It also can affect other types of care, including mental health therapy and routine doctor check-ins. Over the past year, nearly 40 states and Washington,...
Vox
The sleep advice no one tells you
If you’ve ever had a terrible, or even middling, night’s slumber — which studies and surveys suggest is a fair number of people — you’re well aware of the effects of poor sleep. Aside from the sluggishness and lethargy, lack of sufficient shut-eye can blunt thinking and reaction time and negatively impacts judgment. Long-term sleep deprivation has been linked with higher likelihoods of depressive moods, anxiety, diabetes, and obesity.
WYTV.com
Positive Parenting: Never a reason to co-sleep, doctor says
(WYTV) – A big fear among parents of newborn babies is sleep. Some parents even think having a baby sleep in bed with them is a good idea. However, a local doctor strongly discourages co-sleeping. Some co-sleeping situations can even cause death in a child. It’s something Dr. John Cox has had to talk to parents about. He said the best way for a child to sleep is on their back.
Everyone Says Don't Google For Medical Advice. I Did Anyway, And It Might Have Saved My Vision.
"Giving in to my anxiety had provided me with an answer that no doctor had been able to offer thus far."
Sorry, But Only Child Syndrome Is A Garbage Myth — Here’s Why
People looooove to dole out unsolicited advice about parenting, especially if you make the decision to be in the "one and done" camp. For some reason, having one kid still seems to ruffle so many feathers, despite the fact that there are endless expert-backed benefits to raising an only child. Among the most annoying feedback you'll hear? Commentary about "only child syndrome," aka this deeply rooted, weirdly ingrained societal belief that only children become spoiled, entitled, selfish, or maladjusted, unable to fit in socially amongst their peers.
New Omicron variants of COVID-19 are spreading in U.S.
New, more contagious Omicron variants are starting to spread across the United States, new government data show.
US News and World Report
Pregnancy May Have Women Cutting Back on Smoking Before They Know They've Conceived
Pregnancy May Have Women Cutting Back on Smoking Before They Know They've Conceived. MONDAY, Oct. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pregnancy can be a big motivator for women to stop smoking. Now a new study suggests that at least some pregnant smokers start cutting back even before they know they've conceived.
US News and World Report
Counting Steps? Here's How Many You Need to Boost Health
MONDAY, Oct. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Taking that often-cited 10,000 steps a day — or even slightly fewer — may indeed be enough to improve your health, a new study suggests. Researchers found that among 6,000 middle-aged and older adults, those who got at least 8,000 to...
US News and World Report
Even Without Symptoms, COVID Infection Raises Risks for Trauma Patients
Even Without Symptoms, COVID Infection Raises Risks for Trauma Patients. MONDAY, Oct. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Having COVID-19 could cause further trouble for patients being treated for physical trauma — even if they have no symptoms of the virus. Researchers studying cases of trauma patients who tested positive...
Upending Some Common Beliefs About Health Risks
The researchers, reporting in Nature Medicine, begin here. “Exposure to risks throughout life results in a wide variety of outcomes. Objectively judging the relative impact of these risks on personal and population health is fundamental to individual survival and societal prosperity. Existing mechanisms to quantify and rank the magnitude of these myriad effects and the uncertainty in their estimation are largely subjective…”
parentherald.com
Water Birth: What Are the Pros and Cons You Need To Know?
Water birth is the process of delivering the baby in a pool filled with warm water, according to Web MD. It can occur in a hospital or birthing center but is usually done at home. A doctor, nurse-midwife, or midwife helps the mother through it. Water births are becoming increasingly...
EverydayHealth.com
We All Have Something to Teach Our MS Doctors
Now and again, when I go to visit my local general practitioner’s office, I meet with a doctor I’ve never seen before. This private practice in my town is run by a husband-and-wife team who have three young children. They like to take the occasional holiday together (which no one would begrudge a family), so to keep the doors open for patients, they use the services of a locum tenens — Latin for “placeholder,” which in the medical profession is often shortened to “locum,” and meaning “replacement doc.”
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Emotional eating: Why you always want food
“I’ve consistently found that most of the doctors who want coaching help feel like I did when I struggled with my weight: They weren’t feeling like their lives were completely out of control or their problems were insurmountable. It wasn’t like the TV trope, wherein a woman turns to food because she’s alone and miserable and rejected by society—for the most part, the women who come to me for help losing weight aren’t clinically depressed or struggling to function normally in their lives. But they are stressed. They are dealing with a regular array of real-life challenges. They’re turning to food to suppress and neutralize their emotions. And many of them can point to specific causes of their weight struggle, or reasons they haven’t yet been successful in reaching their goals.”
The CEO of SmartyPants Vitamins says sleep “is critical to high performance” and prioritizes it every night
Today’s CEOs are facing innumerable challenges: a global pandemic and a sea change in how and where employees want to show up for work, just to name a few. For leaders, the pressure has never been higher. How do they mitigate it? In our new series, we ask executives about their day-to-day wellness habits to gain insight into the tactics they use to minimize stress and maintain their well-being.
boxrox.com
Harvard Professor Debunks 2 Huge Exercise Myths
Watch this! A Harvard professor debunks exercise myths in less than 5 minutes. Daniel Lieberman is Edwin M. Lerner II Professor of Biological Sciences and a professor of the Department of Human Evolutionary Biology at Harvard University. Lieberman said he believes people are “exercised about exercise” and decided to debunk...
Phone addiction causes more problems, not just heart problems
While the majority of people believe that mobile phones can cause cancer, this is not the only risk to health that has been reported, We are all surely addicted to our phones so much so that we unintentionally, And Here are some mobile phone health dangers to be aware of:
US News and World Report
New Omicron Subvariants Spread Amid Concerns of Next Coronavirus Wave
A pair of omicron subvariants that are descendants of BA.5 are making inroads in the U.S. variant scene, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 were responsible for more than 11% of COVID-19 infections this week, according to CDC’s weekly variant proportions update posted on Friday. The pair was responsible for less than 1% of infections a month ago.
