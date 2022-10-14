ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Hall of Fame pitcher Bruce Sutter

By Dave Marzullo
 4 days ago

Hall of Fame pitcher Bruce Sutter has died at age 69. Sutter pitched for the Chicago Cubs from 1976 to 1980, winning the Cy Young Award in 1979. We remember Sutter with a pair of Sports Central interviews with David Kaplan:

July 26, 2005:

January 10, 2006:

Bruce Sutter, Hall of Famer and Cy Young winner, dies at 69

