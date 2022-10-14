Remembering Hall of Fame pitcher Bruce Sutter

SAN DIEGO -- The Phillies have set their 26-man roster for the National League Championship Series. Reliever David Robertson is on the roster. Robertson got the win in the Phillies' victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the NL wild-card series on October 7. The next day, he strained his right calf muscle jumping in celebration of Bryce Harper's home run in the second inning of Game 2. The Phillies won that game, 2-0, to advance to the NL Division Series, where they beat the Atlanta Braves, three games to one.

