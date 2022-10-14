Read full article on original website
squat and Schiff
4d ago
26 and 40 years old? What productive lives these two have lived 🙄
8
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man jumped, stabbed multiple times in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls police, a man believes he was set up when he agreed to meet in a parking lot and was then jumped and stabbed multiple times. Authorities say the injuries are non-life threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a man...
dakotanewsnow.com
First responders come together in search of missing 17-year-old
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This afternoon a 17-year-old boy was reported missing and not dressed for the cold day. He was found just before 5:00 p.m. tonight after different organizations came together for the search. Joseph Mersha was eventually found after someone saw him and called the police.
KELOLAND TV
Injured hiker rescued; Escaped inmate caught in 10 minutes; Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman had to be rescued after hurting her hip on a Custer County trail. Authorities say an inmate who tried...
dakotanewsnow.com
Painting business destroyed in fire in Tea
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say no one was injured after a painting business in Tea was engulfed in flames. Lincoln County Emergency Manager Harold Timmerman says the fire started at 10:30 a.m. and by the time first responders arrived, the building was not salvageable, so they looked to protect surrounding buildings from the flames.
dakotanewsnow.com
One month after shooting in Harrisburg, family wants answers in Kara Gregor’s death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -On September 10th, two things happened in Harrisburg, both involving Kara Greger. A bar fight and a shooting both encircled her last hours of life. Questions remain about what happened and who could have more information. Just like any proud Grandmother, Stephanie Cournoyer likes...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Police locate missing 17-year-old
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say a missing 17-year-old has been found. Just before 5 p.m., they posted that update on social media. Police say the teenager is safe. They thanked the public for keeping an eye out for the boy.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls missing teen found safe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE. Sioux Falls Police say Joseph Mersha has been found safe. No other details have been made available. Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager. Joseph Mersha, 17, was last seen around 1:45 Monday afternoon,...
brookingsradio.com
South Dakota inmate’s escape try foiled within 10 minutes
YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a South Dakota inmate who tried to escape from a hospital where he was receiving treatment was caught within 10 minutes. The 26-year-old man who was housed at the Yankton County Jail had been taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for a medical issue Thursday evening when he ran away from a correctional officer. The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was apprehended less than two blocks away.
KELOLAND TV
‘Store My Gun’ program offers safe, secure gun storage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We hear it time and time again, police warning people to store their guns in a safe and secure place. A military organization in Sioux Falls is now willing to help with its ‘Store My Gun’ program. At the South Dakota Military...
kiwaradio.com
Worthington Man Dies In Accident West Of Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– A Worthington, MN has died as the result of an accident near Sheldon on Monday, October 17, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:20 a.m., 17-year-old Manuel Garcia Calachij of Worthington, MN was driving a 2006 Ford Focus westbound on Highway 18, near Northwest Iowa Community College west of Sheldon. They tell us that 54-year-old Kris Marra of Sioux Center was eastbound on 18 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
KELOLAND TV
Wanted man arrested in Minnehaha County
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A convicted sex offender who was wanted for indecent exposure is back behind bars. The Sheriff’s office posted a wanted poster for 50-year-old Steven Lerew on social media Friday. Just hours later, he was booked into jail. Lerew is on the sex offender...
siouxlandnews.com
One killed, three injured after two-vehicle crash in Sioux County
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed and three others were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sioux County early Monday morning, Oct. 17th. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Ford Focus, driven by a 17-year-old, crossed the center line on Highway 18 and hit a semi, causing that semi to jack-knife across the highway.
gowatertown.net
SDHP: Woman killed in rollover crash in Hanson County
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. – One person died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash three miles southwest of Alexandria in Hanson County. The name of the only person involved has not yet been released, pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on...
KELOLAND TV
Chase in northeast Sioux Falls ends in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A police chase beginning around 1 p.m. CT in Sioux Falls ended in a crash near the intersection of Rice Street and Cleveland Avenue. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens tells KELOLAND News the chase started when the suspect struck a police vehicle near 900 S Marion Road. The suspect is a parole absconder and drove off after the impact.
27-year-old driver killed in collision with semi in southwestern Minnesota
A driver was killed in Pipestone County Thursday morning after being in a collision with a semi truck. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Camry was being driven on Highway 30 in Burke Township just before 7 a.m., when it crossed the center line and crashed into the semi near 150th Avenue.
kiwaradio.com
Multiple People Injured In Monday Crash Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — Multiple individuals were injured early Monday morning in the collision between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle west of Sheldon. Sources say the two vehicles collided shortly after 6:30 Monday morning near Northwest Iowa Community College. As of 9:30 Monday morning, Highway 18 remained closed, with westbound traffic being detoured at the Western Avenue intersection.
South Dakota nursing home permanently closes
The town of Salem is still reeling from the effects of the derecho that struck back in May. A nursing home that was severely damaged has announced it is permanently closing its doors as a result.
kiwaradio.com
Body Found At Ocheyedan Tractor Fire Call
Ocheyedan, Iowa — A body has been found at the scene of a fire in rural Osceola County. Osceola County Sheriff Kevin Wollmuth tells us that the Ocheyedan Fire Department was paged to the call of a tractor fire at 120th Street, east of Tyler Avenue about 10:25 on Wednesday morning. That’s about four miles north of the east side of Ocheyedan or three miles north of Highway 9 on L62.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Multiple shots fired ouside Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect fired multiple shots outside a business in central Sioux Falls. No injuries were reported, but the business did sustain damage. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Several people had been...
dakotanewsnow.com
“Rake the Town” takes place October 27-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Center for Active Generations is holding their annual “Rake the Town” event later this month. Volunteers go out to rake the yards of people, who can’t do it themselves. Rebecca Behnke joined Dakota News Now, to give us the details.
