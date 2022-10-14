ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Dive training takes a turn when rescuers spot woman struggling in WA river, cops say

By Helena Wegner
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XP1KA_0iZBao9100

Rescuers were attending dive training when they spotted a woman in distress in a Washington river, authorities said.

First responders from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Operations Team and Boise and Seattle fire departments were attending the training at the Spokane River around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said.

One deputy was on the shoreline when he spotted a woman struggling in the river near Boulder Beach, authorities said.

Two deputies and a dive team volunteer put on their rescue gear and rushed to save the woman who was in the middle of the river, deputies said.

A good Samaritan in a boat also went to help the woman, deputies said.

Deputies said when they reached the woman, she appeared tired and her face was underwater, and she refused to put on a life jacket.

Rescuers helped her out of the river and she was taken for “additional services.” Authorities said it appeared she was having a “mental health crisis.”

Tacoma, WA
