ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Robbie Coltrane, ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘James Bond’ Star, Dead at 72

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m8JOu_0iZBamNZ00

British actor Robbie Coltrane, who starred in such films as Harry Potter and James Bond has passed away, according to his agent, Belinda Wright. He was 72.

BBC reports that the award-winning star died in a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland. He had been battling an unnamed illness for two years. And his health had led him to retire from his on-screen career.

Robbie Coltrane played Hogwart’s gatekeeper and Harry’s ally, Rubeus Hagrid, in all eight of the Harry Potter movies. The actor also starred as Dr. Edward ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald in Cracker earlier in his career. And he played Valentin Zukovsky in the James Bond installments GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.

“Robbie will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid… a role which brought joy to children and adults alike, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years,” Wright said in a statement.

“For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client,” she continued. “As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

‘Harry Potter’ Writer J.K. Rowling Remembers Robbie Coltrane

Harry Potter writer J.K. Rowling was among the first people to send tributes to the late star. On Twitter, she remembered Robbie Coltrane as an “incredible talent” and a “complete one-off.”

Alongside a candid picture captured while Rowling and Coltrane dined at a black-tie event, she wrote that she’ll ” never know anyone remotely like Robbie again.”

“I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children,” she added.

Coltrane was born as Anthony Robert McMillan in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, in 1950. He was the son of a teacher, Jean Ross, and a pianist, Ian Baxter McMillan.

He began acting in 1979 when he landed a role in a television series named Play for Today. And he went on to become an OBE (Officers of the Order of the British Empire) in the New Year’s honors for his service to drama. And in 2011, he earned the Bafta Scotland Award for outstanding contribution to film in 2011.

Robbie Coltrane is survived by his wife, Rhona Gemmell, their children, Spencer and Alice, and his sister Annie Rae. Belinda Wright noted that his family would like to send their appreciation to the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Man Charged After Turning Dogs Loose on Deer, Killing More Than 30

A man in central Mexico has been charged with animal cruelty after entering a nature park and allowing his dogs to kill 32 deer. On Wednesday, prosecutors in Puebla state announced that a man had entered a holding pen at the Volcanic Park in June with several dogs of various breeds. He allowed or encouraged them to bite and kill the deer, the AP News reports.
Us Weekly

‘Harry Potter’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

All aboard the Hogwarts express! Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. […]
Rolling Stone

CASETiFY’s Harry Potter Campaign Stars a Brooding Tom Felton

Harry Potter is back and the legacy continues to live on. With the upcoming release of a new game (Hogwart’s Legacy) and the continued theatrical releases of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, there are a lot of things for Harry Potter fans to be excited about. Now, CASETiFY has announced a new collection of Harry Potter phone cases and accessories with your favorite Slytherin, Tom Felton, giving his best smoldering look as the face of the campaign. Buy Harry Potter x CASETiFY collection $38+ The Harry Potter x CASETiFY collab first launched back in March, but the collection was so popular, the...
Outsider.com

Ashley Judd Says Her Late Mom Naomi Encouraged Her to Come Forward About Harvey Weinstein

Five years after the #MeToo movement made headlines, Ashley Judd revealed her late mother, Naomi, encouraged her to come forward about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault. According to Page Six, Ashley Judd was the first person to go on record with the New York Times against Harvey Weinstein. While promoting the new film, She Said, which examines the bombshell reporting and the fallout of the movie mogul’s career, Judd spoke about her mother’s advice.
Outsider.com

Ohio Zoo Forced to Euthanize Beloved Polar Bear

On Friday (October 14th), the Columbus Zoo in Columbus, Ohio announced that its 15-year-old polar bear, Anana, was humanely euthanized earlier this week. In a post on Facebook, the Columbus Zoo shared details about what happened to the polar bear. “Anana had no significant medical concerns previously,” the zoo explained. “In September, Anana’s care team noticed that she was exhibiting unusual behaviors. When initial treatments didn’t alleviate the signs, Anana was immobilized for a thorough evaluation, including with several local specialists while her care team monitored her around the clock.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Outsider.com

West Virginia Authorities Investigating People Accused of Illegally Killing 8 Deer

West Virginia authorities are reportedly conducting an investigation after two people were accused of illegally killing eight deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced late last week that its latest investigation resulted in multiple charges for two people that illegally killed eight deer in southern Wood County. The duo allegedly shot three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night. They are now facing more than 20 charges.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Outsider.com

Mega Millions Lottery: Two Winning Tickets Purchased

Two people are pinching themselves after they won a massive payout thanks to the recent Mega Millions lottery. The numbers came out on Friday, Oct. 14, for the lottery jackpot worth an estimated $494 million, with a cash option of $247.9 million. The winning numbers for Friday’s lottery were 9,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Montana Hunter Escapes Death Using Two Guns Against Charging Grizzly Bear

A Montana bird hunter managed to escape death by using two guns against a grizzly bear that was charging at them. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the hunter, who is originally from Washington, was hunting for upland game birds on Tuesday (October 11th) with his wife and dogs in a creek bottom east of Choteau when the encounter with the grizzly bear occurred.
CHOTEAU, MT
Outsider.com

Buccaneers Tight End Cameron Brate Carted Off Field After Brutal Hit During Steelers Game

Tampa Bay tight end Cameron Brate suffered what appeared to be a head/neck injury in the Buccaneers game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brate caught a six-yard pass across the middle from quarterback Tom Brady. He then was tackled about chest high by Myles Jack, a Steeler linebacker. Jack motioned for help as he saw Brate struggling. The Tampa tight end had just cleared NFL concussion protocol to even play Sunday against the Steelers.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

Acadia National Park Officials Reveal Deceased Visitor’s Cause of Death

Late last week, officials located human remains within Acadia National Park near the Fabbri Picnic Area. Since then, they’ve confirmed that the individual died by suicide. Initially, when Maine State Police first discovered the remains, they did not believe it to be a criminal case. They still haven’t released very much information regarding the victim, although they are working with the family of the suspected individual to confirm the identity. Currently, the body remains at the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta.
MAINE STATE
Outsider.com

New Video Emerges Showing Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Hours Before Her Death

A new surveillance video showing Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie at a Wyoming Whole Foods give us an eerie look into the last day she was seen alive. In the video, viewers see Petitio and Laundrie entering the store and browsing the shelves on Aug. 27, 2021. The video begins with their distinctive white cargo van pulling into the parking lot around 2:11 p.m., shortly after they left the Merry Piglets Tex-Mex restaurant in town following a heated argument between Laundrie and three female restaurant employees.
JACKSON, WY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

572K+
Followers
63K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy