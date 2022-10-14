Read full article on original website
NoHope
4d ago
Good he should be charged as an adult. He made an adult choice now he gets adult consequences.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WFMZ-TV Online
Reward offered in search for Reading homicide suspect
READING, Pa. - Authorities in Berks County are renewing the call for information in the search for a man suspected in a deadly shooting over the summer. Jayquan Miguel Sánchez may still be in the eastern Pennsylvania area, Reading police said Monday. A $10,000 reward is being offered for...
$10K Reward Offered For Info On Suspect In Deadly Reading Shooting
Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of a gunman wanted in connection with a deadly Reading shooting. Jayquan Miguel Sanchez, 23, is charged with first and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and other related offenses in the shooting death of 26-year-old Quadell Spradley, Reading police said.
fox29.com
Officials: 2 charged in Chester County stabbing that injured 6
COATESVILLE, Pa. - Two young men are facing charges after authorities say at least six people suffered stab wounds during a late night fight over the weekend in Coatesville. Officers from the Coatesville Police Department were called to the 300 block of South First Avenue around 10:30 p.m. fore reports of a fight and stabbing.
wdac.com
Police Search For Missing Lancaster Teen
LANCASTER – Police are asking the public’s help in finding a missing Lancaster teen. 14-year-old Savion Patterson was last seen on the front porch of his residence on the 400 block of New Holland Avenue on October 15th at approximately 2:30 a.m.. His family is eager to have him home safe and sound as soon as possible. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3301.
abc27.com
Lancaster man charged after allegedly threatening to ignite gas can indoors
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged after allegedly threatening to kill someone by attempting to ignite a gas can indoors. Manheim Township Police responded to the 1700 block of Southport Dr. and found a man being restrained inside a home. The victim claimed Brian Gantz came into a bedroom saying he was going to kill them.
Political signs rigged with razor blades found in Bucks County, police say
Investigators in Upper Makefield say the signs were placed there without the homeowner's permission.
WGAL
Man killed in bulldozer accident in West Cocalico Township
WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a bulldozer accident Monday afternoon in Lancaster County. The accident happened around 2 p.m. at a worksite on the 600 block of Mount Airy Road in West Cocalico Township. "Police learned that two men were cutting trees in a...
abc27.com
Man killed by bulldozer in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police responded to the 600 block of Mount Airy Road in West Cocalico Township on Monday, Oct. 17, at around 2 p.m. after getting reports that a person was run over by a bulldozer, a police statement said. When first responders arrived at...
local21news.com
Foose Elementary lifts lockdown, Police investigate nearby shots fired
HARRISBURG, Pa. — UPDATE| Harrisburg Police say no gunshot victims were found and Foose Elementary has lifted its lockdown. According to emergency dispatch, shots were fired in the 1200 block of South 13th street near Foose Elementary. As a result, the school is on a precautionary lockdown, which police expect to be lifted soon.
WGAL
Inmate dies at Camp Hill State Prison
CAMP HILL, Pa. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill has died. The acting prison superintendent said Kenneth McLaughlin, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday. CPR was administered until emergency medical services arrived, but McLaughlin was pronounced dead shortly before 7 a.m.
WGAL
Shots fired incident in Harrisburg prompts lockdown at elementary school
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A shots fired incident in Harrisburg led to a lockdown at an elementary school. Officers were called around 9 a.m. Monday to the 1300 block of South 13th Street. Foose Elementary School was placed in lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown was lifted after a short...
Reading Man Stole Gas From Parked Cars For Months: Police
A Reading man stole gas from parked cars across Berks County for weeks, according to a report by the Reading Eagle. Jeremy R. Griffith-Cardinal, 30, was arrested around 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 after Central Berks Regional police said he was caught trying to steal copper coils from a property in Oley Township, the outlet reported.
Bulldozer Rolls Down Hill Crushing Man To Death In Ephrata: Police
Imagine you're trimming trees and you suddenly hear the sounds of metal machinery rolling down a hill, and you're at the bottom. That's what happened to one man in Ephrata on Monday, Oct. 17 at approximately 2 p.m., authorities say. The Ephrata police had been called to a report of...
Kidnapper who forced woman to strip found guilty after blaming ‘society’
Kuami Wright told a Dauphin County jury that although he made some jokes throughout his trial while proclaiming his innocence, he believes the kidnapping and robbery of a 39-year-old Dauphin County woman was a serious matter. “To the women in the jury, I apologize to you on behalf of society,”...
Arrow to the head killed man whose remains were found in Dauphin County
A Steelton man whose decomposed body was found months after he was reported missing died from an arrow to the head, authorities told PennLive this week. Goldie Smith, who’d been missing since Sept. 9, 2021, was found dead in July in a wooded area behind the 800 block of North Front Street in Steelton, according to the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office.
wdac.com
No Death Penalty In York County Theater Shooting
YORK (AP) – Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing a man and wounding a woman when he opened fire inside a York County movie theater almost three years ago. 23-year-old Anu-Malik Johnson is charged with first and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangering, and related offenses in the December 2019 shooting of 22-year-old Andre White Jr. at Regal Cinemas 13 in West Manchester Township. A judge two years ago declined to bar York County prosecutors from seeking capital punishment, but this week the district attorney’s office dropped plans to do so, citing a mitigation report from the defense and other considerations.
WGAL
One person wounded in Pequea Township shooting
State police in Lancaster County are investigating a shooting. Emergency dispatchers say it occurred just before 5 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Millwood Road, in Pequea Township. One person was taken to the hospital, according to dispatch.
2 in custody, 2 sought in fatal shooting outside Pennsylvania high school
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Police have named two more juvenile suspects in last month’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> 2nd suspect charged in ambush shooting outside high school. Police said they...
abc27.com
Harrisburg man indicted for armed Sheetz robbery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after an armed robbery at a Dauphin County Sheetz. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Kyle Jaden Morales, 20, was indicted on October 12 on charges of robbery of a business engaged in interstate commerce (Hobbs Act robbery), brandishing and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and related firearm offenses.
