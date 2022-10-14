LANCASTER – Police are asking the public’s help in finding a missing Lancaster teen. 14-year-old Savion Patterson was last seen on the front porch of his residence on the 400 block of New Holland Avenue on October 15th at approximately 2:30 a.m.. His family is eager to have him home safe and sound as soon as possible. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3301.

