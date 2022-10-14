Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
J5 Family Farms opens in Wiggins
WIGGINS Miss. (WDAM) - A new family farm has opened up in Wiggins. J5 Family Farms will be open only Saturdays and Sundays and will feature a pumpkin patch and petting zoo and hay rides. The family-owned farm hopes that this new addition to Wiggins will impact the community in...
Mississippi salvage store strikes chord on social media with pre-Halloween coffin sale
Are you missing that last detail to complete your front-yard Halloween display? Salvage World in Hattiesburg has you covered with its recent sale of “GENUINE” coffins. The Mississippi store specializing in the sale of closeout and salvaged furniture and merchandise struck a chord recently with its recent social media post promoting a current sale of coffins.
Picayune Item
Shelter to offer neuter special next month
Pearl River County’s SPCA is offer a low cost neuter special for cats and will update their pet food bank and receive supplies twice a month as it prepares to act as a central hub for surrounding shelters to collect supplies for their animals. Each shipment will provide a...
WDAM-TV
Hellfighters USA & PDI plan for annual block party in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Hellfighters USA and Phillip’s Drive-In (PDI) are getting ready for the 12th annual PDI Reunion tomorrow in Laurel, which has grown so much that it’s now being called the Hellfighters USA Block Party. The free, family-friendly event includes live music, a car show, a...
WLOX
1994 WLOX Flashback: Ghost stories from the Deason Home in Jones County
Kym Garraway-Braley is using her paint brush to spruce up Magnolia Drive North in Wiggins. Biloxi caregiver receives new wheelchair ramp thanks to Mississippi Heroes, Home Depot. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Mississippi Heroes, a program that honors health care providers, partnered with Home Depot Gulfport to replace and install...
mageenews.com
Threat Received @ Magee High Football Game
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. According to local law enforcement, a threat was sent via cellphone or social media at Friday night’s game, October 14, 2022. Law enforcement was informed of the threat. Magee Police Department and Simpson County Sheriffs secured the field and parking areas with several law enforcement officers.
The Daily South
Erin And Ben Napier Share Their Dream Home In The Mississippi Countryside
Growing up in Laurel, Mississippi, Erin Napier had driven past her dream house countless times, but she’d never actually seen it. The stately, old brick Tudor isn’t visible from the road, so Erin had never realized what was hiding behind the rolling green fields and tall pine trees on a two-lane highway outside town. When her husband, Ben, sent her the listing in the spring of 2021, she couldn’t believe she had missed it all those years. “I was in love immediately—and that scared me to death,” she says. “I thought, ‘We don’t need another house...but maybe we do.’ ”
advancemonticellonian.com
Webb wedding announcement
David and Michele Webb of Selma, and Steve and Brandi Miller of Gonzales, La., are proud to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their children, Autumn Elizabeth Webb and John Michael Miller, both of Hattiesburg, Miss. The wedding will take place at 4 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022 at...
Lucedale Police warn of potential fentanyl exposure from found cash
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Lucedale Police Department is warning of the risks of fentanyl exposure, especially on found money. Police say a folded $50 bill was turned into the department Wednesday after being found in a parking lot. Officers tested the bill and preliminary results indicated that it contained traces of fentanyl. “The Lucedale […]
NOLA.com
'Every time I enter Bogalusa, I have to watch my back': north shore city dealing with crime spike
Typolia Peters Jr. wasn’t the type to back down. He didn’t look for fights, according to his father, Typolia Peters Sr., but he wasn’t one to shy away from them either. “I raised them kind of hard,” the elder Peters said last month as he stood on a street corner in Bogalusa just blocks away from where his son was fatally shot last year. “But he was the type person that you wasn’t gonna push him over either.”
WDAM-TV
‘Operation Safe Neighborhood’ conducted in Lamar Co.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office conducted “Operation Safe Neighborhood” last week. The operation took place on Thursday and was funded by the state. Deputies from the Lamar County sheriff’s patrol, narcotics, investigations and correction offices and agents from MDOC and MBN participated.
Hattiesburg police respond to nightclub shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking the public for information about a shooting that happened at a nightclub on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to the report of a shooting around 2:00 a.m. outside Zo’s Corna nightclub. They discovered that two people had left the scene […]
Fire destroys former Mississippi small-town grocery store
A fire in a former Monticello grocery store quickly overtook the entire building Sunday afternoon. At approximately 4:15 p.m., a fire started in the former grocery store as workers were in the process of salvaging steel. The fire may have started from sparks thrown by a grinder, Monticello Fire Chief Will Boyd said.
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
Woman arrested for Hattiesburg Waffle House shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman was arrested in connection to a Waffle House shooting that happened in Hattiesburg in July. The shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. at the restaurant location in the 4400 block of Hardy Street on Saturday, July 30. Hattiesburg police said two women had gotten into a verbal fight inside the […]
impact601.com
Overnight shooting leaves one adult male seriously wounded
The Jones County Department is investigating an overnight shooting on Rose Lane in the Calhoun community that left one adult male seriously wounded. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and multiple on-duty and off-duty deputies and investigators responded to the scene. Initial 911 callers reported active shooting with multiple people shot. At this time, only one individual has been reported as being shot.
Family of missing Fayette man wants answers for his disappearance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
WLBT
12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being reportedly accidentally run over at the Lone Oak Apartments on Sunday. Jones County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lance Chancellor said Sunday night said the accident occurred when the girl reportedly ran out in...
mageenews.com
Burn Ban in Effect for County
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. A burn ban was implemented during the Simpson County Board of Supervisors meeting Friday, October 14, 2022. All residents of Simpson County are warned of no burning allowed until further notice.
WDAM-TV
2 killed Saturday in Covington County collision
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-car collision in Covington County Saturday morning left two men dead. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded about 7:30 a.m. Saturday to a crash site near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road. MHP said a preliminary investigation discovered a 2016...
