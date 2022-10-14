Read full article on original website
Halloween Events in Greater Morgantown
From Visit Mountaineer Country – This fall is filled with endless activities! From decorating your house in vibrant reds, yellows, and oranges, to carving pumpkins, shopping for candy, or finally breaking out the costume you’ve been waiting to wear this year —the fall season is always a good time in Mountaineer Country!
Cedar Grove invites you to a scary haunted attraction
CEDAR GROVE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Cedar Terror Haunted House is the terrifying haunted attraction in upper Kanawha Valley, “Cedar Grove.”. We’re excited to announce that it will be returning for its 7th season starting Friday October 21, 2022. The Cedar Terror Haunt team has been hard at work making sure this season will be bigger and better than ever before.
Autumn Colors Express Excursion to Take Place This Week
(LOOTPRESS) – The scenic Autumn Colors Express train that has been taking passengers on excursions from Huntington and Charleston to Hinton for six decades will be making its way through the New River Gorge this week. The Autumn Colors Express is conveniently scheduled to coincide with the Hinton Railroad...
Fall Festival returns to Beckley Woman’s Club
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tricks, treats, games, witches, and Halloween fun return to the Beckley Woman’s Club this weekend during their Fall Festival, stopped by Covid for the past two years. The Beckley Woman’s Club is hosting a a Halloween/Fall Festival Saturday, October 22, from Noon until 3...
