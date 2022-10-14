CEDAR GROVE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Cedar Terror Haunted House is the terrifying haunted attraction in upper Kanawha Valley, “Cedar Grove.”. We’re excited to announce that it will be returning for its 7th season starting Friday October 21, 2022. The Cedar Terror Haunt team has been hard at work making sure this season will be bigger and better than ever before.

CEDAR GROVE, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO