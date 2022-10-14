Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy ConnecticutTravel MavenEssex, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Related
New Britain Herald
New Britain preparing for fall cleanup of Fairview Cemetery
NEW BRITAIN – It’s time to remove keepsakes and other memorial items from Fairview Cemetery, as the city prepares to begin its fall cleanup there. The Fairview Cemetery Commission announced that staff are set to begin the process of clearing the cemetery at 120 Smalley St. in preparation for leaf removal on Monday, Oct. 24.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Delmer Lopez, 29, 111 Brook St. Flr. 2, New Britain, second-degree breach of peace. Rudy A. Lopez, 51, 8 Parkmore St., New Britain, second-degree breach of peace. Alexis Solis, 35, 111 Brook St. Flr. 2, New Britain, second-degree breach of peace, third-degree assault. Glomary Del Zayas, 56, 75 Clark St.,...
New Britain Herald
Hat trick by Fas propels Berlin to 6-0 win over Middletown
BERLIN – On the heels of a 4-0 loss to Glastonbury on Friday, the Berlin Redcoats girls’ soccer team (7-2-3) was sure to quickly put that one in the rearview mirror in Monday’s makeup contest with the Middletown Blue Dragons (3-7-1). It took the Redcoats a little more than 10 minutes to notch their first of what ended as a half dozen goals and a 6-0 shutout victory. Berlin’s Rose Fas has even more reason to celebrate the win as the junior completed her first career hat trick in the 79th minute to cement the final score.
New Britain Herald
Funeral services for two slain officers in Bristol expected to draw thousands, to be held at sports stadium
BRISTOL – The funeral services for two Bristol police officers killed last week at the hands of a rifle-wielding man are expected to draw such a community response that they are being held on Friday at an East Hartford sports stadium. The public services for Dustin DeMonte and Alex...
New Britain Herald
Local woman turns lifelong love of pets into new business in Berlin
BERLIN – Love for her own pets as a child has grown into a business for Jessica Carmody as an adult, as she has opened a pet grooming business in Berlin. “I’m a fourth generation farmer – we grow fruits and vegetables – but I’ve always had animals like cats and dogs,” said Carmody, owner of Cuddlesudz Pet Salon. “And as I got older, when I was teenager, I started helping them on my own and that’s what really got me into it.”
New Britain Herald
Symphony celebrates joyous return to home stage for 74th season
NEW BRITAIN – It was a joyous and momentous Sunday for the New Britain Symphony Orchestra and its supporters, upon returning to their home stage at Central Connecticut State University’s Welte Auditorium. The NBSO was joined on stage by the Polonia Paderewski Chorus out of Plainville to perform...
New Britain Herald
Good Times Roll Band coming to Trinity-on-Main
NEW BRITAIN – Trinity-on-Main is hosting a classic rock concert featuring the Good Times Roll Band this Friday. The concert begins at 8 p.m. and doors open at 7. Good Times Roll Band features performers from Spirit Shaker, Physical Graffiti and Oreo. Shawn Norris from Spirit Shaker is on the guitar, Gary Fox from Physical Graffiti is on the keyboard, guitar and vocals and Frank DeChichio from Oreo is on the drums.
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Esther Jimenez, 24, of 138 Columbus Circle, was charged Oct. 11 with fourth degree larceny. Jolanta M. Gogola, 43, of 40 Sandstone Road, was charged Oct. 11 with risk of injury, second degree reckless endangerment. Esmeralda Jimenez, 24, of 138 Columbus Circle, was charged Oct. 11 with fourth degree larceny...
New Britain Herald
A Shear Perfection opens at new location, remains part of Berlin business community
BERLIN – When it came to the decision between continuing to rent a space and taking the next step to own her own space, Pamela Cole, owner of A Shear Perfection, says it was a no brainer to purchase their new location at 369B New Britain Road. “There is...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man pleads not guilty to assaulting home health aide
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man has pleaded not guilty to assaulting his mother’s home health aide. Delquan Robinson, 41, of 161 S. Main St., entered his pleas during a proceeding last week in New Britain Superior Court. He faces charges of first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful restraint,...
New Britain Herald
Hartford man gets 23 years in prison for raping victim younger than 10 years old in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – A Hartford man has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison for sexually assaulting a victim younger than 10 years old in New Britain. Isaias Lopez, 39, faced a judge last week in New Britain Superior Court after previously taking a plea bargain. The...
New Britain Herald
Investigators seeking toxicology report for man who fatally shot two Bristol police officers, injured third policeman
BRISTOL – Authorities are seeking toxicology results for the man who fired over 80 rounds when he gunned down two police officers last week and wounded a third officer. An autopsy was performed on Nicholas Brutcher, 35, two days after the shooting – which killed Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy. They were 35 and 34 years old, respectively.
Comments / 0