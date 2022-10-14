BERLIN – On the heels of a 4-0 loss to Glastonbury on Friday, the Berlin Redcoats girls’ soccer team (7-2-3) was sure to quickly put that one in the rearview mirror in Monday’s makeup contest with the Middletown Blue Dragons (3-7-1). It took the Redcoats a little more than 10 minutes to notch their first of what ended as a half dozen goals and a 6-0 shutout victory. Berlin’s Rose Fas has even more reason to celebrate the win as the junior completed her first career hat trick in the 79th minute to cement the final score.

BERLIN, CT ・ 4 HOURS AGO