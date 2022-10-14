Read full article on original website
Search underway near Lake Red Rock for possible missing person
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a search at Cordova Park, along Lake Red Rock, after receiving information about a possible missing person. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the search began Sunday morning after it was notified by Mahaska County that the missing person was at the park on Sunday. […]
Community helps Iowa farmer diagnosed with cancer during harvest season
HUMESTON, Iowa (KCCI) - It is harvest season across Iowa, but one Iowa farmer has been kept inside due to a recent cancer diagnosis. However, his hometown has banded together to help, and with a high-tech tool, he even got to watch the work being done. Doug Arnold has more...
City of Pella Seeking Court Order to Demolish Remaining Buildings Destroyed in Fire
The Pella City Council will consider filing a citation in Marion County District Court for those who own 813.5 Washington Street at their meeting Tuesday. A resolution is on the agenda for legal action as it relates to bringing the destroyed structure to compliance in Pella City Code Chapter 145. The previous A.G. Law building was damaged beyond repair in a fire on January 15th of this year. The City of Pella has filed two separate letters to the property owner – Andrew G. Aeilts with A.G. Residential L.L.C., and the mortgage holder, Leighton State Bank, ordering the owner to have the property conform to city code, but have yet to receive a response.
Opening of Five Lake Red Rock Recreation Areas Delayed in 2023 for Infrastructure
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, announces delayed openings of the Howell Station, North Overlook and Whitebreast campgrounds and the Fifield and North Overlook recreation areas at Lake Red Rock. Those sites will delay opening until June 1 for the 2023 recreation season. The delays are needed...
Therapist Arrested for Fraudulent Practices in Washington County
The Washington Police Department arrested forty-two-year-old John Paul Nganga on a Washington County Warrant for Fraudulent Practices Second Degree, a Class D Felony. In June of 2022, the Washington Police Department was contacted by the Cedar Rapids Police Department concerning a therapist who had submitted fraudulent bills through the Grace C. Mae Advocacy Center.
Knox County Pharmacy Closing the Doors on October 24
Edina, Missouri – Friday, October 14, 2022 – Customers and staff at the Knox County Pharmacy are reeling after learning the pharmacy is slated to be closed in just over one week. The news spread across social media and by word-of-mouth throughout the community earlier this week. The...
Devin Caraccio
Devin Michael Caraccio, age 27, of Centerville, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Ottumwa Regional Health Center. Devin was born on August 5, 1995 in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Philip Pickering and Kimberly Sue Tu. He graduated Valley High School in Des Moines. After high school, Devin attended Indian Hills Community College and received his Associate of Science in Nursing. He then attended William Penn University, obtaining his Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Devin furthered his education further at Graceland University, where he earned his Master of Science in Nursing as a Family Nurse Practitioner. He was united in marriage to Lexi Jo Ranes on December 20, 2020, and to this union, one child was born, Luca, and one son on the way, Gianni.
Larry Eldridge
Larry Gene Eldridge, 85, of Sigourney, IA passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Manor House in Sigourney, IA. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Sigourney Christian Church with Pastor Dino Weingarten and Phil Buschmann officiating. Cremation will take place following the service. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Sigourney Christian Church and will last until the time of service. Memorial contributions in Larry’s honor may be directed to the Sigourney Christian Church, Heartland Humane Society, or to Essence of Life Hospice. Friends may leave online condolences at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/16/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 28 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO ASSISTANCE CALLS, TWO MEET SUBJECTS, TWO EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO FOLLOW UPS, ONE REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, ONE RESCUE, ONE INFORMATIONAL CALL, ONE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, ONE VIOLATION OF A NO CONTACT ORDER, ONE HORSE, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE DOMESTIC AND ONE OTHER CALL.
State patrol: Driver slammed into unmarked DPS cars at Iowa Speedway
NEWTON, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is trying to figure out what caused a drive to slam into some parked cars at the Iowa Speedway. It happened around 2 p.m. Friday. The patrol said they found the woman unresponsive after she drove into the lot and crashed into some unmarked Department of Public Safety vehicles.
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KCRG) - Early Monday morning, a break-in occurred at Columbus High School that left extensive vandalism in 6 classrooms and 3 other common and office areas. The damage included several broken windows, one entrance area, trophy cases, network cables, and other items scattered around the rooms. According...
Dorothy Oden
Dorothy Ann Oden, age 88, of Exline, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022. Dorothy was born on October 8, 1934 in Exline, Iowa, the daughter of Clifford and Velma Fern (Cook) Stull. On February 10, 1951, Dorothy was united in marriage to Kendell Oden. To this union, they were blessed with their daughter, Karen.
UPDATE: Fairfield police locate man who was earlier reported missing
Clifford "Brian" Stains has been found alive, officials said in an update posted just before 8:00 a.m. They thanked the public and the many agencies who worked hard to locate Stains.
One Killed, One Injured in Mahaska County Crash
A Monday morning two-vehicle accident in Oskaloosa claimed the life of a Hamilton woman. According to the Iowa State Patrol, shortly before 9:00 AM, a Chevy Malibu driven by 80-year-old Betty Walter was exiting the parking lot of a car dealership onto Highway 92. 71-year-old Ricky Corbett of Oskaloosa was traveling westbound on the highway in a Ford F150.
Ottumwa Man Charged with Child Endangerment, Neglect after Daughter’s Injury
An Ottumwa man faces a pair of felony charges after police say he exposed his child to a danger that resulted in her injury. 26-year-old Thomas Prickett has been charged with neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, a Class C felony, and child endangerment, a Class D felony. According...
