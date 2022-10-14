The Pella City Council will consider filing a citation in Marion County District Court for those who own 813.5 Washington Street at their meeting Tuesday. A resolution is on the agenda for legal action as it relates to bringing the destroyed structure to compliance in Pella City Code Chapter 145. The previous A.G. Law building was damaged beyond repair in a fire on January 15th of this year. The City of Pella has filed two separate letters to the property owner – Andrew G. Aeilts with A.G. Residential L.L.C., and the mortgage holder, Leighton State Bank, ordering the owner to have the property conform to city code, but have yet to receive a response.

