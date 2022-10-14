Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Full of hot air? Virginia balloon festival faces criticism over crowds, long wait times
MANASSAS, Va. — For thousands of people, the Prince William County Balloon Festival sounded like a spectacular event in this weekend's glorious weather. But now scores of them are complaining online that the fair was a disaster. Peggy Sparks was so excited about hot air balloons firing off just...
WTOP
Hard freeze expected; snow in far Western Md., W.Va.
The cold front that pushed through Monday night has brought the season’s coldest temperatures into early Tuesday, but the D.C. region is not done yet with the October chill. Wednesday will be a bit blustery with temperatures not moving too much from morning readings. Clear skies, light wind and fresh Canadian air will allow a hard frost to develop west of Interstate 95 where freeze warnings have been issued.
Stephens City, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
locosports.info
Football: Park View Quarterback Sets New Record, Patriots Trump Thomas Jefferson
Sterling, Va. — Mike Ferrara photographed Park View High School’s football game against Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Sterling on October 14 and posted this photo gallery with 200+ photos! Park View sophomore quarterback Moises Perez Hernandez threw for 385 yards and 6 touchdown passes to break the Patriots’ single-game passing touchdown record in their 57-35 win over the Colonials.
WTOP
Early week cold blast will bring killer frost
The coldest air of the season is taking aim at the D.C. region early this week and is expected to produce a widespread killing frost northwest of the Capital Beltway. The front is producing light snow in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Monday morning and making a beeline for Washington between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The front has very little moisture, so the only noticeable sign it moved through will be a burst of wind followed by rapidly falling temperatures.
Washingtonian.com
9 of the Best Places to See Fall Foliage Around DC
As leaves turn vibrant throughout the Washington area, with peak fall foliage predicted for DC around October 24, here are some spots to enjoy the season’s beautiful scenery. Northwest DC. Botanist Ana Chuquin recommends checking out both Picnic Grove 1 in the park, to see a panorama of trees...
theburn.com
Chic new Italian restaurant headed to Loudoun County
The buzz exploded in the last week. Someone had bought the old Aldie Country Store and was rapidly refurbishing it. But what was it going to be? A new store? A restaurant? Or something else? The Burn has gotten nearly a dozen messages about it. Now we have the answer....
mocoshow.com
Five Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (October 2022 Edition)
Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we get into the midst of fall:
wvpublic.org
Martinsburg Apple Harvest Festival, Parade Set For This Weekend
Martinsburg is primed to celebrate its 43rd Mountain State Apple Harvest Festival this weekend. The festival’s roots date back to the end of the 19th century, but the modern iteration became a permanent fixture in the Eastern Panhandle starting in 1979. Ever since, it has traditionally been held every third weekend in October to celebrate apple harvesting season throughout West Virginia.
mocoshow.com
Shady Grove Beer & Wine Sells Winning Pick 5 Tickets Worth $1 Million; Unclaimed as of October 17
Shady Grove Beer & Wine at 15904 Shady Grove Rd in Gaithersburg sold 20 winning $1 Pick 5 tickets for the midday drawing on October 14. The winning numbers were 82466 and each ticket is now worth $50,000. The tickets are presumed to have been purchased by a single individual and remain unclaimed as of Monday, October 17. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
tvnewscheck.com
Nexstar Quietly Starts ‘DC News Now’ From Scratch
Nexstar put news operations of two of its stations together at one location in the nation’s capital and branded it as DC News Now. Now, 100 days into the expansion, it has begun a branding campaign that outlines the central points of its news coverage philosophy. On July 11,...
pagevalleynews.com
Hazzard Run set for Saturday morning, weekend festival features special guests, music, bonfire
LURAY, Oct. 14 — All this weekend, Cooter’s in the Valley will be hosting its Hazzard Run 2022 featuring special guests Tom Wopat (“Luke Duke”) and Byron Cherry (“Coy Duke”), along with a car and truck show, live music, good eats and good times.
shepherdstownchronicle.com
‘One of Shepherdstown’s best’: Community mourns loss of Tommy’s Pizza owner
SHEPHERDSTOWN — Current and former local residents alike were shocked to find out that George M. Kalathas, owner of Tommy’s Pizza at 101 North Mill Street, had unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 7. It took little time for fans of the longtime businessman to bring flowers to lay...
Lucky Woodbridge auto mechanic wins $100,000 in Virginia Lottery scratcher
Valentin Zarco, of Woodbridge, doesn't play Virginia Lottery scratcher games all that often, but, when he does, he apparently wins big.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington Wizards
The Washington Wizards made a run at the end of the last season to make the playoffs after trading for Kristaps Porzingis, but just missed out of the play-in games with a 35-47 record. During the offseason, the Wizards decided to add more offense to the starting lineup by trading for point guard Monte Morris and small forward Will Barton. The trade will allow for more space at the offensive end for Bradley Beal to operate.
WBOY
6 haunted destinations in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Between West Virginia’s love of the paranormal and its rich history, it’s not surprising that there are plenty of local haunting legends that make for some fun destinations during spooky season. Harpers Ferry. The Eastern Pandhandle town is a National Historical Park because...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In DC
There is no shortage of top-notch Italian restaurants in Washington, DC. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines; some are the creations of native Italian cooks, while others adapt the best aspects of Italian culture to suit American tastes. While some experiment with new platters and unexpected pairings, several...
saturdaytradition.com
Billy Edwards Jr., Maryland's backup QB, scrambles to set up crucial Terp TD
Billy Edwards Jr. has come on in relief of Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa. With the star QB of the Terps sidelined with an injury, Edwards has come up clutch with a late run for Maryland. He converted a 3rd-and-2 play by keeping the ball and scrambling deep inside Indiana’s red...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland
A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
