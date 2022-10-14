Read full article on original website
bransontrilakesnews.com
The Duttons reopen show at interim Branson home
The Duttons have returned to the Branson stage following a short hiatus as they transitioned into their new temporary home at the Yakov Smirnoff Theatre. At the end of September, The Duttons relaunched their 2022 season show in Branson for the first time since a fire devastated The Dutton Family Theatre on July 13.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Pickleball courts reopen at Eiserman Park
The fastest growing sport in America the last two years is back in action at Eiserman Park. Branson Parks and Recreation announced the reopening of the pickleball courts at Eiserman Park on Friday, Oct. 14, following a series of improvements to the facility along the park’s walking path. The...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister defeats Springfield Catholic in Saturday afternoon game
The Hollister Tigers defeated the Springfield Catholic Fighting Irish at home Saturday afternoon, Oct. 15, with a final score of 26-21. Running Back Blake Russell had a 75 yard run resulting in a touchdown for the Tigers. Running Back Colton Hale also rushed for a touchdown in the game. Quarterback Luke Calovich landed a 52 yard pass to Tight End Noah Richardson, resulting in a Hollister touchdown.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister to host annual Trunk-or-Treat event
The city of Hollister and Downing Street merchants invite the community to bring its little ghosts and goblins to the annual Trunk-or-Treat. The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 28, on historic Downing Street from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is an opportunity for parents to bring their...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Generations Bank Kimberling City to host ribbon cutting
Generations Bank in Kimberling City will be hosting an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday Oct. 21. The Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce will hold the ribbon cutting for Generations Bank, located at 12661 State Highway 13 in Kimberling City, at 4 p.m. The open house will begin at 3 p.m. and will end at 5 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Dimitris’ Greek Gyros and Deli owner retires
One of downtown Branson’s most unique restaurants has served its last gyro. Dimitris’ Greek Gyros and Deli closed on Saturday, Oct. 15, ending a 46-year chapter of serving customers for Owner Dimitrios Tsahiridis. “I came to Branson in 1977,” Tsahiridis told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I was looking for...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Friday Night Lights: Week 8
The Forsyth Panthers traveled to Butler to face off against the Bears after winning the Mid-Lakes Conference Championship last week. The Bears dominated the Panthers in the first quarter, not allowing the Panthers on the board. Zach Starhan scored a 51 yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, finally putting the Panthers on the board.
Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri
A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The mushrooms can be found in Missouri through November.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth Fire Department dedicates new fire truck
The Forsyth Fire Department hosted an open house and recruitment drive on Saturday, Oct. 15. The event invited the public to Forsyth Fire Station 1 to enjoy free food and activities, while the fire department dedicated their new truck. Fire Chief Nathan Bower said the truck has been used on...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson BOOnanza at RecPlex on October 28
Branson Parks and Recreation is hosting their annual Halloween BOOnanza at the Branson RecPlex on Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will be held along the walking trail near the baseball fields at the RecPlex. In addition to trick-or-treating, the event will include family-friendly activities like...
Two teenagers die in a Republic car accident Saturday evening
REPUBLIC, Mo.- Two teenagers have died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Republic, Missouri. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2005 Honda Accord with three other passengers on Farm Road 170 around 6:15 pm. The driver lost control of their car and traveled off the roadway […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
OTC to hold community listening session
Ozarks Technical Community College is inviting the public to participate in a community listening session. The event will be held at the Table Rock Campus, located at 10698 Historic Hwy. 165 in Hollister on Friday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. The session, which will be held in the Table Rock...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson lawyer fighting for abused disabled student
A Branson attorney is representing the family of a 13-year-old, non-verbal, autistic child who was allegedly assaulted by teachers and staff at the Ozark Horizon State School. The family filed a civil suit in Howell County which was moved at the request of the Missouri State Attorney General’s Office to federal court in Springfield according to attorney Dayrell Scrivner. Scrivner says the family approached him about their concerns and initially were looking on how to effect change in the system.
KYTV
2 teens die in single-vehicle crash in Greene County near Republic
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two teens and sent two others to the hospital. Troopers say the crash happened a little after 6 P.M. Saturday, near the corner of Farm Road 170 and Farm Road 101 near Republic High School. A 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were killed in the crash. A 16-year-old female was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while another 16-year-old male was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
bransontrilakesnews.com
New Alderman appointed in Forsyth
A new Alderman has been appointed to fill the vacant Forsyth Ward I seat. At the Thursday, Oct. 13, Board of Aldermen meeting, Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty appointed Scott Novak to the seat left vacant by the resignation of Jack Baker last month. Dougherty said Novak was the most qualified...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Quilter group gives quilts to local charities
A local quilting group gives back to the community. The Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Women’s Missionary League has seen many changes in its members since its inception, however its mission remains the same: give back to the community. “The quilting ministry was started over 20 years ago as...
Missouri voter ID lawsuit dismissed; here’s the reaction
This week, a Cole County judge dismissed a lawsuit that sought to prevent a Missouri voter ID law from impacting the upcoming mid-term elections.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Arrest made in 1992 Taney County cold case
A 61-year-old Fort Scott, Kansas man is behind bars in connection with a three decades old assault case in Taney County. Tony Lee Wagner is jailed in Bourbon County, Kansas, after being charged by Taney County prosecutors with two counts of first degree assault, first degree kidnapping, and forcible rape.
bransontrilakesnews.com
TCAD delivers baby in back of ambulance
A group of TCAD paramedics have another wonderful story to share when someone asks them about unique experiences on the job. On Friday, Oct. 14, TCAD received a call around 9 a.m. about a woman in labor in eastern Taney County. Paramedics were dispatched to the location and discovered the woman was showing signs of imminent delivery of the child, and they knew there was no way to make the 20 mile trip to Cox Medical Center Branson before the arrival of the baby.
Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for illegal firearms, meth trafficking
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A Greene County man was sentenced in federal court on Monday, October 17, for possessing meth to distribute, and illegally possessing five firearms along with several high-capacity magazines. In January 2021, law enforcement searched the home of James Dixon, 49, after they had received a tip that Dixon was distributing up to one-quarter […]
