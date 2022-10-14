Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Mast General Store starts ‘Food for Kids’ campaign through the end of October
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Starting Monday, Mast General Store will be donating a portion of the proceeds to Feeding Southwest Virginia every time you buy a pair of shoes. The ‘Food for Kids’ campaign will send $15 to the food pantry every time someone buys a pair of Merrell shoes. It’s part of an effort to help reduce child hunger throughout the South.
WSET
'Petal it Forward' locations announced, 5,000 bouquets to be given away in Roanoke area
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — In Roanoke, it is time to "Petal it Forward." George’s is hitting the streets again this year along with partners MKB Realtors and TFS Roanoke to hand out 5,000 bouquets in the Roanoke Valley. The event will take place on Wednesday as George’s joins...
WSET
Dr Pepper Day celebrations return to the Star City in honor of the soda's Virginia history
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Seven years ago, the City of Roanoke declared October 24 as the official Dr Pepper Day. This year Dr Pepper Day will be held in Market Square in Downtown Roanoke. Waynette Anderson, President of Dr Pepper Park, has put together this event each year since...
WSLS
Woman recognized after helping with 911 baby delivery call in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, va. – Campbell County officials are recognizing one Communications Officer for her help in bringing a baby into the world this past summer. On July 31, 2022, leaders said LaToya Skates, a 911 Communications Officer, took a 911 call regarding a mother in labor. LaToya coached the...
WSET
Lynchburg Fire Department hoping to break records with annual 'Fill the Boot' campaign
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department is hoping to break some records when it comes to its "Fill the Boot" campaign, and you can help them do just that. Now through October 23, LFD will be raising funds for its annual campaign to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Roanoke Among 12 VA Cities To Get “Operation Ceasefire” Help To Stop Violent Crime
As part of a statewide tour last week meeting local leaders, Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) met with Roanoke Valley officials including Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea Sr. (D), Sen. John Edwards (D) and law enforcement directors. Miyares underscored the crucial importance of having fully-funded, fully-staffed, fully-supported police departments in order to effectively fight crime and […]
WSET
After 400 plus days at the Lynchburg Humane Society, Zander finds forever home
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society has some very exciting news to share. The Humane Society said their longest-staying dog of 400 plus days was finally adopted Saturday. "Zander is now the newest member of this lovely family and will spend the rest of his days being...
You’re Upset About January 6th . . . What About The B.L.M. Riots?
Translation: “If some Black person, somewhere in America, has committed a crime, then whatever crime I wish to commit should be considered equally acceptable.” (Brought to you by “the party of law and order.”) This is arguably the worst “whatabout.” You sound like a kid demanding the exact same amount of ice cream as your […]
WSET
Central Shenandoah Health District to offer kids COVID-19 vaccines
STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — Parents of young children in the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) are now able to get a bivalent pediatric COVID-19 booster vaccine for those aged five years and older, following the recommendation of the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
wfirnews.com
Company comes to Roanoke to say “Black Folks Camp Too”
The president of Black Folks Camp Too stopped in Roanoke to promote his cause. WFIR’s Ian Price has more.
WSET
Ear Issues Could be Linked to Cardiovascular Issues
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Audiology Hearing Aid Associates says there is a relationship between ear health and your cardiovascular health. Emily sat down with them to find out when you should reach out to your doctor.
wfxrtv.com
Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
wfxrtv.com
Overcrowded animal shelters urging the community to adopt
BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — Animal shelters throughout the community are facing the effects of overcrowding and struggling to keep up with the influx of animals. They are now turning to the community to help. The Bedford County animal shelter held an adoption event to try to find forever homes...
schillingshow.com
Truth bomb: “Quiet Man” drops live prayer of repentance at Albemarle County School Board meeting
“Public comment” at the October 13 Albemarle County School Board meeting was full of impassioned observations and collective angst. But, amidst all this, there was a refreshing pause in the acrimony. Among a litany of speakers on such topics as “family leave” and “the propriety of pro-transgender t-shirts in...
WSET
Deputies presented valuable information to seniors at first annual 'Senior Social'
BEDFORD Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office assisted with the 1st annual "Senior Social" on Wednesday. This social was hosted by the Community Acess Network at Bedrock Community Church the department said. The department presented information on identity theft and scams for senior citizens. "There was good...
WSLS
Halloween events happening soon in Southwest, Central Virginia
Looking for something to do to get ready for Halloween?. From the Highlands all the way down to Southside, these are some events you can mark down on your calendars:. Hull-o-ween at Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. - It’ll be a classic Halloween night at the drive-in. There will be a costume competition, trunk-or-treat, and a car decorating competition. Hull’s will be playing Hotel Transylvania and Ghostbusters starting at 7:30 p.m.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public Schools trying to increase security district-wide
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Five years ago, there were five SSOs at each Roanoke City high school. Now, there is one at almost each middle school, but there have never been any at the elementary level. Every morning when students arrive at Breckinridge Middle School, they get the same greeting...
WSLS
Sudden change in alcohol restrictions at this year’s Go Fest leaves confusion over licensing
ROANOKE, Va. – People at this year’s Go Fest are wondering what happened to there being beer drafts at this year’s event. According to a Facebook post, Go Fest organizers were notified the night before the festival began that they would only be able to sell cans of beer during the weekend.
WSET
Water Resources will host tours of the 'College Hill Water Treatment Plant'
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Water Resources will host tours of the College Hill Water Treatment Plant. On Friday the City of Lynchburg’s College Hill Water Treatment Plant will be open to the public for guided tours. This will be located at 525 Taylor Street. It will provide...
cardinalnews.org
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott gives $13 million to Danville Regional Foundation
MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, novelist, and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has given $13 million to Danville Regional Foundation. This gift will support the organization’s mission of catalyzing long-term transformation in the region, according to a release from DRF today. (Disclaimer: The Danville Regional Foundation is one of Cardinal...
