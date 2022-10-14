ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Mast General Store starts ‘Food for Kids’ campaign through the end of October

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Starting Monday, Mast General Store will be donating a portion of the proceeds to Feeding Southwest Virginia every time you buy a pair of shoes. The ‘Food for Kids’ campaign will send $15 to the food pantry every time someone buys a pair of Merrell shoes. It’s part of an effort to help reduce child hunger throughout the South.
ROANOKE, VA
Woman recognized after helping with 911 baby delivery call in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, va. – Campbell County officials are recognizing one Communications Officer for her help in bringing a baby into the world this past summer. On July 31, 2022, leaders said LaToya Skates, a 911 Communications Officer, took a 911 call regarding a mother in labor. LaToya coached the...
Roanoke Among 12 VA Cities To Get “Operation Ceasefire” Help To Stop Violent Crime

As part of a statewide tour last week meeting local leaders, Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) met with Roanoke Valley officials including Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea Sr. (D), Sen. John Edwards (D) and law enforcement directors. Miyares underscored the crucial importance of having fully-funded, fully-staffed, fully-supported police departments in order to effectively fight crime and […]
ROANOKE, VA
Central Shenandoah Health District to offer kids COVID-19 vaccines

STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — Parents of young children in the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) are now able to get a bivalent pediatric COVID-19 booster vaccine for those aged five years and older, following the recommendation of the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
HARRISONBURG, VA
Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Overcrowded animal shelters urging the community to adopt

BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — Animal shelters throughout the community are facing the effects of overcrowding and struggling to keep up with the influx of animals. They are now turning to the community to help. The Bedford County animal shelter held an adoption event to try to find forever homes...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Halloween events happening soon in Southwest, Central Virginia

Looking for something to do to get ready for Halloween?. From the Highlands all the way down to Southside, these are some events you can mark down on your calendars:. Hull-o-ween at Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. - It’ll be a classic Halloween night at the drive-in. There will be a costume competition, trunk-or-treat, and a car decorating competition. Hull’s will be playing Hotel Transylvania and Ghostbusters starting at 7:30 p.m.
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke City Public Schools trying to increase security district-wide

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Five years ago, there were five SSOs at each Roanoke City high school. Now, there is one at almost each middle school, but there have never been any at the elementary level. Every morning when students arrive at Breckinridge Middle School, they get the same greeting...
ROANOKE, VA
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott gives $13 million to Danville Regional Foundation

MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, novelist, and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has given $13 million to Danville Regional Foundation. This gift will support the organization’s mission of catalyzing long-term transformation in the region, according to a release from DRF today. (Disclaimer: The Danville Regional Foundation is one of Cardinal...
DANVILLE, VA

