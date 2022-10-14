Newport News delegate plans to reintroduce bill to help Virginia tenants facing eviction

Read full article on original website
Rick Praml
4d ago
I understand the hardship many families are facing, but the property owners are facing the same challenges in terms of having to pay their mortgages. it costs a landlord money to process eviction paperwork so the tenant should also be responsible for sharing that cost as well
10
ronjohns
3d ago
Good Luck with that, what about the property owners who actually pay property taxes on all the property they rent. They had to pay the property taxes whether they are receiving rent payments or not. The COVID relief money should have went directly to the property owners. Many tenants spent their relief money on everything but their rent.
3
Related
How Gov. Youngkin's new plan hopes to reduce violent crime across Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin introduced his plan, called Operation Bold Blue Line, to help reduce violent crime in Virginia at an event in Norfolk.
WSLS
Curbing crime in Virginia: Att. Gen. Miyares announces Operation Ceasefire
RICHMOND, Va. – Violent crime is on the rise in Virginia, and officials are working to find a solution. On Monday, in partnership with partner cities, local elected officials, and law enforcement, Miyares announced Operation Ceasefire. According to the Office of the Attorney General, Operation Ceasefire is a proven...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Statement of Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi Regarding “Operation Bold Blue Line”
Statement of Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi Regarding “Operation Bold Blue Line”. Earlier today Governor Youngkin, Lieutenant Governor Sears, and Attorney General Miyares came to Norfolk to make a series of announcements that they claim will address or reduce violence in twelve Virginia cities, including Norfolk. Several of my...
Virginians Asked Not to Move Firewood
As the days turn cooler and shorter, many Virginians are using firewood to keep warm and spend quality time with friends and family. While seemingly harmless, moving firewood can enable the easy movement of destructive forest and agricultural pests. When firewood is moved from one area to another, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, […]
Two abducted children from VA, found safe
UPDATE: 10/18/2022 7:00 A.M. — According to the Hampton, Virginia Police Department Twitter page, Adriana Truitt and Jaxon Truitt, have been found safe. They were reportedly abducted on October 16, 2022 at 2:30 P.M. HAMPTON, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert today, October […]
Amid school staffing crisis, Virginia set to lower barriers to licensure
Governor Glenn Youngkin's administration has launched a new social media and advertising campaigned designed to convince Virginians to "Become a Teacher," as vacancies in classrooms pile up across the commonwealth.
WUSA
Democrat Abigail Spanberger outspending Republican Yesli Vega 4.5 to 1 in Virginia election
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — As Election Day nears, one Congressional race in Virginia is attracting major donations, according to the latest filings with the Federal Election Commission. The race for Virginia's 7th Congressional District is pitting Democrat incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger against Republican challenger Yesli Vega. The latest filings showed...
NBC12
Youngkin announces plan to reduce homicides, shootings and violent crime
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Flanked by law enforcement at an event in Norfolk, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced his plan to tackle crime. “We do not ignore the problem. We do not sidestep it. We do not turn our head and ignore it,” said Youngkin. Dubbed “Operation Bold Blue Line,”...
cardinalnews.org
Josh Throneburg says opponent Good is ‘not being biblical, he’s a bigot’
This is the second of two stories about the candidates. Read more about Rep. Bob Good in part one. It was shortly after midnight on a November day in 2020 when Josh Throneburg sat at the dining table on his screened-in back porch of his Charlottesville home, watching the live feed of Democrat Cameron Webb, a Black physician who served on former President Barack Obama’s health care team, conceding his race against Bob Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and far-right ideologue, and the next Republican representative of Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.
Missy Elliott celebrated in Portsmouth with newly named street, key to the city
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A stretch of road drivers once knew only as McLean Street, is now permanently cemented as Missy Elliott Boulevard. Back in August, Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously to rename a portion of McLean Street in Missy Elliott's honor. Monday, they made it official. City leaders unveiled...
‘Who was manning the cameras?’: Virginia mother seeks answers after son’s death in solitary
The body of Anwar Phillips was discovered on January 4, 2022 in his solitary cell at Virginia's notorious Red Onion State Prison. Another prisoner has been charged in his death -- but Phillips' mother says she wants answers the Virginia Department of Corrections won't give her.
NBC 29 News
Report: Black people disproportionately arrested in Virginia for marijuana-related offenses
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police in Virginia are more likely to arrest Black people than white people for marijuana-related offenses, according to the Washington Post. JM Pedini with Virginia NORML says the legalization of marijuana has significantly reduced arrests, but policy change does not alter police practices. “Legalization as a...
New law in Virginia will allow people to register and vote at the polls this year
Monday, October 17 is the deadline to register to vote in the November 8 General Election, but because of a new law in Virginia, you can register and vote on the same day - even on Election Day.
theriver953.com
Youngkin proposes Virginia Power Innovation Fund
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced his proposal of $10 million in the upcoming budget to create the Virginia Power Innovation Fund. The goal of the fund is to develop and innovate energy technologies including nuclear, hydrogen, carbon capture and utilization, and battery storage. An additional $5 million will be used to...
peninsulachronicle.com
More I-64 Widening On The Way
WILLIAMSBURG – Shep Miller knew from the time he was named Virginia’s secretary of transportation in January, the widening of Interstate 64 from Bottoms Bridge to Williamsburg was important. Despite no funds for that 29-mile stretch at the time, he insisted the administration would find a way. “It’s...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
The Salty Southern Route showcases flavors and traditions of coastal Va.
SMITHFIELD—There’s more than just peanuts and pork along The Salty Southern Route. The state’s pork-and-peanut driving trail, established in 2018 by state and regional tourism groups, welcomes visitors to “ride the route from nuts to snout” through coastal Virginia. About 100 rural attractions dot the route from Surry to Sussex, Ilse of Wight and Southampton counties and into the city of Suffolk..
Hotline center sees growing housing crisis in Hampton Roads
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Affordable housing advocates are sounding the alarm about a growing problem in Hampton Roads. A Chesapeake-based non-profit group says it’s getting a record number of calls from people facing housing crisis, and the cries for help aren't slowing down. ForKids aims to break the cycle...
royalexaminer.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for energy and nuclear advancement
“I am thrilled to work with Governor Youngkin to bring federal funds back to the hardworking folks of Southwest Virginia. With these new efforts, Southwest can seize its potential and become the leading energy region in the United States,” said Representative Morgan Griffith, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
Virginia saw one of the biggest increases in homelessness in the nation since 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic took an immense toll on the lives of most Americans, and lead to a rise in housing insecurity and homelessness across the country. Data shows that Virginia was one of the states hit hardest by this humanitarian crisis.
Virginia real estate agent and husband found guilty of stealing more than $630k using clients’ personal info
Caprice and her husband, 33-year-old Marcus Foster, created a number of fake identification documents in other people's names, including social security cards and driver's licenses as well as tax and employment documents, which court documents state the couple then used to open fraudulent bank accounts in their victim's names.
