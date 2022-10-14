Relying on a virtual inventory of parts that can be 3D printed as needed is key to countless companies, and Authentise is forging ahead by releasing a new major product to simplify how digital designs are shared. Known as Digital Design Warehouse (DDW), the new platform will unite and share additive manufacturing (AM) initiatives and spare part catalogs. By helping organizations create more cohesive AM initiatives, the DDW even goes beyond just spare parts. Authentise says DDW also integrates digital manufacturing solutions from Zverse for 2D to 3D conversions and Castor for additive opportunity assessment.

