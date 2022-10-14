Read full article on original website
3DPrint.com
Authentise’s New Platform Aims to Give 3D Printed Spares a Reigning Chance
Relying on a virtual inventory of parts that can be 3D printed as needed is key to countless companies, and Authentise is forging ahead by releasing a new major product to simplify how digital designs are shared. Known as Digital Design Warehouse (DDW), the new platform will unite and share additive manufacturing (AM) initiatives and spare part catalogs. By helping organizations create more cohesive AM initiatives, the DDW even goes beyond just spare parts. Authentise says DDW also integrates digital manufacturing solutions from Zverse for 2D to 3D conversions and Castor for additive opportunity assessment.
Raise3D Approves 32 Industrial 3D Printing Filaments for E2CF Printer and Open Filament Program
Raise3D, a Rotterdam-based company with offices in Shanghai and California that designs and manufactures FFF 3D printing solutions for LSEs and SMEs, recently announced the addition of 32 industrial filaments for its E2CF 3D printer, intended specifically for printing fiber-reinforced materials. The desktop carbon fiber filament 3D printer was announced last summer, and has been available for purchase since January. Based on the company’s general purpose E2 3D printer, which acts as a development platform for future optimized 3D printers, the E2CF model serves as Raise3D’s entry-level system for fiber-reinforced filaments, behind the flagship industrial RMF500 machine.
3DPrinterOS Makes Cloud Slicing Software Available for Formlabs 3D Printers
3D Control Systems, the San Francisco-based AM software provider, has released a version of its cloud-based 3DPrinterOS’ slicing software that is compatible with Formlabs’ 3D printers. Explaining the unique significance of this particular integration, John Dogru, the founder and CEO of 3DPrinterOS, commented, “For over five years, Formlabs...
Sidus Space’s Hybrid 3D Printed Satellites to Get AI Software
In the New Space industry, a revived generation of space companies is tapping into plenty of unexplored opportunities, private funding, advances in next-generation technology, and a renewed interest in space from the global public. One of this decade’s thriving startups is satellite maker Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU). Operating as a contractor for public and private sector satellite and exploration services for ten years, the business is uprooting a multibillion-dollar satellite market.
From F1 to Supercars. The Same Innovations, the Same Excellence
Used in the supply of engineering solutions for F1 – Windform materials are now widely employed for the additive manufacturing of functional components at the service of the most iconic supercars. As technology progresses, the demands of a highly competitive Automotive market, requires continuous product innovation and performances above...
FDA 510(k) Clearance for 3D LifePrints
3D LifePrints‘ Cranio-Maxillofacial surgical planning product, EmbedMed, has received FDA 510(k) clearance. An ISO 13485-certified cloud tool, EmbedMed gives clinicians access to the entire workflow needed to convert DICOM or other scan files into patient-specific implants and surgical guides, as well as to visualize models or discuss procedures with patients and colleagues.
