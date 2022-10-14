Read full article on original website
bransontrilakesnews.com
Generations Bank Kimberling City to host ribbon cutting
Generations Bank in Kimberling City will be hosting an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday Oct. 21. The Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce will hold the ribbon cutting for Generations Bank, located at 12661 State Highway 13 in Kimberling City, at 4 p.m. The open house will begin at 3 p.m. and will end at 5 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
KYTV
Springfield voters choose Galloway Village commercial project fate
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In November, voters in Springfield will decide whether the city’s decision to rezone land near Sequiota Park for a commercial development should stand. The four-area property across from the park is up for debate and both sides feel strongly about the decision. It’s a project...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Pickleball courts reopen at Eiserman Park
The fastest growing sport in America the last two years is back in action at Eiserman Park. Branson Parks and Recreation announced the reopening of the pickleball courts at Eiserman Park on Friday, Oct. 14, following a series of improvements to the facility along the park’s walking path. The...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson BOOnanza at RecPlex on October 28
Branson Parks and Recreation is hosting their annual Halloween BOOnanza at the Branson RecPlex on Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will be held along the walking trail near the baseball fields at the RecPlex. In addition to trick-or-treating, the event will include family-friendly activities like...
Political signs in Springfield’s Galloway Neighborhood vandalized
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Keeping the November 8th election “clean” is proving to be a challenge in Springfield’s Galloway Neighborhood, where these political signs were vandalized last week. The signs were up for less than a day when vandals took spray paint to posters placed all over town, marking out yes and painting the word no. As […]
Ozarks First.com
Celebrating 30 Years of Oktoberfest in Branson
You don’t want to miss out on all the fun happening at Oktoberfest in Branson on Saturday, October 23rd.
KYTV
Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.
NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
KTLO
2 MH residents injured in accident involving 3 vehicles
Two Mountain Home residents were transported to Baxter Health Saturday evening following an accident involving three vehicles in Douglas County. Forty-seven-year-old Nicole Hershberger had what were termed moderate injuries, and 48-year-old Matthew Hershberger suffered minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Matthew Hershberger was the driver of a...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth Fire Department dedicates new fire truck
The Forsyth Fire Department hosted an open house and recruitment drive on Saturday, Oct. 15. The event invited the public to Forsyth Fire Station 1 to enjoy free food and activities, while the fire department dedicated their new truck. Fire Chief Nathan Bower said the truck has been used on...
bransontrilakesnews.com
TCAD delivers baby in back of ambulance
A group of TCAD paramedics have another wonderful story to share when someone asks them about unique experiences on the job. On Friday, Oct. 14, TCAD received a call around 9 a.m. about a woman in labor in eastern Taney County. Paramedics were dispatched to the location and discovered the woman was showing signs of imminent delivery of the child, and they knew there was no way to make the 20 mile trip to Cox Medical Center Branson before the arrival of the baby.
bransontrilakesnews.com
OTC to hold community listening session
Ozarks Technical Community College is inviting the public to participate in a community listening session. The event will be held at the Table Rock Campus, located at 10698 Historic Hwy. 165 in Hollister on Friday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. The session, which will be held in the Table Rock...
Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri
STONE COUNTY, Mo. – A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation posted a photo Friday of Jackson Sifford with the mushroom in southwest Missouri. Chicken of the Woods mushrooms are layered, fan-shaped, and fleshy. They grow in overlapping clusters on dead or dying […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
The Duttons reopen show at interim Branson home
The Duttons have returned to the Branson stage following a short hiatus as they transitioned into their new temporary home at the Yakov Smirnoff Theatre. At the end of September, The Duttons relaunched their 2022 season show in Branson for the first time since a fire devastated The Dutton Family Theatre on July 13.
bransontrilakesnews.com
New Alderman appointed in Forsyth
A new Alderman has been appointed to fill the vacant Forsyth Ward I seat. At the Thursday, Oct. 13, Board of Aldermen meeting, Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty appointed Scott Novak to the seat left vacant by the resignation of Jack Baker last month. Dougherty said Novak was the most qualified...
KYTV
Horse saved by firefighters in Rockaway Beach
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to Rockaway Beach on Saturday for a large animal rescue, according to their Facebook page. The firefighters found a horse trapped in mud and the animal appeared to have been there for a significant amount of time. A...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Quilter group gives quilts to local charities
A local quilting group gives back to the community. The Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Women’s Missionary League has seen many changes in its members since its inception, however its mission remains the same: give back to the community. “The quilting ministry was started over 20 years ago as...
People shopping local during Buy Missouri Week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week is Buy Missouri Week, designed to encourage people to purchase Missouri-made products in support of local businesses and manufacturers. “I think people like to know where their meat comes from,” said Grant and Casie Hoerman, who own Horrmann Meats. “I think people like to know what they’re eating.” Horrmann Meats […]
Kait 8
One dead in house fire
GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – A person died after a fire occurred in Fulton County. According to Chief Deputy Jake Smith, the fire happened at a home in Gepp, but he did not specifically say where. He confirmed there were multiple family members inside the house at the time of...
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Incident closes section of James River Freeway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An incident on James River Freeway tied up traffic around midday in Springfield. MoDOT closed both eastbound lanes of James River at West Bypass. The incident involves two tractor-trailer trucks. MoDOT crews cleared the closure in fewer than 30 minutes. To report a correction or typo,...
Frightly News Investigates: A ghost named Frank haunts a C-Street restaurant
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A restaurant on Commercial street claims to have a ghost that walks through walls and apparently it hates the color orange… Ozarksfirst.com looks at the haunted history of Basilico Italian Cafe. History of Basilico The building at 306 Commercial Street was first constructed in 1885. It was originally built by the company […]
