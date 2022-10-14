ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndhurst, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coolcleveland.com

SOZO Opens at Pinecrest Offering a “Farm to Table” Fashion Concept

Imagine walking into your favorite store, seeing a hoodie or a jacket you coveted and you hear those dreaded words — SOLD OUT. Fear not. Cleveland’s newest apparel brand, SOZO has a solution for that. Recently opened in Pinecrest, SOZO (named after the Greek God, Soteria, the Goddess...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Restaurant Week is set for its November run

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Restaurant Week is coming up. The promotional week is scheduled for Nov. 1-12. In its 15th year, Cleveland Restaurant Week celebrates independent restaurants throughout Northeast Ohio. More than 30 members of Cleveland Independents will feature a range of three-course, prix fixe meals. Most will be...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home Says Goodbye With an Evening of Dancing

Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home is in its final days after 103 years. In the first half of the 20th century it was a busy home-away-from-home for the east side’s large Slovenian community, which produced “Cleveland-style,” aka Slovenian, polka music. It hosted meetings, community events, theater, and dances with the likes of Cleveland Polka King Frankie Yankovic, who had two million-selling records in the late 1940s and a big national reputation. Those evenings must’ve been packed!
EUCLID, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland Metroparks eyes former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club

The Cleveland Metroparks plans to purchase the 150-acre former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club on Aurora Road in Solon. Brothers Fred and Peter Rzepka, who operate TransCon Builders in Bedford, purchased the golf club in 2000. The 90-year-old club closed at the end of the 2018 season. On Sept. 14, the...
SOLON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Akron Area Interfaith Council to host series on antisemitism

The Akron Area Interfaith Council will host a three-part series on antisemitism with events on Oct. 27, Nov. 3 and Nov. 17. Told through the lens of antisemitism both in Akron and nationwide, the series aims to discuss how the recent surge in antisemitic hate fits into the historical picture of hate directed at Jews, and what can be done in Akron as a multi-faith community to assist local Jews in the fight against hate.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

It’s time to get cozy – and thrifty: Beth Milstein

Guest columnist Beth Milstein is vice president of retail operations at the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland (NCJW/CLE). She is leading the team in planning this year’s Designer Dress Days Sale. (Save the dates: Nov. 4, 5 and 6 at Legacy Village) Fall has arrived! Leaves are changing and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Grog Shop celebrates 30 years of live music

In September 1992, The Grog Shop opened in the Coventry neighborhood in Cleveland Heights. Over the past 30 years, the venue has expanded in size, moved to its current location at 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd. in 2003, and has seen tens of thousands of fans come through its doors to enjoy live music and other live entertainment.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Pride bench vandalized at Forest Hills Park in Cleveland Heights

The Pride bench in Cleveland Heights’ Forest Hill Park, which was painted in colors of the rainbow, was discovered Oct. 17 vandalized and painted green, according to Mike Thomas, director of communications and public engagement, wrote in an Oct. 18 email to the Cleveland Jewish News. “The city removed...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

After young stars win big in local performance competitions, what’s next?

Young performers often dream of lives on the big stage or the big screen, working diligently toward futures in which they will have the luxury of making livings doing what they love most. Many have goals of gaining exposure within the communities of their crafts, and continuously seek paths by which they can move toward these ambitions.
CLEVELAND, OH
93.1 WZAK

It’s Going To Snow in Northeast Ohio This Week

While we don’t claim to be weather experts here at Radio-One Cleveland, we do rely on some pretty reliable sources. Today those sources are saying that that little white stuff from the sky that we all love to hate could be here a bit sooner than expected. That’s right....
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Connecting for kids programs Oct. 21, 25

Connecting for Kids will host a music therapy program for newborns through age 6 at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at the Solon branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 34125 Portz Parkway. The program will focus on showing families how to use music to improve their child’s academic, motor, communication skills and more, according to a news release.
SOLON, OH
wanderwisdom.com

The Haserot Angel of Lake View Cemetary

Karen lives in Jackson, MS, with her husband and son and works as an accountant. She enjoys writing, reading, and D&D role-playing games. Why would an angel cry? The Haserot Angel, who guards the grave of Frances Henry Haserot in Lake View Cemetery near Cleveland, Ohio, has permanent tears. It's haunting, yet still beautiful.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Curtis, Eunice

Eunice S. Curtis (nee Scharf), beloved wife of Burton, passed away Oct. 18, 2022. Loving mother of Gayle (Daryl) Heiser and Sharon Weisman (Lou Horwitz). Devoted grandmother of Callie Heiser (Jeremy Burn), Casey (Joseph) Richman, Brandon Weisman and Brittany Weisman. Great-grandmother of Penelope. Dear sister of Elaine Levine. Cherished aunt of Gregg Levine, Jerry Levine and Holli Goodman.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy