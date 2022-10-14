Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Related
coolcleveland.com
SOZO Opens at Pinecrest Offering a “Farm to Table” Fashion Concept
Imagine walking into your favorite store, seeing a hoodie or a jacket you coveted and you hear those dreaded words — SOLD OUT. Fear not. Cleveland’s newest apparel brand, SOZO has a solution for that. Recently opened in Pinecrest, SOZO (named after the Greek God, Soteria, the Goddess...
Cleveland Restaurant Week is set for its November run
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Restaurant Week is coming up. The promotional week is scheduled for Nov. 1-12. In its 15th year, Cleveland Restaurant Week celebrates independent restaurants throughout Northeast Ohio. More than 30 members of Cleveland Independents will feature a range of three-course, prix fixe meals. Most will be...
coolcleveland.com
Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home Says Goodbye With an Evening of Dancing
Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home is in its final days after 103 years. In the first half of the 20th century it was a busy home-away-from-home for the east side’s large Slovenian community, which produced “Cleveland-style,” aka Slovenian, polka music. It hosted meetings, community events, theater, and dances with the likes of Cleveland Polka King Frankie Yankovic, who had two million-selling records in the late 1940s and a big national reputation. Those evenings must’ve been packed!
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Metroparks eyes former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club
The Cleveland Metroparks plans to purchase the 150-acre former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club on Aurora Road in Solon. Brothers Fred and Peter Rzepka, who operate TransCon Builders in Bedford, purchased the golf club in 2000. The 90-year-old club closed at the end of the 2018 season. On Sept. 14, the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Akron Area Interfaith Council to host series on antisemitism
The Akron Area Interfaith Council will host a three-part series on antisemitism with events on Oct. 27, Nov. 3 and Nov. 17. Told through the lens of antisemitism both in Akron and nationwide, the series aims to discuss how the recent surge in antisemitic hate fits into the historical picture of hate directed at Jews, and what can be done in Akron as a multi-faith community to assist local Jews in the fight against hate.
It’s time to get cozy – and thrifty: Beth Milstein
Guest columnist Beth Milstein is vice president of retail operations at the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland (NCJW/CLE). She is leading the team in planning this year’s Designer Dress Days Sale. (Save the dates: Nov. 4, 5 and 6 at Legacy Village) Fall has arrived! Leaves are changing and...
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, Ohio
More times than I care to admit, I've ordered a bagel sandwich from Panera. I know Panera is the definition of basic, but I have a soft spot for their asiago bagels. On many a morning, I would order an asiago bagel sandwich for breakfast.
Cleveland Pizza Week Returns in November With $8 Pies From Your Favorite Restaurants
There's also a new app to help you keep track of all the offers
Cleveland Jewish News
Grog Shop celebrates 30 years of live music
In September 1992, The Grog Shop opened in the Coventry neighborhood in Cleveland Heights. Over the past 30 years, the venue has expanded in size, moved to its current location at 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd. in 2003, and has seen tens of thousands of fans come through its doors to enjoy live music and other live entertainment.
Cleveland Jewish News
Pride bench vandalized at Forest Hills Park in Cleveland Heights
The Pride bench in Cleveland Heights’ Forest Hill Park, which was painted in colors of the rainbow, was discovered Oct. 17 vandalized and painted green, according to Mike Thomas, director of communications and public engagement, wrote in an Oct. 18 email to the Cleveland Jewish News. “The city removed...
Homeless Jesus sparks conversations, leads to installation of Matthew 25 sculptures across Greater Cleveland
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- A group of Clevelanders was recently invited to take a tour of the Matthew 25 Sculpture Collection, which began a few years ago with just one: Homeless Jesus, a life-sized sculpture portraying Jesus sleeping on a park bench. The sculpture, by artist Timothy Schmalz, made a strong...
Sherwin-Williams looks to build corporate hangar at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
CLEVELAND — As Sherwin-Williams continues progress on both a new global headquarters and a research and development facility in Northeast Ohio, the company is seeking to turn a portion of the land at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport into a corporate hangar. During Monday's Cleveland City Council meeting, legislation was...
Cleveland Jewish News
After young stars win big in local performance competitions, what’s next?
Young performers often dream of lives on the big stage or the big screen, working diligently toward futures in which they will have the luxury of making livings doing what they love most. Many have goals of gaining exposure within the communities of their crafts, and continuously seek paths by which they can move toward these ambitions.
Wild Winter Lights returns to Zoo in November
The family-favorite Wild Winter Lights is returning to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for the fourth year.
It’s Going To Snow in Northeast Ohio This Week
While we don’t claim to be weather experts here at Radio-One Cleveland, we do rely on some pretty reliable sources. Today those sources are saying that that little white stuff from the sky that we all love to hate could be here a bit sooner than expected. That’s right....
Gray House Pies to Make a Return to Lakewood
Not only is it returning to the same neighborhood; it's coming back to the same address
Cleveland Jewish News
Connecting for kids programs Oct. 21, 25
Connecting for Kids will host a music therapy program for newborns through age 6 at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at the Solon branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 34125 Portz Parkway. The program will focus on showing families how to use music to improve their child’s academic, motor, communication skills and more, according to a news release.
wanderwisdom.com
The Haserot Angel of Lake View Cemetary
Karen lives in Jackson, MS, with her husband and son and works as an accountant. She enjoys writing, reading, and D&D role-playing games. Why would an angel cry? The Haserot Angel, who guards the grave of Frances Henry Haserot in Lake View Cemetery near Cleveland, Ohio, has permanent tears. It's haunting, yet still beautiful.
Cleveland Jewish News
Curtis, Eunice
Eunice S. Curtis (nee Scharf), beloved wife of Burton, passed away Oct. 18, 2022. Loving mother of Gayle (Daryl) Heiser and Sharon Weisman (Lou Horwitz). Devoted grandmother of Callie Heiser (Jeremy Burn), Casey (Joseph) Richman, Brandon Weisman and Brittany Weisman. Great-grandmother of Penelope. Dear sister of Elaine Levine. Cherished aunt of Gregg Levine, Jerry Levine and Holli Goodman.
Cleveland Metroparks hosts Fall Family Fishing Fest on Saturday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Ohio and Erie Canal is loaded with fish and on Saturday, its shoreline will be loaded with anglers. Jesus Sanchez, Manager of Youth Outdoors for the Cleveland Metroparks will be there too. "Here at the Ohio and Erie Canal Reservation, we're having our Fall Family...
Comments / 0