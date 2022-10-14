The Akron Area Interfaith Council will host a three-part series on antisemitism with events on Oct. 27, Nov. 3 and Nov. 17. Told through the lens of antisemitism both in Akron and nationwide, the series aims to discuss how the recent surge in antisemitic hate fits into the historical picture of hate directed at Jews, and what can be done in Akron as a multi-faith community to assist local Jews in the fight against hate.

AKRON, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO