Read full article on original website
Related
McDonagh, Farrell, Gleeson get ‘Bruges’ band back together
NEW YORK (AP) — “Time be flyin’,” it’s said in Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin.” It’s a sentiment shared by McDonagh and his two stars, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, who have reteamed 14 years after McDonagh’s pitch-black feature debut, “In Bruges.”
Meghan Markle Says She Was Made To Feel Like A "Bimbo" On "Deal Or No Deal"
“I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there and I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage.”
"House Of The Dragon" Producer Sara Hess Said She Doesn't Get The Daemon Hype, And People Have Thoughts
"He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me. Not that Matt [Smith] isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role," House of the Dragon executive producer Sara Hess said. "But Daemon himself is … I don’t want him to be my boyfriend!"
Comments / 0