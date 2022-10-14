ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bransontrilakesnews.com

OTC to hold community listening session

Ozarks Technical Community College is inviting the public to participate in a community listening session. The event will be held at the Table Rock Campus, located at 10698 Historic Hwy. 165 in Hollister on Friday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. The session, which will be held in the Table Rock...
HOLLISTER, MO
the-standard.org

A lasting legacy: Former MSU professor returns to campus 32 years after retirement

Dr. Howard Petefish, 95, former Missouri State University professor and alum began working at the university, then Southwest Missouri State College, in 1952. Before teaching at the university, Petefish attended MSU as an undergraduate student. After two years, he transferred to Northwestern University to complete his bachelor’s degree. While...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson BOOnanza at RecPlex on October 28

Branson Parks and Recreation is hosting their annual Halloween BOOnanza at the Branson RecPlex on Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will be held along the walking trail near the baseball fields at the RecPlex. In addition to trick-or-treating, the event will include family-friendly activities like...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

New Alderman appointed in Forsyth

A new Alderman has been appointed to fill the vacant Forsyth Ward I seat. At the Thursday, Oct. 13, Board of Aldermen meeting, Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty appointed Scott Novak to the seat left vacant by the resignation of Jack Baker last month. Dougherty said Novak was the most qualified...
FORSYTH, MO
933kwto.com

Springfield High Schools Change Athletic Facility Names

Three Springfield high schools are changing the names of some of their athletic facilities. Glendale High School is renaming its football field after the late Coach Bob Price. Kikapoo will rename its basketball court ‘Hall of Fame Court’ after Kickapoo coaches who have been inducted in a hall of fame.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Pickleball courts reopen at Eiserman Park

The fastest growing sport in America the last two years is back in action at Eiserman Park. Branson Parks and Recreation announced the reopening of the pickleball courts at Eiserman Park on Friday, Oct. 14, following a series of improvements to the facility along the park’s walking path. The...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Hollister to host annual Trunk-or-Treat event

The city of Hollister and Downing Street merchants invite the community to bring its little ghosts and goblins to the annual Trunk-or-Treat. The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 28, on historic Downing Street from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is an opportunity for parents to bring their...
HOLLISTER, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Quilter group gives quilts to local charities

A local quilting group gives back to the community. The Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Women’s Missionary League has seen many changes in its members since its inception, however its mission remains the same: give back to the community. “The quilting ministry was started over 20 years ago as...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson lawyer fighting for abused disabled student

A Branson attorney is representing the family of a 13-year-old, non-verbal, autistic child who was allegedly assaulted by teachers and staff at the Ozark Horizon State School. The family filed a civil suit in Howell County which was moved at the request of the Missouri State Attorney General’s Office to federal court in Springfield according to attorney Dayrell Scrivner. Scrivner says the family approached him about their concerns and initially were looking on how to effect change in the system.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

The Duttons reopen show at interim Branson home

The Duttons have returned to the Branson stage following a short hiatus as they transitioned into their new temporary home at the Yakov Smirnoff Theatre. At the end of September, The Duttons relaunched their 2022 season show in Branson for the first time since a fire devastated The Dutton Family Theatre on July 13.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

TCAD delivers baby in back of ambulance

A group of TCAD paramedics have another wonderful story to share when someone asks them about unique experiences on the job. On Friday, Oct. 14, TCAD received a call around 9 a.m. about a woman in labor in eastern Taney County. Paramedics were dispatched to the location and discovered the woman was showing signs of imminent delivery of the child, and they knew there was no way to make the 20 mile trip to Cox Medical Center Branson before the arrival of the baby.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Generations Bank Kimberling City to host ribbon cutting

Generations Bank in Kimberling City will be hosting an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday Oct. 21. The Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce will hold the ribbon cutting for Generations Bank, located at 12661 State Highway 13 in Kimberling City, at 4 p.m. The open house will begin at 3 p.m. and will end at 5 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
KYTV

Billings community in mourning after death of former assistant fire chief

BILLINGS, Mo. (KY3) - A community is mourning a former assistant chief for The Billings Fire Protection District. Mike Moore was killed in a car crash on Friday, October 14. Two days later, firefighters, police, and the Billings community gathered at Grounded Coffee Company to pay their respects and say a few words. The coffee shop is usually closed on Sundays, but opened its doors, and donated all proceeds from the day’s sales to Moore’s widow, Dawn.
BILLINGS, MO
KOLR10 News

People shopping local during Buy Missouri Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week is Buy Missouri Week, designed to encourage people to purchase Missouri-made products in support of local businesses and manufacturers. “I think people like to know where their meat comes from,” said Grant and Casie Hoerman, who own Horrmann Meats. “I think people like to know what they’re eating.” Horrmann Meats […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Forsyth Police Chief resigns

Forsyth Police Chief David Forrest worked his final shift as head of the Forsyth Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 13. Forrest turned in his letter of resignation to Forsyth’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen. His letter read:. To whom it may concern,. I have enjoyed my time with the...
FORSYTH, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Hollister defeats Springfield Catholic in Saturday afternoon game

The Hollister Tigers defeated the Springfield Catholic Fighting Irish at home Saturday afternoon, Oct. 15, with a final score of 26-21. Running Back Blake Russell had a 75 yard run resulting in a touchdown for the Tigers. Running Back Colton Hale also rushed for a touchdown in the game. Quarterback Luke Calovich landed a 52 yard pass to Tight End Noah Richardson, resulting in a Hollister touchdown.
HOLLISTER, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy