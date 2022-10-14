Read full article on original website
bransontrilakesnews.com
OTC to hold community listening session
Ozarks Technical Community College is inviting the public to participate in a community listening session. The event will be held at the Table Rock Campus, located at 10698 Historic Hwy. 165 in Hollister on Friday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. The session, which will be held in the Table Rock...
the-standard.org
A lasting legacy: Former MSU professor returns to campus 32 years after retirement
Dr. Howard Petefish, 95, former Missouri State University professor and alum began working at the university, then Southwest Missouri State College, in 1952. Before teaching at the university, Petefish attended MSU as an undergraduate student. After two years, he transferred to Northwestern University to complete his bachelor’s degree. While...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson BOOnanza at RecPlex on October 28
Branson Parks and Recreation is hosting their annual Halloween BOOnanza at the Branson RecPlex on Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will be held along the walking trail near the baseball fields at the RecPlex. In addition to trick-or-treating, the event will include family-friendly activities like...
bransontrilakesnews.com
New Alderman appointed in Forsyth
A new Alderman has been appointed to fill the vacant Forsyth Ward I seat. At the Thursday, Oct. 13, Board of Aldermen meeting, Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty appointed Scott Novak to the seat left vacant by the resignation of Jack Baker last month. Dougherty said Novak was the most qualified...
933kwto.com
Springfield High Schools Change Athletic Facility Names
Three Springfield high schools are changing the names of some of their athletic facilities. Glendale High School is renaming its football field after the late Coach Bob Price. Kikapoo will rename its basketball court ‘Hall of Fame Court’ after Kickapoo coaches who have been inducted in a hall of fame.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Pickleball courts reopen at Eiserman Park
The fastest growing sport in America the last two years is back in action at Eiserman Park. Branson Parks and Recreation announced the reopening of the pickleball courts at Eiserman Park on Friday, Oct. 14, following a series of improvements to the facility along the park’s walking path. The...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister to host annual Trunk-or-Treat event
The city of Hollister and Downing Street merchants invite the community to bring its little ghosts and goblins to the annual Trunk-or-Treat. The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 28, on historic Downing Street from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is an opportunity for parents to bring their...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Quilter group gives quilts to local charities
A local quilting group gives back to the community. The Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Women’s Missionary League has seen many changes in its members since its inception, however its mission remains the same: give back to the community. “The quilting ministry was started over 20 years ago as...
KYTV
Three athletic facilities in Springfield getting new names to honor coaches
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the SPS website, three SPS athletic facilities will have new names by the end of January 2023. Glendale High School, Kickapoo High School, and Parkview High School are the three schools that will soon have new names for their football and basketball facilities. Glendale...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson lawyer fighting for abused disabled student
A Branson attorney is representing the family of a 13-year-old, non-verbal, autistic child who was allegedly assaulted by teachers and staff at the Ozark Horizon State School. The family filed a civil suit in Howell County which was moved at the request of the Missouri State Attorney General’s Office to federal court in Springfield according to attorney Dayrell Scrivner. Scrivner says the family approached him about their concerns and initially were looking on how to effect change in the system.
bransontrilakesnews.com
The Duttons reopen show at interim Branson home
The Duttons have returned to the Branson stage following a short hiatus as they transitioned into their new temporary home at the Yakov Smirnoff Theatre. At the end of September, The Duttons relaunched their 2022 season show in Branson for the first time since a fire devastated The Dutton Family Theatre on July 13.
bransontrilakesnews.com
TCAD delivers baby in back of ambulance
A group of TCAD paramedics have another wonderful story to share when someone asks them about unique experiences on the job. On Friday, Oct. 14, TCAD received a call around 9 a.m. about a woman in labor in eastern Taney County. Paramedics were dispatched to the location and discovered the woman was showing signs of imminent delivery of the child, and they knew there was no way to make the 20 mile trip to Cox Medical Center Branson before the arrival of the baby.
KYTV
Hollister, Mo. School District leaders, police identify people responsible for posting a threat on social media Sunday
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) -The Hollister School district and local police believe they have tracked down the people responsible for posting a threat on social media Sunday night. Hollister Superintendent Dr. Brian Wilson says the original threat came from Snapchat and spread quickly among students. The post said quote, “Im bouta...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Generations Bank Kimberling City to host ribbon cutting
Generations Bank in Kimberling City will be hosting an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday Oct. 21. The Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce will hold the ribbon cutting for Generations Bank, located at 12661 State Highway 13 in Kimberling City, at 4 p.m. The open house will begin at 3 p.m. and will end at 5 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
KYTV
‘Thriller’ on C-street returns to Springfield for the first time since 2019
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thriller on C-street returns to Springfield for the first time since the pandemic. This time it’s bigger than ever. Dancers from the Springfield dance company Dance With Me hit the streets dressed as zombies to recreate the iconic choreography of Thriller by Michael Jackson. The...
KYTV
Billings community in mourning after death of former assistant fire chief
BILLINGS, Mo. (KY3) - A community is mourning a former assistant chief for The Billings Fire Protection District. Mike Moore was killed in a car crash on Friday, October 14. Two days later, firefighters, police, and the Billings community gathered at Grounded Coffee Company to pay their respects and say a few words. The coffee shop is usually closed on Sundays, but opened its doors, and donated all proceeds from the day’s sales to Moore’s widow, Dawn.
People shopping local during Buy Missouri Week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week is Buy Missouri Week, designed to encourage people to purchase Missouri-made products in support of local businesses and manufacturers. “I think people like to know where their meat comes from,” said Grant and Casie Hoerman, who own Horrmann Meats. “I think people like to know what they’re eating.” Horrmann Meats […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth Police Chief resigns
Forsyth Police Chief David Forrest worked his final shift as head of the Forsyth Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 13. Forrest turned in his letter of resignation to Forsyth’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen. His letter read:. To whom it may concern,. I have enjoyed my time with the...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister defeats Springfield Catholic in Saturday afternoon game
The Hollister Tigers defeated the Springfield Catholic Fighting Irish at home Saturday afternoon, Oct. 15, with a final score of 26-21. Running Back Blake Russell had a 75 yard run resulting in a touchdown for the Tigers. Running Back Colton Hale also rushed for a touchdown in the game. Quarterback Luke Calovich landed a 52 yard pass to Tight End Noah Richardson, resulting in a Hollister touchdown.
ksmu.org
Virginia diver who died at Roaring River Cave in Cassville remembered as 'incredibly genuine and caring'
A 27-year-old experienced diver who was a member of the KISS Rebreathers Team exploring Roaring River Cave in Cassville died as he was helping to place equipment well below the surface of the spring on Friday. The body of Eric Hahn, of Blacksburg, Virginia was recovered by his team members...
