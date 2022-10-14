Read full article on original website
We Scooped Up Tasty Treats at Acworth's Newest Ice Cream Shop After Visiting Downtown's Halloween ScarecrowsDeanLandAcworth, GA
Former Atlanta Official Convicted In Bribery Case, Facing Jail TimeTaxBuzzAtlanta, GA
Child actor who played "Beau Wilkes" in Gone With the Wind is now 90 but still remembers Clark Gable's kindnessAnita DurairajMarietta, GA
How Creatives Are Helping to Reshape Cities and AlamogordoAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Citrus County Chronicle
New Georgia Tech AD Batt in no hurry to hire football coach
ATLANTA (AP) — New athletic director J Batt knows most Georgia Tech fans want to know who’s going to be the Yellow Jackets’ next permanent football coach. The fans will have to wait, however, to see how Batt goes about his business and learn how Brent Key performs as interim coach after a 2-0 start. Batt was planning with meet with Key on Monday afternoon.
FSU vs. Georgia Tech set for a noon kickoff
Florida State hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday, October 29th at noon on the ACC Network. The Seminoles, who are enjoying their second bye of the season, are 4-3 on the season and 2-3 against ACC opponents. The Yellow Jackets, who dismissed head coach Geoff Collins earlier this season, are 3-3...
Trae Young Makes Epic Appearance at Jack Harlow Concert
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young stole the show at Jack Harlow's concert.
WXIA 11 Alive
Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season has arrived, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could even sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
Kemp-Abrams debate | How to watch
ATLANTA — The three candidates in Georgia's gubernatorial election are set to debate Monday night ahead of the November election. This is the first time all three candidates have faced off on stage this election cycle. Democrat Stacey Abrams previously ran against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp back in 2018.
How Warnock’s church highlights the key to Georgia’s Senate race
The campaign is focusing on Herschel Walker's foibles, but strategists note that Warnock also has to "requalify" himself with Black voters.
GA candidates take the debate stage in Atlanta, Herschel Walker does not participate
ATLANTA — Candidates for both House and Senate squared off Sunday night in a series of debates hosted by the Atlanta Press Club. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was at those debates as it started with a fiery to-and-fro between Republican incumbent Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Democrat Marcus Flowers.
4 shot at Clark Atlanta University homecoming gathering, police say
ATLANTA — At least four people were hurt early Sunday morning after a shooting on the Atlanta University Center campus, police said. Around 12:30 a.m., officers in the area responded to a Clark Atlanta University homecoming gathering where they believe two people opened fire. Police said people were listening...
musictimes.com
'Kanye West Day' Officially Cancelled: 'To Ye I Say Nay'
The former Atlanta city councilwoman who organized "Kanye West Day" is distancing herself from him. In view of his recent contentious words, she says she would not grant the distinction now. It's such a waste of a gret honor, considering the day was made in recognition of all the great, nice things Kanye achieved in Atlanta.
saportareport.com
New Report Sheds Light on the State of Downtown Atlanta
Downtown Atlanta is a place with untapped potential that is built on the unique attributes of the past. In JLL’s new report, we dive into three distinct layers that truly make Downtown unique: authenticity, connectivity, and people. The authenticity layer is made up of historic and cultural buildings, sites,...
allongeorgia.com
Former City of Atlanta Commissioner Convicted for Accepting Bribes
According to the U.S. Dept of Justice, a federal jury convicted the former City of Atlanta Commissioner of Watershed Management today for accepting bribes from an Atlanta contractor in exchange for steering city business worth millions of dollars to the contractor’s company. According to court documents and evidence presented...
8 Very Southern Things That Still Surprise Me Even Though I Grew Up In Atlanta
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. There’s a saying here in the Southern U.S. that can be found on some t-shirts in rural areas in Georgia, as well as in surrounding states. It goes: "American by Birth, Southern by the Grace of God."
fox5atlanta.com
Town hall for Herschel Walker
A Georgia race being closely watched by voters across the country is for US Senate. Republican Challenger Herschel Walker is taking on incumbent Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock. A town hall was held for Walker hosted by FOX News' Sean Hannity in Cobb County.
wgxa.tv
Georgians set first day early voting turnout record in biggest test of election overhaul
On Monday, thousands of Georgia voters descended upon early voting sites like the Smyrna Community Center on a record-setting first day of early voting in the high-stakes midterm election looming on Nov. 8. Across Georgia, some voters waited in long lines and the state’s voter registration system crashed multiple times,...
cobbcountycourier.com
CCAE president hits back at board member David Chastain’s attack on teacher association
Jeff Hubbard, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, had strong words for Cobb school board Chair David Chastain after his attacks on the local teacher association on social media and in an email blast. Hubbard spoke with the Courier Friday afternoon after the campaign email was sent. “He’s...
fox5atlanta.com
Herschel Walker town hall held in Acworth by Fox News' Sean Hannity
ACWORTH, Ga - Hundreds of Herschel Walker supporters in Acworth Monday night for a town hall hosted by Fox News' Sean Hannity. Hundreds of Herschel Walker supporters gathered in Acworth on Monday night for a town hall hosted by Fox News' Sean Hannity. There were cheers and a standing ovation...
WXIA 11 Alive
Former Atlanta Watershed Management commissioner found guilty of taking bribes
ATLANTA — The former commissioner of Atlanta's Department of Watershed Management has been convicted in a federal bribery case, the Department of Justice announced on Friday. Jo Ann Macrina headed the city water agency from 2011-2016. She becomes the fourth ex-official in the administration of former Mayor Kasim Reed...
Hartsfield-Jackson to relocate cellphone lot
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will relocate its cellphone lot.
BET
‘Cosby Show’ Actor Joseph C. Phillips Tapped To Be A Professor At Clark Atlanta University
Joseph C. Phillips has joined the Clark Atlanta University faculty as a Theatre and Communications Studies professor. An official statement released by the university on Friday (Oct. 7) announced Phillips’ latest notable accomplishment and praised previous work within the Black community. “Joseph brings a wealth of awe-inspiring talent, meaningful...
VIDEO: Burglary suspect caught in items police say he stole from Julio Jones’ Atlanta home
ATLANTA — Atlanta police arrested a man accused of stealing from a home that belonged to former Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones. Police said they caught the suspect wearing clothing and jewelry that he took from the property. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On...
