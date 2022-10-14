ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Citrus County Chronicle

New Georgia Tech AD Batt in no hurry to hire football coach

ATLANTA (AP) — New athletic director J Batt knows most Georgia Tech fans want to know who’s going to be the Yellow Jackets’ next permanent football coach. The fans will have to wait, however, to see how Batt goes about his business and learn how Brent Key performs as interim coach after a 2-0 start. Batt was planning with meet with Key on Monday afternoon.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

FSU vs. Georgia Tech set for a noon kickoff

Florida State hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday, October 29th at noon on the ACC Network. The Seminoles, who are enjoying their second bye of the season, are 4-3 on the season and 2-3 against ACC opponents. The Yellow Jackets, who dismissed head coach Geoff Collins earlier this season, are 3-3...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WXIA 11 Alive

Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season has arrived, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could even sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Kemp-Abrams debate | How to watch

ATLANTA — The three candidates in Georgia's gubernatorial election are set to debate Monday night ahead of the November election. This is the first time all three candidates have faced off on stage this election cycle. Democrat Stacey Abrams previously ran against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp back in 2018.
GEORGIA STATE
musictimes.com

'Kanye West Day' Officially Cancelled: 'To Ye I Say Nay'

The former Atlanta city councilwoman who organized "Kanye West Day" is distancing herself from him. In view of his recent contentious words, she says she would not grant the distinction now. It's such a waste of a gret honor, considering the day was made in recognition of all the great, nice things Kanye achieved in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

New Report Sheds Light on the State of Downtown Atlanta

Downtown Atlanta is a place with untapped potential that is built on the unique attributes of the past. In JLL’s new report, we dive into three distinct layers that truly make Downtown unique: authenticity, connectivity, and people. The authenticity layer is made up of historic and cultural buildings, sites,...
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Former City of Atlanta Commissioner Convicted for Accepting Bribes

According to the U.S. Dept of Justice, a federal jury convicted the former City of Atlanta Commissioner of Watershed Management today for accepting bribes from an Atlanta contractor in exchange for steering city business worth millions of dollars to the contractor’s company. According to court documents and evidence presented...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Town hall for Herschel Walker

A Georgia race being closely watched by voters across the country is for US Senate. Republican Challenger Herschel Walker is taking on incumbent Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock. A town hall was held for Walker hosted by FOX News' Sean Hannity in Cobb County.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Herschel Walker town hall held in Acworth by Fox News' Sean Hannity

ACWORTH, Ga - Hundreds of Herschel Walker supporters in Acworth Monday night for a town hall hosted by Fox News' Sean Hannity. Hundreds of Herschel Walker supporters gathered in Acworth on Monday night for a town hall hosted by Fox News' Sean Hannity. There were cheers and a standing ovation...
ACWORTH, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Former Atlanta Watershed Management commissioner found guilty of taking bribes

ATLANTA — The former commissioner of Atlanta's Department of Watershed Management has been convicted in a federal bribery case, the Department of Justice announced on Friday. Jo Ann Macrina headed the city water agency from 2011-2016. She becomes the fourth ex-official in the administration of former Mayor Kasim Reed...
ATLANTA, GA

