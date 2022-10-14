ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Sportico

Kroenke Reimbursing NFL for Bulk of Rams’ Litigation Settlement

The NFL is set to avoid a potential legal controversy with Rams owner Stan Kroenke over litigation stemming from his team’s relocation from St. Louis to Los Angeles. On Tuesday, ESPN reported that NFL owners plan to approve a resolution directing Kroenke to reimburse the league $571 million—about 72% of the $790 million the league paid to St. Louis to resolve a lawsuit over the Rams’ relocation. Last November, Kroenke reportedly threatened to not honor an indemnification agreement with the NFL over expenses in defending a lawsuit brought by St. Louis’ city and county governments in 2017. In the litigation, the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
SFGate

Tennessee QB Hooker leads AP midseason All-America team

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, two Big Ten running backs and Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. highlight The Associated Press midseason All-America team presented by Regions Bank, selected by AP Top 25 voters and released Tuesday. Hooker is second in...
KNOXVILLE, TN

