The NFL is set to avoid a potential legal controversy with Rams owner Stan Kroenke over litigation stemming from his team’s relocation from St. Louis to Los Angeles. On Tuesday, ESPN reported that NFL owners plan to approve a resolution directing Kroenke to reimburse the league $571 million—about 72% of the $790 million the league paid to St. Louis to resolve a lawsuit over the Rams’ relocation. Last November, Kroenke reportedly threatened to not honor an indemnification agreement with the NFL over expenses in defending a lawsuit brought by St. Louis’ city and county governments in 2017. In the litigation, the...

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 9 MINUTES AGO