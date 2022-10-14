Read full article on original website
CASETiFY’s Harry Potter Campaign Stars a Brooding Tom Felton
Harry Potter is back and the legacy continues to live on. With the upcoming release of a new game (Hogwart’s Legacy) and the continued theatrical releases of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, there are a lot of things for Harry Potter fans to be excited about. Now, CASETiFY has announced a new collection of Harry Potter phone cases and accessories with your favorite Slytherin, Tom Felton, giving his best smoldering look as the face of the campaign. Buy Harry Potter x CASETiFY collection $38+ The Harry Potter x CASETiFY collab first launched back in March, but the collection was so popular, the...
