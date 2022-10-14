Read full article on original website
x1071.com
12th OWI For Man Injured in Rollover Crash
A man cited for his 12th offense of Driving while Intoxicated suffered life threatening injuries in a crash early Sunday in Shullsburg. Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Highway 11 in Shullsburg around 1:30am for a one vehicle rollover. 49 year old Peter Fagan of Ontario was traveling on Highway 11 and lost control of his vehicle, causing it to exit the roadway, enter a ditch and roll over several times. Fagan’s vehicle had severe damage and was towed from the scene. Fagan was taken by Shullsburg EMS to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County and later taken by helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison for life-threatening injuries. Shullsburg EMS, Shullsburg Fire and UW Madison Med Flight assisted. Fagan was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of his vehicle and Operating while Intoxicated for the 12th time. The charges will be referred to the District Attorney.
x1071.com
Fatal Crash on Savanna-Sabula Bridge
Authorities say one person was killed and two others injured in a 2-vehicle crash Saturday on the U.S. Highway 52 Savanna-Sabula Bridge. 61 year old Gregg O’Bryant of Sabula was taken to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, where he was pronounced dead. 63 year old John Ritchie and a passenger, 60 year old Beth Ritchie, both of Savanna, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. According to the Iowa State Patrol, O’Bryant was traveling west on the bridge Saturday night when his vehicle traveled to the right and struck a guardrail. O’Bryant then overcorrected into the path of Ritchie’s vehicle, causing a collision. The accident remains under investigation.
x1071.com
I-39/90 South back open south of Buckeye Road after camper rolled over
MADISON, Wis. — The southbound lanes of I-39/90 are back open between Buckeye Road and the Beltline following a crash Saturday. The incident was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Dane County dispatchers said an SUV pulling a camper rolled over. The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the crash, with Dane...
nbc15.com
Ontario man flown to hospital after rollover crash, cited for 12th OWI
Shullsburg, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries in Madison after a rollover crash in Shullsburg Township Sunday morning. 49-year-old Peter J. Fagan of Ontario, Wi. was driving on State Highway 11 when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and rolled multiple times coming to rest in the ditch.
Sun Prairie apartment building evacuated for two hours due to gas leak
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Residents at a Sun Prairie apartment building had to stay up late Sunday night, after evacuating due to a gas leak. Crews were called to the four-story building in the 600 block of West Main Street just after 11:20 p.m. Elevated gas readings were found on the fourth floor, and similar or higher readings were found...
x1071.com
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Mauston crash, police say
MAUSTON, Wis. — A 69-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Mauston Saturday night, the city’s police department said Monday. In a Facebook post, police said the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of...
nbc15.com
Video evidence collected after shots fired incident in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Tuesday morning, the Madison Police Department responded to multiple calls about shots fired on Madison’s west side. Officers were first dispatched to Hathaway Drive for reports of shots fired, then to Brookwood Road for another shots fired call. Shell casings were found in the area, with video evidence indicating that the bullets were fired from a handgun.
nbc15.com
Rock County and MPD officials warn of phone scams
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison Police Department alerted residents of call scams where scammers identify themselves as police officials asking for money. On Monday, the Rock County Sherriff’s Office notified residents of fraudulent phone calls involving a scammer calling area residents...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Culver’s robber strikes two more times
MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
UPMATTERS
Injuries reported after crane truck hits overpass in Wisconsin
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy traffic congestion is plaguing southbound lanes of I-39/90/94 in southern Wisconsin after a crane truck hit an overpass. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, southbound lanes at the River Road overpass are closed in Dane County while the damage is assessed by a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) bridge inspector.
22 car windows smashed out on Isthmus; police searching for suspect
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly two dozen vehicles in the area of the isthmus had their windows smashed early Sunday morning, the Madison Police Department said. Officers are combing through evidence, including blood and shattered windows, to find whoever is responsible. Many of the 22 vehicles that were damaged were parked in the Tenney-Lapham neighborhood. Police are working under the assumption...
wwisradio.com
Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again
(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
Deputy hospitalized after helping homeowner who entered burning home
MAZOMANIE, Wis. — A Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy is recovering Saturday after officials said they rushed into a burning home to help a homeowner. Crews were called to the home in the 10100 block of County Highway Y just before 5:15 a.m. for a reported chimney fire, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said. When deputies arrived, the homeowner reportedly...
Rock County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scammer posing as sergeant
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rock County Sheriff’s officials warned people Monday about a scammer posing as a sergeant. Officials said that multiple people reported receiving a call from someone identifying themselves as Rock County Patrol Sergeant Reed. The call allegedly told people to send them money to fix a legal matter. RELATED: Scammer posing as Rock Co. sergeant calling people, saying...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin teens arrested, accused of pilfering packages from Amazon truck
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two 16-year-olds in southern Wisconsin were taken into custody for allegedly robbing an Amazon delivery truck of its packages. The Janesville Police Department announced that two people were arrested following an armed robbery of an Amazon package delivery van. The alleged incident happened on October 13 around 9 p.m.
x1071.com
Mineral Point Woman Arrested For Violation of Bond Conditions
Officials in Iowa County received a report of a person in violation of bond conditions at an address on Midway Road in Mineral Point Saturday night around 9:15pm. Iowa County Deputies responded to the location and arrested 60 year old Teresa Pittz of Mineral Point. Pittz was arrested on a charge of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Pittz was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked and released after posting bond.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin deputy placed on administrative assignment after incident at a Super 8 hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin deputy has been placed on administrative assignment after allegedly ‘discharging their firearm’ during an incident at a hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the Officer Involved Critical Incident that happened...
nbc15.com
Lake Mills PD searching for Culver’s drive-thru robbery
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for help locating a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s restaurants across several Wisconsin cities. The police department warned that the individual could be armed and dangerous and urged people not to approach or try to apprehend him.
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Arrested After Pointing Gun at Woman
Police say a man was arrested after pointing a handgun in the direction of a woman in Dubuque. 29 year old Kaimel Anderson of Dubuque was arrested at Saturday in the area of Francis Street and Kaufmann Avenue on a charge of control of a firearm by a felon. According to reports, 22 year old Brianna Heffner of Dubuque called police Saturday to report a person pointing a firearm in her direction at about 4 p.m. in the area of Jackson and East 22nd streets. Traffic cameras tracked Anderson and another man to the 2200 block of Francis Street. Anderson told officers that he had a loaded handgun in his pocket.
x1071.com
Domestic Dispute Leads To Disorderly Conduct Arrest
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a residence on Summit Road in Shullsburg Saturday around 1:30pm for a domestic dispute. As a result, 66 year old Keven Morrison of Shullsburg was arrested for Disorderly Conduct. Morrison was taken to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office where he remains in custody.
