CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced the launch of a new fall Monster Trout stocking program to coincide with West Virginia’s regular fall trout stocking during the weeks of Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, 2022. The new Monster Trout stocking also includes a contest that rewards anglers who catch a monster trout. Anglers who hit the water during this special stocking will be greeted with peak fall foliage occurring across West Virginia, producing the best color in more than a decade. “As a lifelong angler who loves West Virginia with everything that’s in me, I can’t tell you how proud...

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO