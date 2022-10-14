Read full article on original website
Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden's disallowed goal in 1-0 defeat at Liverpool: 'This is Anfield'
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola criticised the decision to disallow Phil Foden's goal in their 1-0 defeat at Liverpool, claiming "this is Anfield". City had a 53rd-minute strike from Foden ruled out for a foul from Erling Haaland on Fabinho in the build-up after VAR intervened. Guardiola was apoplectic at...
Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Could Be Facing a Multi-Game Suspension
Even if he isn't the player he once was, it's still less than ideal for Cristiano Ronaldo to be staring down the barrel of a potential suspension. The post Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Could Be Facing a Multi-Game Suspension appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Guardiola says Liverpool is still Man City's biggest threat
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola is convinced that midtable Liverpool remains Manchester City’s biggest threat in the Premier League this season ahead of their game at Anfield on Sunday. The City manager has warned his players they face defeat if they are as “soft” as they have...
Manchester United struggle to goalless draw with Newcastle as Cristiano Ronaldo sees two goals chalked off
Manchester United were frustrated by an improving Newcastle on Sunday (16 October) in a goalless encounter that saw Erik ten Hag record his first draw since taking over at Old Trafford.Just a point separated these two top-six sides as they kicked off what could prove important Premier League triple-headers in their respective seasons.Newcastle began brightly but were left holding on at the death as substitute Marcus Rashford nearly sparked more stoppage-time celebrations at Old Trafford.Eddie Howe’s men had looked dangerous in the first half, with Callum Wilson seeing an early penalty appeal ignored before Joelinton hit the crossbar and sent...
Diogo Jota stretchered off and huge doubt for World Cup in worrying scenes at end of Liverpool clash with Man City
DIOGO JOTA was stretchered off at the end of Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City and is now a doubt for the World Cup. The Portuguese international, 25, seemed to overstretch when flicking the ball on during stoppage-time at Anfield. A lengthy delay ensued before the forward was eventually taken...
Newcastle keep Manchester United at bay at Old Trafford
Manchester United were frustrated by improving Newcastle in a goalless encounter that saw Erik ten Hag record his first draw since taking over.Just a point separated the top-six sides as they kicked off what could prove important Premier League triple-headers in their respective seasons.Newcastle began brightly on Sunday but were left holding on at the death as substitute Marcus Rashford nearly sparked more stoppage-time celebrations at Old Trafford.
Match Report: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City - Huge Victory At Anfield
Jurgen Klopp made five changes to his starting eleven that humiliated Rangers 7-1 at Ibrox midweek in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Liverpool boss brought James Milner, Andrew Robertson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota into the side in place of; Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez.
Liverpool beat Manchester City in wild clash as Klopp sees red
LIVERPOOL — This is the moment Liverpool’s season finally started. In front of a raucous Anfield, Liverpool beat Manchester City 1-0 as Mohamed Salah sent the home fans into euphoria as the noise levels went off the scale. In a tight, tense game (on and off the pitch),...
Watch: Mohamed Salah Brilliance Gives Liverpool The Winner Against Manchester City
Watch Mohamed Salah's outstanding solo goal against Manchester City in the Premier League.
Why Pep Guardiola will not give up on a Liverpool title challenge
“The table didn't ever play the game,” was Pep Guardiola’s response when his attention was drawn to the 13-point gap between Manchester City and the side that he still considers to be their closest challengers. Jurgen Klopp may no longer believe that Liverpool are capable of contesting a Premier League title race this season but his greatest rival does. “The opinion I have about this team, nothing changed because of the situation in the table,” Guardiola insisted. “Not one second.”Guardiola and Klopp are not only the two coaches that have defined English football’s last half-decade. Since Sean Dyche’s dismissal...
Your combined Liverpool-Man City XI before Anfield clash
Liverpool and Manchester City meet again at Anfield on Sunday so we asked for your best combined XI and it has been dominated by Pep Guardiola's men. After a poor start to the season by Liverpool, it is perhaps not surprising that only three Reds make the team. Liverpool goalkeeper...
Manchester City claim coins were thrown at manager Pep Guardiola after Phil Foden's disallowed goal at Anfield - as Spaniard insists Liverpool fans 'didn't get me' but says 'next time they will do it better'
Manchester City allege that coins were thrown at manager Pep Guardiola during their 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday. In the 53rd minute, City thought they had taken the lead when Phil Foden poked home from close range, before VAR overturned the decision after a foul by Erling Haaland in the build-up.
(Videos) Anthony Taylor denies Foden goal after Haaland brings down Fabinho – Guardiola absolutely livid
Pep Guardiola cut a livid figure in the aftermath of Anthony Taylor’s decision to cancel Phil Foden’s opener against Liverpool. Erling Haaland was penalised by the official after tugging Fabinho to the turf in the buildup. It’s a call that will likely have infuriated the visiting fanbase just...
Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Rafael Leao
Chelsea will be wary of new Manchester United interest in Rafael Leao.
Football rumours: Gareth Southgate eyeing £4m bonus if England win World Cup
What the papers sayThe Sun reports that England manager Gareth Southgate is in line for a £4million bonus if he can lead the Three Lions to World Cup glory. It is almost three times as much as the £1.5million the 52-year-old was offered to win the 2018 World Cup.The same paper says Chelsea have suffered a blow in their attempts to add former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards to their staff. The 43-year-old reportedly wants time to consider his options.Elsewhere, the Daily Mail writes Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has denied reports suggesting he has asked to leave the...
Portugal are left sweating on fitness of Diogo Jota for the World Cup as he's taken off on a stretcher in Liverpool's win over Man City... with the forward adding to Jurgen Klopp's lengthening injury list
Diogo Jota is a doubt for the Qatar World Cup after being stretchered off in stoppage time during Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. Jota had been a thorn in Man City's robust defence, pulling players out of position and creating openings for goalscorer Mohamed Salah to exploit.
Analysis: Liverpool 1-0 Man City
Manchester City will regard Anfield as their bogey ground as they left with defeat and a sense of injustice accompanying them yet again after the 1-0 loss to Liverpool. City have only won twice in front of The Kop in 22 years and they were frustrated once more as the previously unstoppable Erling Haaland was kept at arm’s length and unable to take advantage of any chances that came his way.
Late Sandro Tonali goal secures AC Milan 2-1 win at Verona
Sandro Tonali's late goal sealed a 2-1 win for Italian champions AC Milan at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday. The visitors went ahead after nine minutes when Verona's Miguel Veloso deflected Rafael Leao's cross into his own net. Olivier Giroud could have scored a second goal for Milan two minutes later when he was found by Brahim Diaz but his finish went wide.
Dream comes true for Phil Foden as Manchester City star signs new long-term deal
Phil Foden has signed a new five-year contract with Manchester City, the Premier League champions have announced.The 22-year-old England midfielder, a boyhood City fan and the crown jewel of the club’s modern academy system, is now committed to the Etihad Stadium outfit until 2027.Born in Stockport, Foden has made 182 first-team appearances and scored 52 goals since being handed his debut by Pep Guardiola in 2017.One of our own 💙@PhilFoden has signed a new three-year extension to his contract, keeping him at City until the summer of 2027! 👊— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 14, 2022He has already won 11 trophies...
