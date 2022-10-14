Read full article on original website
Related
tvnewscheck.com
NAB Show NY: TSL To Focus On Audio, Control And Power
As broadcast production needs become more complex, TSL casts a spotlight on the company’s latest updates to its audio, control and power solutions at NAB Show New York (booth 1538). These offerings are designed to seamlessly interlink to facilitate intelligent, controllable, adaptable and efficient workflows, and ensure quality of service throughout the media delivery chain. The company will also host on-site demos at its booth throughout the show, to display the advanced capabilities of its latest solutions.
tvnewscheck.com
NAB Show NY: MediaKind To Highlight Live Streaming Portfolio
MediaKind will return to NAB Show New York (Oct. 17-20, Javits Center, booth 1620) to highlight how its portfolio of tecnology, solutions and services can power media companies “to stream live without limits” to help create new monetization opportunities for content owners or support customers as they transition to cloud or hybrid solutions.
tvnewscheck.com
Cobalt Iron Introduces Free Data Protection Maturity Assessment
Cobalt Iron Inc., a provider of SaaS-based enterprise data protection, today announced the availability of its free Data Protection Maturity Assessment created in partnership with independent data center analyst DCIG. The assessment is an online survey that enables respondents to evaluate the maturity of their enterprise data protection and compare it to similar companies — all in an effort to improve their data security.
Netflix subscriber growth expands 2.4 million after two quarters of decline
Netflix on Tuesday reported adding subscribers in the third quarter after posting declines in membership in the first six months of the year.
Netflix Will Consider Content Spending Boost After Positive Subscriber Numbers
Netflix is spending around $17B on content this year and next but has hinted that it may boost this after a strong quarter. The streamer reported positive subscriber numbers today after two quarters of subs losses, giving it more confidence that the great comeback has started. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said, during its quarterly YouTube investor video, that it will “revisit” the $17B figure, which has been spent on hit shows such as Stranger Things 4, Dahmer and The Gray Man. “What we’re seeing is that the both the scope and scale, as well as the range and the cadence of hits is...
Comments / 0