Albuquerque Nightclub shooting suspect remains behind bars before trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man arrested for a shooting at an Albuquerque nightclub last month will remain locked up until trial. Investigators say on September 1, 29-year-old Oscar Valdez pistol-whipped a man trying to break up a fight at Leo’s Nightclub near 12th and Candelaria. Three other men disarmed Valdez but he returned from his car […]
New video shows arrest of suspected killer of Giovanni’s Pizzeria owner
New video shows an arrest of the suspected killer of the Giovanni's Pizzeria owner; an arrest that should've kept Sylvan Alcachupas in jail at the time of the murder. New Mexico State Police lapel video shows the career criminal does not seem at all fazed by the prospect of adding to his rap sheet.
Albuquerque police search for woman suspected of helping steal $2k worth of retail items
APD is asking anyone with information about the woman to give them a call, and reports can be submitted anonymously.
Trial for man accused of DWI, crashing into NMSP vehicle to go forward
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged with driving drunk and crashing head-on into a state police cruiser lost his attempt to have his case dismissed. David Marquez was arrested in June after state police saw him speeding and weaving on I-25 near Paseo del Norte. They say he reached speeds of more than 100 miles an […]
Motion filed to order witnesses to testify in fatal River of Lights crash case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the latest legal move in the case of the fatal hit-and-run of 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya outside the River Of Lights last year. On December 12th, police say Sergio Almanza was driving an ATV illegally on public streets when he sped through a stop light, hitting and killing Bhattacharya and injuring his father […]
corralescomment.com
Police Find Dynamite During Traffic Stop on Loma Larga; Driver Arrested
During a morning traffic stop on Loma Larga Rd. on Aug. 29, Corrales Police Department found two sticks of dynamite in the car of a Tres Piedras resident. The discovery prompted responses from APD Bomb Squad and Federal law enforcement. The suspect was arrested and now faces charges. 51-year-old Dezy...
rrobserver.com
APD: man, teen caught with fentanyl, guns in ABQ bust
An Albuquerque man and teen were arrested Friday after police say they found the pair with five rifles, five pistols, 400 fentanyl pills and more than $11,000 cash. Rebecca Atkins of the Albuquerque Police Department said Richard Baca, who just turned 17, and 28-year-old Andres Armijo are facing drug trafficking charges.
Albuquerque Police Department Homicide Unit investigating death
The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) released the information just before noon on Saturday.
Santa Fe officials: 1 dead after pedestrian crash
Officials are still investigating the incident.
Second suspect arrested in connection to Santa Fe birthday party shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has arrested a suspect in a shooting from September that left five people injured at a birthday party. They say 20-year-old Eddial Cuevas pulled a gun, hit a person with the gun, and pointed it at another person who fled. He’s been charged with one count of […]
Santa Fe man’s death ruled unattended death/suicide
The death of a Santa Fe man, identified as Juan Emmanuel Vasquez-Salas, that was previously being investigated as a homicide is now being reclassified as an unattended death/suicide. The Santa Fe Police Department says their investigation uncovered new evidence, including suicidal threats and a picture of him holding the gun that is believed to have […]
Suspect in custody following carjacking near CNM South Valley campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) has lifted a lockdown at its South Valley campus following a suspected carjacking in the area, according to a tweet from the school. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene, near Pajarito Road and Coors Boulevard. The incident unfolded around 2 p.m. Around 2:45 p.m., […]
KOAT 7
Santa Fe pedestrian dies in early morning collision
SANTA FE, N.M. — A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead after being hit by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Zafarano Drive and Cerrillos Road early Sunday. Santa Fe Police Department officers and paramedics came to the scene in response to a 2:05 a.m. call. The man, who was not identified pending notification of his family, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead.
KOAT 7
'We support each other': New Mexico Crusaders for Justice opening up first sub-chapter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Over the past several years, the New Mexico Crusaders for Justice have worked closely with families of gun violence victims to help get them through their trauma. The group is located in Albuquerque, but it won't be the only location for long. "We know that we're...
Suspect in Albuquerque road rage shooting takes plea deal, sentenced to one year
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It has been a decade of arrests, getting breaks, and getting let out of jail every time with the promise she’ll behave. Meanwhile, Gabriela Wanderingspirit kept getting into trouble while wearing an ankle monitor from her past troubles. Friday, Second Judicial District Court Judge Courtney Weaks ruled Wanderingspirit will only do a […]
KRQE News 13
Resolution proposes tip line to report illegally possessed, used firearms
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One Albuquerque city councilor wants to make it easier to report people who illegally have guns. Louie Sanchez wants to create a hotline for people to call when they see something. This would work like a 3-1-1 tip line for people to call if they...
Albuquerque man arrested for September shooting at nightclub
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man for a shooting at a North Valley nightclub. Twenty-nine-year-old Oscar Valdez is accused of shooting at Leo’s nightclub near 12th and Candelaria last month. According to a criminal complaint, a video from inside the club shows three women fighting and a man trying to break it up. Valdez was […]
Bernalillo Co. Sheriff’s Office defends appearance on reality TV show
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says it’s getting positive feedback about its appearance on a newer reality TV show known as “On Patrol: Live.” But a civilian review board tasked with overseeing the department heard complaint after complaint during a meeting Friday, with several members of the public criticizing the show and […]
Woman who set fire to Islamic Center of New Mexico sentenced to two years
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who set fire to the Islamic Center of New Mexico has been sentenced to two years. Isela Camarena was caught on surveillance camera starting multiple fires at the center near Yale and Avenida Cesar Chavez in November 2021. Friday Camarena pleaded guilty to arson and was sentenced to two years. […]
Albuquerque father accused in death of child pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque father charged for the death of his infant daughter pleaded not guilty Friday. In February, police were called to the University of New Mexico Hospital after 24-year-old Adam Garcia’s 5-month-old daughter Trinity was taken to the hospital with a brain bleed; she died about a month later. Albuquerque Police says […]
