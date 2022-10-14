ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Anger' in Bills vs. Chiefs Week 6? How to Watch, Betting Odds, Tickets

By Timm Hamm
The Bills travel to Kansas City for a Week 6 matchup between two powerhouses of the AFC in a possible playoff preview.

The Buffalo Bills will make a Week 6 trip to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in a matchup between arguably the two best teams in the AFC on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Bills enter the contest riding high after a 38-3 dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 where the Buffalo No. 2 ranked rushing defense allowed just 54 total yards on the ground.

The Chiefs are fresh off a close 30-29 come-from-behind win over division foe Las Vegas last Monday night.

It was a suspicious roughing the passer penalty on Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones during a hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and subsequent fumble recovery that motivated the Chiefs to storm back for the victory.

"There was anger just about how we had played up to that point," said Mahomes in the post-game press conference, who threw four touchdown passes to tight end Travis Kelce. "We needed everybody to go out there and take the fight to them."

"Anger'' might come in handy this week for both top-quality squads.

It's a matchup between the Chiefs' No. 6 overall offense against the Bills' second-ranked defense , in what could be an AFC playoff preview with both teams sitting at 4-1.

WHAT: Buffalo Bills (4-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, 4:25 p.m. EST

WHERE: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri (76,416)

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV ( try it free )

RADIO: WGR550 (550 AM)

Betting via SI SportsBook

TICKETS via SI TICKETS

SPREAD: Buffalo Bills -2.5 (-118), Kansas City Chiefs +2.5 (+100)

TOTAL: 54 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Bills -143, Chiefs +120

